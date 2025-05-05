Grants, Loans, and Rebates

If your environmental improvement project needs funding, DEP can help. We offer 50 plus grant and rebate programs to support a range of projects to improve or protect the water, land, and air in Pennsylvania.

Your scope may be your local community. It may be statewide. Your focus may be as broad as climate change or as specific as LED lighting installation. Your project might need a little funding, or a lot. Whatever your project parameters, one of our funding programs may be able to help. Over decades, DEP has supported many thousands of environmental projects across the state through widely recognized grant programs, such as Growing Greener, and also more specialized programs.

The majority of funding programs support projects by schools, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. We also have six programs that support businesses small and large, and for residents, the popular Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate supports the purchase of clean-energy cars and trucks. In addition, some programs give extra consideration to applicants in environmental justice areas.