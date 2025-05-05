All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and are required to comply with the rules and regulations of our state forests and parks when hunting on state land.

The PGC establishes state hunting and trapping seasons.

During established seasons, some DCNR land is also open to trapping in designated areas. Furbearers commonly taken during trapping seasons include muskrat, mink, raccoon, skunk, beaver, gray fox, red fox and eastern coyote.

Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited.

Hunters should use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons.

Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.

In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's car, trailer, or leased campsite.

The only exception is that law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms may carry said firearm concealed on their person while they are within the park.

Contact individual parks for specific hunting information and forest districts for detailed maps and forest road access information.