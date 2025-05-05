Throughout Pennsylvania, eight large regions are working together to drive strategic investment and actions around sustainability, conservation, community revitalization, and recreational projects.

Known as conservation landscapes, these collaborations are found in regions where there are strong natural assets, local readiness and buy-in, and state-level investment and support.

Founded on the regions’ sense of place and resource values, conservation landscapes motivate citizens and elected officials to take on the challenge of effective land use planning, investment, civic engagement, and revitalization.

What Makes a Region a Conservation Landscape?

Driven by the values of conservation, sustainability, and community revitalization, conservation landscapes are built on several ingredients:

Presence of DCNR-owned lands -- Large blocks of state parks and forests provide the foundation for the landscape and a staffing presence

Sense of place -- Regions with a sense of place and identity in many cases are based on shared landscape not political boundaries

Readiness -- Often driven by opportunity or threats such as changes in the economic base, depopulation, or sprawl

Engagement -- Civic engagement process that brings people of the region together to identify common values and concerns

Strategic investments -- State agencies with regional and statewide partners provide high-level leadership, financial support, and technical assistance to build better communities, to conserve identified values and to invest in “sustainable” economic development

Models of Successful Collaboration

Since 2004, Pennsylvania’s Conservation Landscape Program has been using place-based partnerships to drive strategic investments and actions around sustainability, conservation, community revitalization, and recreation projects.

In 2019, DCNR had an independent evaluation of the program conducted to better understand the:

Impact it is having

Identify best practices

Recommend ways for improving and sustaining it



The report, 2019 Pennsylvania Conservation Landscapes -- Models for Successful Collaboration (PDF), shares the results and best practices, and makes some recommendations to strengthen the program and position it to tackle landscape-scale conservation challenges.

Conservation Landscapes in Pennsylvania

There are currently eight conservation landscape partnerships within Pennsylvania:​​

