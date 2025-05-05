Overview
If you or your group would like to host an activity on DCNR land, you will need to obtain prior written authorization. This includes activites such as:
- educational programs
- weddings
- family gatherings
- group events
- tournaments
- races
- professional photography
- or commercial operations like guided tours or equipment rentals
Process for Complex Activities
Complex Activities include things like festivals, concerts, races, tournaments, and other big events. Activities that are riskier—like hang gliding or rock climbing—might also be called complex because of the safety concerns. Events that happen across more than one park or forest can also be considered complex. DCNR will decide what type of agreement your event needs.
To get started, please fill out a Request for Activity form. This gives DCNR basic information about your event and helps them decide if it can take place. If the request is approved at this first step, DCNR will ask you to fill out an Activity Application, which asks for more details about your event.
If your Activity Application is approved, DCNR will give you permission to hold the event through an Activity Agreement or other written approval.
If you have questions about what DCNR looks at when reviewing events, check out the Activity Considerations section.
-
1
Submit a Request for Activity
This preliminary review allows the DCNR to determine if the event can be accommodated. You MUST submit your request at least 90 days prior to your activity.
-
2
DCNR Reviews Initial Request
DCNR will consider your request and provide a response, typically within 30 days.
-
3
Submit an Activity Application
If you've received preliminary approval, you'll be asked to submit an activity application.
-
4
Complete the Activity Application
Upload the required documents within the timeframe determined by DCNR, typically within 15 to 30 days. For list of required documents, see the Activity Application checklist.
-
5
Review Application for Completeness
Make sure you've thoroughly completed the application, then submit for DCNR’s final review. Incomplete or untimely responses will result in the activity being denied.
-
6
DCNR Reviews the Application
You will be notified if DCNR grants or denies the Activity Application.
-
7
Activity Agreement Issued
You will sign an Activity Agreement or other written authorization. The contract outlines your requirements for the activity.
If your activity is approved, you will be charged a non-refundable administrative fee of $100. Additional fees will be assessed, such as Use Fees and Reimbursement of Department costs.
Process for Simple Activities
Simple Activities are smaller events like family gatherings, small weddings, birthday parties, reunions, or scout activities. DCNR will decide what type of permission is needed for your event.
To start, please fill out a Request for Activity form. This gives DCNR some basic information about your event so they can decide if it can be held at the park or forest.
If your request is preliminarily approved, DCNR will authorize the activity with a written authorization.
-
1
Submit a Request for Activity
This preliminary review allows the DCNR to determine if the event can be accommodated. You MUST submit your request at least 15 days prior to your activity.
-
2
DCNR Reviews the Request
-
3
DCNR Issues Permit
If the initial Request for Activity is accepted, the DCNR will work with you to issue an Activity Permit.
If DCNR determines that the request is a Complex Activity, you will be notified and DCNR will work through the Application for Process for Complex Activities with you.
If your activity is approved, you will be charged a non-refundable administrative fee of $100. Additional fees may be assessed, such as Use Fees and Reimbursement of Department costs.
Other Activity Information
DCNR may not be able to accommodate all requests due to a number of factors, including:
- Other planned activities within the same timeframe or location
- The activity will impact the resource, park or forest operations, or other visitors in a manner that cannot be mitigated
- The activity violates the laws, rules and regulations of the Commonwealth or the Department
- The activity poses a danger to public safety
- Your name and contact information.
- The organization that you represent, legal business name and address (if applicable).
- Activity information, such as location and date(s).
- Type of activity (commercial or non-commercial).
- Map(s) that show where the activity will take place.
- Provide an Activities Management Plan, which includes these topics:
- Risk Management to identify potential risks and mitigation strategies.
- Safety & Support to identify areas such as traffic control personnel, crowd control personnel, parking management personnel, first aid stations with certified medical staff, security personnel, and activity management needs such as portable restrooms and refuse services.
- Insurance: Proof of liability insurance.
- Permits: Proof of Required permits from federal, state and local government agencies.
