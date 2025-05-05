Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    ​Warriors Path State Park

    Adventure awaits at Warriors Path State Park in southern Pennsylvania.

     

    Overview

    The 349-acre Warriors Path State Park lies very near the famous path used by the Iroquois in raids and wars with the Cherokees and other American Indians in southern Pennsylvania.

    The park is a seasonal, day-use area open from mid-April through the end of October. At other times of the year, visitors must park near the main gate and walk into the park.

    This finger of land is bounded on three sides by the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River, which empties into Raystown Lake approximately one mile downstream. The unique shape of the park was formed as a result of river meandering. This section of the river exhibits some of the best examples of natural stream meandering in the state.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park entrance road and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Canoe Creek State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    The park is in Liberty Township, Bedford County, about two miles south of the Borough of Saxton on Warriors Path Park Road.

    GPS DD:  Lat. 40.19287  Long. -78.24906

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
    105 Nason Drive
    Roaring Spring, PA 16673
    814-224-2121

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Numerous trails provide easy access to unique areas that can be observed and studied alone or through special request programs as park staff is available. A variety of old fields, wetlands, and woodlands invite exploration.

    Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.

    Activities

    Events

