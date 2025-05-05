Horseback Riding

Horseback riders may primitive camp along shared use trail systems while riding unless an area is otherwise posted closed.

A camping permit is not required for primitive campers who stay one night along a trail, but contacting the forest district is encouraged for safety.

Camping near roads or at or near trailers and vehicles may only be done at camping areas or campsites designed for equestrian use, by permit only.

Visit the PA State Park and Forests Reservation System for more information and to search for horse sites.