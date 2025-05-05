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    Oil and Gas Office Locations

    Oil and Gas Office Locations

    Red Star - Central Office (Harrisburg)

    Bureau of Oil and Gas Planning and Program Management
    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 772-2199
    Directions

    Blue Star - Eastern District Oil and Gas Office (Williamsport)

    208 West Third Street
    Suite 101
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    Phone: (570) 327-3636
    Directions

    Moshannon District Mining Office
    186 Enterprise Drive
    Philipsburg, PA 16866
    Phone: (814) 342-8200
    Directions

    Scranton Field Office
    321 Spruce Street
    Suite 300
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Phone: (570) 963-4521
    Directions

    Blue Star - Northwest District Oil and Gas Offices (Meadville)

    230 Chestnut Street
    Meadville, PA 16335
    Phone: (814) 332-6860
    Directions

    Knox District Mining Office
    White Memorial Building
    P.O. Box 669
    Knox, PA 16232-0669
    Phone: (814) 797-1191
    Directions

    New Castle Field Office
    121 North Mill Street
    New Castle, PA 16101
    Phone: (724) 656-3160
    Directions

    Blue Star - Southwest District Oil and Gas Offices (Pittsburgh)

    400 Waterfront Drive
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4745
    Phone: (412) 442-4000
    Directions

    California District Mining Office
    25 Technology Drive
    California Technology Park
    Coal Center, PA 15423
    Phone: (724) 769-1100
    Directions

    Cambria District Mining Office
    286 Industrial Park Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: (814) 472-1900
    Directions

    New Stanton District Mining Office
    131 Broadview Road
    New Stanton, PA 15672
    Phone: (724) 925-5500
    Directions

    For a complete list of office locations and contact information, please visit:
    DEP Office Locations

    Oil & Gas Permitting Offices