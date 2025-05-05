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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    DEP Regions

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    Right to Know

    If you are seeking DEP records, please begin your inquiry by visiting our Right to Know Law page to fill out an online request form, or submit a Right to Know Law Request Form by email.

    Please be sure to include a subject line with your email so that it's not considered spam.
     

    District Mining Offices

    DEP Program Areas

    Employment and Job Opportunities

    Prospective, current, and former Commonwealth employees can view employment opportunities by visiting www.employment.pa.gov, clicking on “Open Jobs”, creating a NeoGov user profile, and applying for the positions that they are interested in.

    View Employment