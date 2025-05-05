Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Ryerson Station State Park

    Adventure awaits at Ryerson Station State Park in southwestern Pennsylvania.

     

    361 Bristoria Road
    Wind Ridge, PA 15380-1258
    724-428-4254
    ryersonstationsp@pa.gov

    A creek flowing through a forest

    Overview

    Ryerson Station State Park is in Greene County in the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania, near the West Virginia border.

    The 1,164-acre park features a swimming pool, campground, hiking, fishing, picnicking, and winter activities.

    Park History
    Re-Vision Ryerson Station

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas are open from 8:00 A.M. to sunset.

    The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is on both sides of Bristoria Road, just off of Pennsylvania Route 21, three miles from Wind Ridge. These highways are accessible from either Washington or Waynesburg, PA.

    GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 39.88614 Long. -80.44549

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    Washington Health System Greene
    350 Bonar Avenue
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    724-627-3101

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    A variety of programs are offered during the summer season.

    The park environmental educator offers evening programs in the amphitheater on summer weekends, and guided hikes several times a week. Educational programs are also conducted at the environmental learning classroom in the park office.

    Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Ryerson Station State Park is undergoing a public process to determine what features are possible to restore opportunities for local residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation at the park.

    Activities

    Events

    Check out upcoming events at Ryerson Station State Park.

