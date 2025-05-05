Overview
Ryerson Station State Park is in Greene County in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania, near the West Virginia border.
The 1,164-acre park features a swimming pool, campground, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and winter activities.
Plan Your Visit
361 Bristoria Road
Wind Ridge, PA 15380-1258
724-428-4254
ryersonstationsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas are open from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is on both sides of Bristoria Road, just off of Pennsylvania Route 21, three miles from Wind Ridge. These highways are accessible from either Washington or Waynesburg, PA.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.88614 Long. -80.44549
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Washington Health System Greene
350 Bonar Avenue
Waynesburg, PA 15370
724-627-3101
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
A variety of programs are offered during the summer season.
The park environmental educator offers evening programs in the amphitheater on summer weekends, and guided hikes several times a week. Educational programs are also conducted at the environmental learning classroom in the park office.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Ryerson Station State Park is undergoing a public process to determine what features are possible to restore opportunities for local residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation at the park.