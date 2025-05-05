Overview
Frances Slocum State Park consists of 1,035 acres in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County.
The horseshoe shaped, 165-acre lake is popular for boating and fishing, and is a home to many species of birds, fish, and wildlife. Numerous hiking and mountain biking trails and the large day use area attract visitors to picnic and explore the forests.
Plan Your Visit
565 Mount Olivet Road
Wyoming, PA 18644-9333
570-696-3525
francesslocumsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The pool, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is five miles from Dallas and ten miles from Wilkes-Barre.
- From Exit 170B of I-81, take PA 309 north 7.2 miles.
- Turn right (east) onto Carverton Road and drive for 4.2 miles.
- Turn left (north) on West 8th Street and drive 1.3 miles.
- Turn left (west) onto Mt. Olivet Road and drive one mile to the park entrance on the left.
GPS DD: Lat. 41.34433 Long. -75.89186
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Wilkes-Barre General Hospital
575 North River Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18764
570-829-8111
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Natural, cultural, historical, and recreational programs are conducted by a park environmental educator from March through November. From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, many programs are offered at the campground amphitheater.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Center
The environmental education center sits near Frances Slocum Lake in the day use area. The building features exhibits on indigenous people and the ecology of the park. Programs are offered from March to November.
The center is named for Patrick Solano, who served as deputy secretary for Parks and Forests with the former Department of Environmental Resources and as the acting secretary when the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was created in 1995.
Mr. Solano has held many prestigious positions, including senior counselor to two governors and a senate majority leader.
During World War II, Mr. Solano completed 23 combat missions with the Eighth U.S. Air Force Heavy Bombardment Group.
For his service, he was awarded the Group Presidential Citation, the Air Force Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the European Combat Theatre Medal with two Bronze Stars.