Deer hunting is the most popular hunting activity on state land, and helps maintain healthy forests by managing the deer population. Other common hunted game species are:
- Rabbit
- Pheasant
- Ruffed grouse
- Bear
- Squirrel
- Waterfowl
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and are required to comply with the rules and regulations of our state forests and parks when hunting on state land.
Where You Can Hunt
All 20 of Pennsylvania’s state forests, totaling 2.2 million acres, and 100 of the 125 state parks are open to hunting during established hunting seasons.
State Forests
More than 2.2 million acres of “big woods” beckon hunters to pursue everything from wild turkeys to ruffed grouse, white-tailed deer and black bears.
Whether you’re looking for an easily accessible hunting spot or a remote, wilderness hunting experience, our state forest system has something for you.
State Parks
Many areas in our 125 state parks are open to hunting, offering a variety of game species and habitats.
IMPORTANT: For the 2025-26 season, Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania state parks will remain limited to three Sundays: November 16, 23, and 30.
State parks not listed below allow hunting in designated areas. For more information, visit the state park page.
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and are required to comply with the rules and regulations of our state parks when hunting on state land.
|State Park
|Alternative Locations
|Bendigo
|Adjacent to State Game Landss 25, which allows hunting
|Benjamin Rush
|Mentored youth hunting ONLY
|Buchanan's Birthplace
|n/a
|Cherry Springs
|Adjacent to Susquehannock State Forest, which allows hunting
|Fort Washington
|n/a
|Fowlers Hollow
|Adjacent to Tuscarora State Forest, which allows hunting
|Hyner View
|Adjacent to Sproul State Forest, which allows hunting
|Laurel Mountain
|n/a
|Laurel Summit
|Adjacent to Forbes State Forest, which allows hunting
|Memorial Lake
|n/a
|Milton
|n/a
|Mont Alto
|Adjacent to Michaux State Forest, which allows hunting
|Neshaminy
|Special lottery hunt ONLY
|Norristown Farm Park
|Special hunt ONLY
|Patterson
|Adjacent to Susquehannock State Forest, which allows hunting
|Penn Roosevelt
|Adjacent to Rothrock State Forest, which allows hunting
|Poe Paddy
|Adjacent to Bald Eagle State Forest, which allows hunting
|Point
|n/a
|Presque Isle
|Waterfowl hunting ONLY and special regulation deer hunting
|Prouty Place
|Adjacent to Susquehannock State Forest, which allows hunting
|Ralph Stover
|n/a
|Ravensburg
|Adjacent to Tiadaghton State Forest, which allows hunting
|Samuel S. Lewis
|n/a
|Sand Bridge
|Adjacent to Bald Eagle State Forest, which allows hunting
|Shikellamy
|n/a
|Susquehanna
|n/a
|Susquehannock
|n/a
|Tyler
|Special hunt ONLY
|Upper Pine Bottom
|Adjacent to Tiadaghton State Forest, which allows hunting
|Washington Crossing
|n/a
In state parks, the training of dogs is only permitted from the day following Labor Day through March 31 in designated hunting areas.
Some parks open for hunting also have places to stay. Sixty parks have either seasonal or year-round camping with campsites ranging from tent camping to recreation vehicle camping.
In addition, there are state park houses, modern and rustic cabins, or yurts available for rent at many parks.
Camping and lodging reservations can be made online or by calling the toll-free information and reservation line, 1-888-PA-PARKS (1-888-727-2757).
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Black Moshannon State Park
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Blue Knob State Park
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Caledonia State Park
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Canoe Creek State Park
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Clear Creek State Park
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Cook Forest State Park
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Cowans Gap State Park
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Denton Hill State Park
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French Creek State Park
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Gifford Pinchot State Park
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Hyner Run State Park
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Keystone State Park
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Laurel Hill State Park
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Linn Run State Park
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Moraine State Park
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Nockamixon State Park
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Ole Bull State Park
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Parker Dam State Park
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Pine Grove Furnace State Park
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Prince Gallitzin State Park
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Promised Land State Park
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Pymatuning State Park
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Raccoon Creek State Park
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Raymond B Winter State Park
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Ricketts Glen State Park
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Shawnee State Park
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Simon B Elliott State Park
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Sinnemahoning State Park
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Trough Creek State Park
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Worlds End State Park
Licenses and Rules
All hunters must have a current Pennsylvania hunting license from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and are required to comply with the rules and regulations of our state forests and parks when hunting on state land.
The PGC establishes state hunting and trapping seasons.
During established seasons, some DCNR land is also open to trapping in designated areas. Furbearers commonly taken during trapping seasons include muskrat, mink, raccoon, skunk, beaver, gray fox, red fox and eastern coyote.
Hunting woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, is prohibited.
Hunters should use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons.
Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.
In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's car, trailer, or leased campsite.
The only exception is that law enforcement officers and individuals with a valid Pennsylvania License to Carry Firearms may carry said firearm concealed on their person while they are within the park.
Contact individual parks for specific hunting information and forest districts for detailed maps and forest road access information.
Hunting Safety
Hunting is a cherished part of life in Pennsylvania, but safety always comes first. Whether you're an experienced outdoorsperson or just getting started, these essential tips will help you plan your hunt responsibly, stay alert in the field, and protect yourself and others.
Safety is especially important in state parks, where hunters share the land with hikers, bikers, and other visitors. Following these guidelines helps ensure everyone can enjoy the outdoors together.
