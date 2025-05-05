Overview
Worlds End State Park is situated in a narrow S-shaped valley of the Loyalsock Creek, just south of Forksville, Sullivan County.
Surrounded by the Loyalsock State Forest, the 780-acre park offers visitors diverse recreational opportunities within a pristine environment. The rugged natural beauty coursing through the heart of the Endless Mountains landscape provides many photographic possibilities.
Plan Your Visit
82 Cabin Bridge Road
PO Box 62
Forksville, PA 18616-0062
570-924-3287
worldsendsp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. The beach, overnight areas, and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The park is along PA 154 and is easily reached from:
- North and East: PA US 220 to PA 87 from Dushore
- West: I-180 to PA 87 from Williamsport
- South: I-80 to I-180 to PA US 220 to PA 42
GPS DD: Lat. 41.4718 Long. -76.58145
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Muncy Hospital
215 East Water Street
Muncy, PA 17756
570-546-8282
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Worlds End State Park offers a wide variety of environmental education and recreation programs. Through guided walks, hands-on activities, and evening programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and a sense of stewardship toward the natural and historical resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.