- Fees:
- Non-refundable Administrative Fee
- Other fees may also be assessed, payable upon invoicing, such as:
- Use Fee
- Reimbursement of Department costs are assessed when DCNR staff is utilized as part of the activity or for cleanup.
- Reservations: If the activity impacts a DCNR facility, reservations may need to be obtained through the reservation system.
Frequently Asked Questions
Anyone requesting use of DCNR lands must obtain prior written authorization.
As stewards of State Park and State Forest Lands, the DCNR has a duty to minimize resource and visitor impacts on DCNR lands.
Yes, applicants must sign an Activity Agreement and must be 18 years of age or older.
Fees help cover the costs associated with the agreement processing (Administrative Fee) as well as fees to cover the costs incurred for the impacts of the activity itself (Use Fee).
In addition, fees also cover actual costs associated with the activity, such as law enforcement, staff time and cleanup (Reimbursement of Department costs).
Finally, if an activity impacts the public use of a pavilion or other reservable facilities, it is expected that the reservable facility is rented for the duration of the activity.
A risk management plan is the document that outlines how an individual or organization will identify, assess, manage, and monitor potential risks that could negatively affect the activity. The purpose of a risk management plan is to: minimize potential negative impacts, proactively address uncertainties, and increase the likelihood of achieving a successful and safe activity.
Key purposes of a risk management plan:
- Identify Risks: The plan helps in identifying potential risks associated with an activity (injuries, property damage, and resource impacts or damages).
- Assess and Prioritize Risks: The plan provides a framework to assess the likelihood and potential impact of each risk. This helps the individual or organization prioritize which risks need attention and resources.
- Develop Mitigation Strategies: The plan lays out action plans for reducing the likelihood or impact of identified risks. This may include contingency plans and resource allocation.
- Increase Preparedness: Having a plan in place ensures that the organization or project team is prepared to respond quickly to potential risks, reducing the time and resources needed to address unforeseen problems.
- Improve Decision-Making: By evaluating risks ahead of time, the plan enhances decision-making, as stakeholders have a clearer understanding of potential challenges and how to mitigate them.
- Protect Resources: The plan helps to safeguard physical resources by identifying threats early and minimizing possible disruptions.
Overall, the purpose of a risk management plan is to minimize uncertainty, ensuring smoother operations, enhanced safety, and the achievement of objectives.
The purpose of a safety and support plan is to ensure the health, safety, and security of everyone involved, including participants, spectators, staff, volunteers, and vendors. The plan outlines the necessary precautions, emergency procedures, and resources necessary to manage risks and respond effectively to incidents during the activity.
Key purposes of a safety and support plan:
- Identify Potential Hazards: The plan helps to identify risks specific to the activity’s location, activities, and crowd size, such as weather conditions, overcrowding, or unsafe equipment.
- Ensure Emergency Preparedness: The plan outlines emergency procedures for dealing with incidents like medical emergencies, severe weather, or security threats. The plan sets forth evacuation routes, emergency exits, and communication strategies.
- Assign Roles and Responsibilities: The plan specifies the responsibilities of activity staff, security personnel, volunteers, and emergency responders to ensure clear coordination during the activity.
- Crowd Control and Security: The plan ensures that crowd control measures are in place, including clear signage, entry/exit management, parking management, and security personnel to handle disturbances or enforce laws, rules, and regulations.
- Ensure Compliance with Regulations: The plan ensures that the activity complies with local laws and regulations, such as fire codes, public health standards, and safety guidelines from relevant authorities.
- Provide Medical Response: The plan outlines provisions for first aid stations, trained medical personnel, and access to emergency medical services in case participants, attendees or staff require immediate medical assistance.
- Reduce Liability and Risk: A well-implemented plan reduces the risk of accidents, injuries, or damage.
- Promote Confidence: A visible and well-executed plan helps participants, attendees, and staff feel safe and secure, which contributes to a more positive experience and encourages long-term success.
In summary, a safety and support plan ensure that potential hazards are anticipated and managed, emergency procedures are clear, and the activity runs smoothly and safely for everyone involved.