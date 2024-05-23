Department of Health (DOH)

-
Order a Birth or Death Certificate
-
Register for the Medical Marijuana Program
-
Get Immunization Information
-
View Environmental Health Information
-
Get Tips to Avoid Tick Bites
-
Learn about H5N1 Bird Flu
-
Learn how to Prevent Flu, COVID, and RSV
-
Become a Nurse Aide
-
Find Maternal Health Information
-
Learn how to Live Healthy
-
Get School Health Information
-
Learn about Diseases & Conditions
-
Explore Programs & Topics
-
View Health Statistics
-
View Documents in the E-library
-
Individuals & Families Information and resources for adults, teens, and children.
-
Healthcare Providers & Public Health Professionals Information and resources for healthcare providers, public health professionals, and first responders.
-
Facilities & Licensing Information for in-patient and out-patient healthcare facilities.
-
Business Registration & Regulation Information and resources for businesses and individuals that are registered and regulated by the Department of Health.
-
Public Health Researchers Information and resources for public health researchers.
-
Shapiro Administration Encourages Vaccinations Ahead of the Holiday Season
-
Shapiro Administration Invests More than $3.2 Million to Bolster Drug-Related Overdose Prevention Efforts in Pennsylvania
-
Shapiro Administration Recognizes 12 Pennsylvania Heroes with the Inaugural 2024 Keystone First Responder Award
-
Health Secretary Visits Clarion to Highlight Ways to Reduce Gun Violence