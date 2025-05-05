Oil and Gas Office Locations
Red Star - Central Office (Harrisburg)
Bureau of Oil and Gas Planning and Program Management
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 772-2199
Directions
Blue Star - Eastern District Oil and Gas Office (Williamsport)
208 West Third Street
Suite 101
Williamsport, PA 17701
Phone: (570) 327-3636
Directions
Moshannon District Mining Office
186 Enterprise Drive
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Phone: (814) 342-8200
Directions
Scranton Field Office
321 Spruce Street
Suite 300
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: (570) 963-4521
Directions
Blue Star - Northwest District Oil and Gas Offices (Meadville)
230 Chestnut Street
Meadville, PA 16335
Phone: (814) 332-6860
Directions
Knox District Mining Office
White Memorial Building
P.O. Box 669
Knox, PA 16232-0669
Phone: (814) 797-1191
Directions
New Castle Field Office
121 North Mill Street
New Castle, PA 16101
Phone: (724) 656-3160
Directions
Blue Star - Southwest District Oil and Gas Offices (Pittsburgh)
400 Waterfront Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745
Phone: (412) 442-4000
Directions
California District Mining Office
25 Technology Drive
California Technology Park
Coal Center, PA 15423
Phone: (724) 769-1100
Directions
Cambria District Mining Office
286 Industrial Park Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: (814) 472-1900
Directions
New Stanton District Mining Office
131 Broadview Road
New Stanton, PA 15672
Phone: (724) 925-5500
Directions
For a complete list of office locations and contact information, please visit:
DEP Office Locations