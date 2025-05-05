Recreation Planning, Research, and Public Input:

Planning for the SCORP began in 2024 Public participation is a vital component in the development of the Pennsylvania's Outdoor Recreation Plan. DCNR gathered feedback and insight from Pennsylvania residents, recreation enthusiasts, and those that provide outdoor recreation services and facilities.

Over 8,000 Pennsylvanians had their opinions heard through online surveys and in-person feedback stakeholder meetings where they shared about their activity of choice, provided feedback about investment priorities, and shared opinions about their recreation needs in Pennsylvania. Results from the research process are shared throughout the plan with more details in the linked Appendices.

Guided by a 40-member Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the plan prioritizes public recreation space as a shared benefit socially, economically, and ecologically. Specifically, the plan is structured around five priorities:

Promoting Community and Economic development

Advancing Health and Wellness

Supporting Access and Inclusion

Addressing Infrastructure and Maintenance

Progressing on Sustainability and Climate Change

Outdoor Recreation Access and Needs Maps

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has developed Outdoor Recreation Access Interactive Maps that help implement Pennsylvania’s vision that enjoyable outdoor recreation is welcoming to all and accessible in every Pennsylvania community.

The department has​ partnered with The Trust for Public Land and WeConservePA to ​answer two questions:

Who in Pennsylvania has access to outdoor recreation within 10 minutes of their home?

More importantly, who doesn’t?

The interactive maps can help identify new recreation spots to increase equitable access.

A Web Map and Analysis Frequently Asked Questions Document (PDF) is available to aid users with the interactive maps.

Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan

The 2025-2029 Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic plan is available online.