The 3,520-acre Swatara State Park consists of rolling fields and woodlands situated in the Swatara Valley, between Second and Blue mountains. The scenic Swatara Creek meanders the length of the park and is surrounded by forests and wetlands that support a diversity of wildlife.
Street Address:
1450 Suedburg Road
Pine Grove, PA 17963
717-865-6470
memorialsp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
c/o Memorial Lake State Park
18 Boundary Road
Grantville, PA 17028
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Areas of the park are open specific seasons and hours. Contact Memorial Lake State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
Swatara State Park is in Lebanon and Schuylkill counties, 14 miles north of Lebanon and three miles west of Pine Grove.
The park is easily reached from I-81. At Exit 90, Lickdale, follow PA 72 north; at Exit 100, take PA 443 west.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.48305 Long. -76.54564
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Fourth and Walnut Streets
Lebanon, PA 17042
717-270-7500
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Swatara State Park participates in a carry-in/carryout trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash and recyclables home.