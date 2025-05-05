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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Education

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) educates and engages environmental stewards through tens of thousands of educational programs, interpretive signage, research opportunities, and subject-matter experts.

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    A science-based organization, DCNR enriches understanding and benefits of natural, public spaces through inperson and online education for all ages. This enrichment connects people to nature and furthers our mission to "conserve and sustain Pennsylvania's natural resources for present and future generations' use and enjoyment."

    The department offers conservation education opportunities for:

    • Teachers and other non-formal educators hoping to connect students to their natural ​environment
    • Students looking for an outdoor, educational experience
    • Families who want to learn more about recreation on our public lands
    • Campers expanding their knowledge of the natural world around them
    • Special interest groups including seniors, veterans, volunteers, homeschool groups, and outdoor recreation clubs

    Knowledge in Nature

    From Laurel Caverns to Cherry Springs state parks, educational "classrooms" range from the subterranean to outer space. Within 2.2 million acres of state forest are Old Growth Forest tracts with trees over 300 years old and the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center, where staff collect seeds and nurture seedlings that will become the next generation of forest.

    DCNR has four dedicated Environmental Education Centers.

    Pennsylvania's state parks and forests offer programming on a wide variety of topics for everyone. Whether you’re camping at a park, visiting for the day, or live down the road—everyone is welcome. By participating in programming, you will try new skills, investigate nature, learn from experts, and connect with Pennsylvania’s vast natural resources. 

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    Experts On Hand

    • The Pennsylvania Geological Survey Library contains more than 20,000 books, maps, and journals. The first Geological Survey was completed in 1858 — five years before the Battle of Gettysburg. Teachers have free access to maps, and can purchase Pennsylvania Rockhound Kits, a teaching tool that contains samples of Pennsylvania rocks. The Core Library contains more than 140,000 feet of core samples — approximately five times the height of Mount Everest.
    • DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry is instrumental in providing information about Pennsylvania's forest resources to industry, academia, other government agencies, private landowners, and conservation organizations. The bureau's public outreach ranges from woodlot management to wildfire prevention, invasive species and pest control, and urban tree planting.

    Did you know?

    DCNR has experts in many fields including the following:

    • Geoscientists
    • Entomologists
    • Pathologists 
    • Botanists
    • Ecologists
    • Archaeologists
    • Zoologists
    • Engineers
    • Mycologists
    • Architects
    • Foresters
    • Landscape and cenvironmental designers
    • Geneticists

    By the Numbers

    *All numbers represent annual snapshots

    10,000 Educational programs benefit more than 300,000 people annually
    160 Environmental educators, geoscientists, and foresters are employed by DCNR to direct its programs.
    1,600 Educational programs directly benefit nearly 75,000 pre-K through college students.
    150 Virtual educational and enrichment programs have been accessed by more than 5,300 participants.
    130 “DiscoverE” summer camp sessions provide education enrichment that serve more than 2,600 youth.
    80 Professional development workshops have trained more than 1,000 educators through DCNR’s Act 48 Provider Status.
    12 Heritage Areas, managed by DCNR, are committed to preserving and telling Pennsylvania’s cultural, industrial, and natural heritage.
    67 counties that DCNR's educational programs reach.
    50 Research agreements are managed by DCNR.

    Programs With Direct Impact