Ceremonies are typically permitted in state parks but do require pre-approval from the park office. All weddings require pre-approval.

Pennsylvania state parks offer a wide range of facilities and services from pavilion rentals at almost any park to full wedding facilities including food services at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Cumberland County.

For all your wedding ceremony inquiries and questions, please contact the state park office where you are interested in having the ceremony. If your wedding includes the use of a commercial photographer or catering company, please be certain to discuss these details with the park office.

Fees

If your wedding service is approved, most parks will charge a small administrative fee for processing the necessary paperwork.

Additional fees apply for the rental of pavilions or other rental facilities such as, but not limited to:

Wedding Toss / Throwing Rice

Wedding toss is the process by which something (rice, birdseed, etc.) is lightly tossed at a newly married couple for good luck.

In an effort to protect the resource and wildlife and provide visitor safety, the wedding party and guests will be asked to refrain from throwing any wedding toss or from releasing any type of wildlife (i.e. white doves, butterflies, etc.).

Alternatively, the wedding party and guests will be permitted to blow bubbles or use low volume noise makers (such as kazoos or groggers) with prior written permission from the park.