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    Programs and Services

    Grants, Loans, and Rebates

    If your environmental improvement project needs funding, DEP can help. We offer 50 plus grant and rebate programs to support a range of projects to improve or protect the water, land, and air in Pennsylvania.

    Your scope may be your local community. It may be statewide. Your focus may be as broad as climate change or as specific as LED lighting installation. Your project might need a little funding, or a lot. Whatever your project parameters, one of our funding programs may be able to help. Over decades, DEP has supported many thousands of environmental projects across the state through widely recognized grant programs, such as Growing Greener, and also more specialized programs.

    The majority of funding programs support projects by schools, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. We also have six programs that support businesses small and large, and for residents, the popular Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate supports the purchase of clean-energy cars and trucks. In addition, some programs give extra consideration to applicants in environmental justice areas. 

    Additional Resources

    Pennsylvania's State Grants Website

    Here you can find all grants offered by the Commonwealth in one location, including those issued by DEP

    Enterprise eGrants System Website

    Login to the Enterprise eGrants System website to submit grant applications online

    Programs Accepting Applications Now

    The following grant and rebate programs are open for applications:

    Program
    		Deadline
    Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) Grant ProgramCloses August 7, 2026
    904 Recycling Performance GrantsCloses December 31, 2026
    Orphan Well Plugging GrantOpen until funding is exhausted
    WIIN 2107: Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction GrantOpen until funding is exhausted
    901 County Planning Grants/HHW/Battery Management GrantsOpen year round
    Application Siting Review Municipal/HazardousOpen year round
    Conservation Reserve Enhancement ProgramOpen year round
    Household Hazardous Waste Collection GrantOpen year round
    Pollution Prevention Reimbursement GrantOpen year round
    Underground Storage Tank Heating Oil CleanupOpen year round

     

    The Department of Environmental Protection values working with partners who share our view that diversity and equity are integral to success in restoring and protecting the environment for all Pennsylvanians. As we work to demonstrably improve the inclusivity of our programs and processes, we also encourage our partners to pursue increased inclusivity in their operations. In this way, Pennsylvania's natural resources are best protected as "the common property of all the people," as identified in our state constitution.
    Projects funded by DEP grants
    Photos: Bennett Branch Watershed Association acid mine drainage cleanup project, Sinnemahoning Creek Bennett Branch, Growing Greener Grant recipient; Green Playces student ambassadors project, Pittsburgh, Environmental Education Grant recipient; City of Harrisburg electric car charging stations project, Driving PA Forward Grant recipient. Above: City of Altoona stormwater management project, Growing Greener Grant recipient.

    Grantee/Vendor Assistance

    For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: 
    Help & Resources

    For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: 
    Self-Service-Payment-Lookup

    DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: 
    Non-Discrimination Information

    Investment Tracker

    For a listing of awarded grants, please see DEP’s Investment Tracker*

    *Currently, DEP’s Investment Tracker is only displaying information for grants awarded using the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. Historic data for all awards not contained in this current report will be added in the near future.

    Funding Programs

    Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Most applications are submitted online through the Enterprise eGrants System Applications.

    Use this list to find information on application periods, eligibility, where to apply, and other details for all grant programs managed by the DEP Grants Office. For more general questions, call the Grants Office at (717) 705-5400. For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

    Grant Lists By Organization Type