- Positively identify your target. Be sure you are shooting at legal game. Never shoot at sounds or movement.
- Stay in the zone! Hunters should be spaced 25 to 40 yards apart, and always in sight of one another. Each hunter’s zone of fire spans about 45 degrees directly in front of the hunter. Never shoot at game moving between you and someone else. Follow the link for more information on maintaining your safe zone-of-fire
- Plan your hunt! Let someone know where you're hunting and when you'll return.
- Buckle up! If you hunt from an elevated stand, always wear a full-body, fall-restraint device as soon as your feet leave the ground until they return.
- Keep fit! Hunting is hard work. Don't become a statistic. keep physically fit. Start with a check-up and follow your doctor's advice.
- Stay found! Become familiar with your hunting area. Learn how to use a map and compass or GPS unit. Be prepared for emergencies. Carry a basic survival kit and know how to use it.
- Be seen! Wear or display the required amount of fluorescent orange clothing.
- Orange is required during firearms seasons, regardless of your sporting arm.
- Hunters must wear 250 square inches of fluorescent orange that's visible from 360 degrees on the head, chest, and back. A hat and vest satisfy this requirement.
- Whenever orange is required, it must be worn at all times while hunting.
- Even when orange isn't required, such as archery seasons, it's still strongly recommended.
Hundreds of Pennsylvania hunters have been seriously injured in tree stand-related accidents.
By remembering these STEPS to tree stand safety, you can reduce your risk of falling and be prepared to signal for help if you do fall.
- Safety harness or belt: Always wear a full-body safety harness whenever your feet leave the ground.
- Tree stand maintenance: Check your stand for missing or broken parts before each use.
- Evaluate your stand site: Select trees that are alive and will support your weight
- Partners and plans: Hunt with a partner and have a plan in case of an emergency.
- Signals: Carry a whistle or other signaling device should you need assistance.
Hunters should also:
- Use a haul line to bring gear up
- Make sure firearms are unloaded with the action
Before climbing in your stand this season, remember to HUNT SAFELY. WEAR A HARNESS.
To keep turkey hunting a safe and enjoyable activity, follow these rules:
- Positively identify your target! Be certain the bird is fully and plainly visible before pulling the trigger. Don't shoot at sounds or movement.
- Never stalk a turkey! Movement or sounds you think are a turkey may be another hunter. Be patient; let the bird come to you.
- Protect your back. Select a large tree, rock or other natural barrier while calling. Hunt in open woods.
- Shout "STOP" to alert approaching hunters. Never move, wave or make turkey sounds to alert others of your position.
- Dress to be safe. Never wear red, white, blue or black clothing. These are the colors found on mature gobblers.
- Cover up. Don't carry harvested birds in the open. Cover them with fluorescent orange or completely conceal from view in a game bag.
- Be seen. Wear or display the required amount of fluorescent orange, particularly when moving.
- Plan your drives. Stay organized and make sure everyone knows their role. Decide how many drivers are needed and where standers will be located.
- Communicate. Stay in constant communication with other drivers so you know where everyone is at all times. Keep in mind the use of handheld radios or cell phones to alert other hunters of the presence or movement of wildlife while hunting is prohibited.
- Know your zone. Identify the areas where you can safely shoot and remember your zone of fire changes as you move.
- When in doubt, don't shoot. If forced to make a split-second decision about whether it's safe to take a shot, err on the side of caution and don't shoot.
Firearm Safety
- Always make sure firearms are unloaded before putting them in a vehicle. Never put a loaded firearm in or against a motor vehicle or any attachments, even if the vehicle is stationary.
- A firearm is considered loaded when live ammunition is in the chamber or attached magazine.
- Loaded muzzleloaders should be safely discharged before being transported in a vehicle.
When using a firearm, be sure to follow these five primary safety rules. You can remember these rules by thinking SMART.
- Safe Direction: Keep your firearm pointed in a safe direction at all times.
- Make sure: Positively identify your target.
- Always check: Know what's beyond your target before shooting.
- Respect firearms: Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.
- Trigger caution: Don't touch the trigger until you are ready to shoot.
Waterfowl Hunting
Many state parks have a man-made lake with adjoining wetland habitat. Often a park’s recreational focal point, these prolific water bodies also attract resident and migrating waterfowl such as:
- Canada goose
- Wood duck
- Mallard
- Canvasback
- Hooded merganser
- Greater scaup
- Northern pintail
Each fall, waterfowl hunters enjoy duck and goose hunting in state parks across Pennsylvania. Large streams, rivers, and beaver dams of many state forests hold opportunity for waterfowl hunting as well.
All migratory birds are protected by federal law. Seasons and bag limits for migratory game birds are established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Waterfowl hunters must have a Pennsylvania Migratory Game Bird License and a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp.
Waterfowl hunters using watercraft are subject to all Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations including regulation that requires a person to wear a Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device from November 1 through April 30 while in any canoe, kayak, or other boat less than 16 feet in length.
The following state forests are popular for waterfowl hunting:
Most other state forests offer waterfowl hunting opportunities as well.
Access for Hunters with Disabilities
Additional Information
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Pennsylvania Game Commission Chronic Wasting Disease Resources
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Combatting Chronic Wasting Disease in Pennsylvania (PDF)
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Hunting in PA Interactive Map
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Hunting in PA State Parks and Forests Fact Sheet (PDF)
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DCNR's Role in Deer Management
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Hunting Licenses and Permits
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Pennsylvania Game Commission
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Hunters Sharing the Harvest