Overview
The 386-acre Sizerville State Park is nearly surrounded by Elk State Forest and is close to one of the largest blocks of state forest land in the commonwealth.
Sizerville has many recreational and natural opportunities and is a good base for exploring nearby public lands.
Plan Your Visit
199 East Cowley Run Road
Emporium, PA 15834-9608
814-486-5605
sizervillesp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Sizerville State Park is six miles north of Emporium on PA 155 in Cameron and Potter counties.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.59582 Long. -78.18358
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Cole
1001 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
814-274-9300
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks.
In particular, Sizerville is in a vary mountainous area which causes large areas without cell service. Service begins to drop about 30 minutes away from the park. Please download the park map before your visit.
The park offers a wide variety of environmental education programs. Through hands-on activities, guided walks, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and develop a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
The Environmental Education Building provides exhibits and information on what to do and see while in the area. The native plantings surrounding the building include a butterfly garden that attracts many species.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Held the first Saturday of October, weather permitting, this festival is a celebration of old time skills and crafts. There are make-it and take-it crafts, examples of old time crafts like quilting, tatting, bee keeping, woodcarving, and candle making, and lots of good food. Contact the park office for more information.