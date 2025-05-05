Knowledge in Nature



From Laurel Caverns to Cherry Springs state parks, educational "classrooms" range from the subterranean to outer space. Within 2.2 million acres of state forest are Old Growth Forest tracts with trees over 300 years old and the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center, where staff collect seeds and nurture seedlings that will become the next generation of forest.

DCNR has four dedicated Environmental Education Centers.

Pennsylvania's state parks and forests offer programming on a wide variety of topics for everyone. Whether you’re camping at a park, visiting for the day, or live down the road—everyone is welcome. By participating in programming, you will try new skills, investigate nature, learn from experts, and connect with Pennsylvania’s vast natural resources.