Watershed Education

The Bureau of State Parks Watershed Education program is an interdisciplinary, watershed-based, educational curriculum for grades 6 – 12, which promotes investigation, research, and decision-making skills to increase environmental literacy among students.

This curriculum takes a comprehensive approach to learning about natural resources. In addition to biological, chemical, and physical investigations of a waterway, lessons allow students to consider all factors, past and present, human and non-human, which affect the entire watershed.



The Watershed Education curriculum supports the new Pennsylvania Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability (STEELS) Standards, as well as the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (MWEE) framework by encouraging:

Student-driven research

Classroom and field investigations

Data collection and analysis

Stewardship and civic-learning activities

To participate in DCNR’s Watershed Education program and obtain the curricula, educators must be trained by a Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks facilitator at a Watershed Education teacher workshop.

Learn more about DCNR’s Watershed Education (WE) program at the Watershed Education Website.

View the department's Water Quality Monitoring Database.