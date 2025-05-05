Penn-Roosevelt State Park

Overview
This 41-acre park is in an isolated area of the Seven Mountains region known as the Stone Creek Kettle. While this Centre County park is small in size, it is surrounded by an 80,000-acre block of Rothrock State Forest.
Penn-Roosevelt is a good base for those seeking low-density recreation on this vast expanse of public land. Popular activities include: hiking on the Mid-State or other State Forest trails, gravel-riding on over 100 miles of Forestry roads, and mountain biking the nearby Cooper’s Gap area, a destination Pennsylvania mountain biking trail system.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
Penn-Roosevelt Park Rd
Huntingdon, PA 16652
greenwoodfurnacesp@pa.gov
814-667-1800
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
Contact the Greenwood Furnace State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
From US 322: One-half mile east of Potters Mills (where US 322 changes from two to four lanes) turn south onto Crowfield Road and drive six miles to park.
From Greenwood Furnace State Park: Turn onto Broad Mountain Road at the park office. Follow the Penn-Roosevelt signs 12 miles to the park.
For a wider map of the area, obtain a copy of the Rothrock State Forest Public Use Map from Greenwood Furnace State Park or the Bureau of Forestry office in Huntingdon.
CAUTION: The roads to the park are not plowed in the winter.
GPS DD: Lat. 40.72666 Long. -77.70044
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
400 Highland Avenue
Lewistown, PA 17044
717-248-5411
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Penn-Roosevelt State Park participates in a carry-in/carryout trash disposal program for small parks. There are no trash collection or recycling facilities.
Visitors are asked to limit the amount of disposable items brought to the park and to take all trash, garbage, and recyclables home. Campers should carefully burn any paper waste in their campfire, but please do not burn foil, glass, cans, plastics, or food waste.