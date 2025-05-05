Process for Complex Activities

Complex Activities include things like festivals, concerts, races, tournaments, and other big events. Activities that are riskier—like hang gliding or rock climbing—might also be called complex because of the safety concerns. Events that happen across more than one park or forest can also be considered complex. DCNR will decide what type of agreement your event needs.

To get started, please fill out a Request for Activity form. This gives DCNR basic information about your event and helps them decide if it can take place. If the request is approved at this first step, DCNR will ask you to fill out an Activity Application, which asks for more details about your event.

If your Activity Application is approved, DCNR will give you permission to hold the event through an Activity Agreement or other written approval.

If you have questions about what DCNR looks at when reviewing events, check out the Activity Considerations section.

Application Process for Complex Agreements 1 Submit a Request for Activity This preliminary review allows the DCNR to determine if the event can be accommodated. You MUST submit your request at least 90 days prior to your activity. 2 DCNR Reviews Initial Request DCNR will consider your request and provide a response, typically within 30 days. 3 Submit an Activity Application If you've received preliminary approval, you'll be asked to submit an activity application. 4 Complete the Activity Application Upload the required documents within the timeframe determined by DCNR, typically within 15 to 30 days. For list of required documents, see the Activity Application checklist. 5 Review Application for Completeness Make sure you've thoroughly completed the application, then submit for DCNR’s final review. Incomplete or untimely responses will result in the activity being denied. 6 DCNR Reviews the Application You will be notified if DCNR grants or denies the Activity Application. 7 Activity Agreement Issued You will sign an Activity Agreement or other written authorization. The contract outlines your requirements for the activity.