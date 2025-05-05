Skip to agency navigation
    ​​​​Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Recreation Plan

    By providing high quality recreation across Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth is committed to ensuring the social, economic, and ecological wellbeing of its citizens.

     

    This plan provides resources, guidance, and direction to enhance public access to outdoor recreation and invest in the Commonwealth's future of recreation. The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) helps Pennsylvania remain eligible for federal grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which are used to:

    • Build and enhance parks and historic sites
    • Conserve forests, rivers, lakes, and wildlife habitat
    • Provide access to recreation, hunting, and fishing 

     

    Pennsylvania has benefitted from more than $216 million in funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for projects across the Commonwealth since 1965.

    Download the 2025-2029 Recreation Plan

    Recreation Planning, Research, and Public Input:

    Planning for the SCORP began in 2024 Public participation is a vital component in the development of the Pennsylvania's Outdoor Recreation Plan. DCNR gathered feedback and insight from Pennsylvania residents, recreation enthusiasts, and those that provide outdoor recreation services and facilities.

    Over 8,000 Pennsylvanians had their opinions heard through online surveys and in-person feedback stakeholder meetings where they shared about their activity of choice, provided feedback about investment priorities, and shared opinions about their recreation needs in Pennsylvania. Results from the research process are shared throughout the plan with more details in the linked Appendices.

    Guided by a 40-member Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the plan prioritizes public recreation space as a shared benefit socially, economically, and ecologically. Specifically, the plan is structured around five priorities:

    • Promoting Community and Economic development
    • Advancing Health and Wellness
    • Supporting Access and Inclusion
    • Addressing Infrastructure and Maintenance
    • Progressing on Sustainability and Climate Change

    Outdoor Recreation Access and Needs Maps 

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has developed Outdoor Recreation Access Interactive Maps that help implement Pennsylvania’s vision that enjoyable outdoor recreation is welcoming to all and accessible in every Pennsylvania community.

    The department has​ partnered with The Trust for Public Land and WeConservePA to ​answer two questions:

    • Who in Pennsylvania has access to outdoor recreation within 10 minutes of their home?
    • More importantly, who doesn’t?

    The interactive maps can help identify new recreation spots to increase equitable access.

    Web Map and Analysis Frequently Asked Questions Document (PDF) is available to aid users with the interactive maps.

    Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic Plan

    The 2025-2029 Pennsylvania Land and Water Trail Network Strategic plan is available online.