DEP Regions
Southwest Regional Office:
412-442-4000
Northwest Regional Office:
814-332-6945
Northcentral Regional Office:
570-327-3636
Southcentral Regional Office:
717-705-4700
Southeast Regional Office:
484-250-5900
Northeast Regional Office:
570-826-2511
Regional Permit Coordination Office:
717-772-5987
Right to Know
If you are seeking DEP records, please begin your inquiry by visiting our Right to Know Law page to fill out an online request form, or submit a Right to Know Law Request Form by email.
Please be sure to include a subject line with your email so that it's not considered spam.
District Mining Offices
- Pottsville: 570-621-3118
- Moshannon: 814-342-8200
- New Stanton: 724-925-5500
- Cambria: 814-472-1900
- Knox: 814-797-1191
- California: 724-769-1100
DEP Program Areas
Topics Include: Regulations and Laws, Marcellus Shale, Underground Injection Control Wells, Abandoned Wells
Topics Include: Hazardous Waste, Household Hazardous Waste, Medical Waste, Residual Waste, Landfills, Municipal Waste