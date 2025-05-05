Grants, Loans, and Rebates

If your environmental improvement project needs funding, DEP can help. We offer 50 plus grant and rebate programs to support a range of projects to improve or protect the water, land, and air in Pennsylvania.
Your scope may be your local community. It may be statewide. Your focus may be as broad as climate change or as specific as LED lighting installation. Your project might need a little funding, or a lot. Whatever your project parameters, one of our funding programs may be able to help. Over decades, DEP has supported many thousands of environmental projects across the state through widely recognized grant programs, such as Growing Greener, and also more specialized programs.
The majority of funding programs support projects by schools, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies. We also have six programs that support businesses small and large, and for residents, the popular Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate supports the purchase of clean-energy cars and trucks. In addition, some programs give extra consideration to applicants in environmental justice areas.
Additional Resources
Pennsylvania's State Grants Website
Here you can find all grants offered by the Commonwealth in one location, including those issued by DEP
Enterprise eGrants System Website
Login to the Enterprise eGrants System website to submit grant applications online
Programs Accepting Applications Now
The following grant and rebate programs are open for applications:
|Program
|Deadline
|Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA) Grant Program
|Closes August 7, 2026
|904 Recycling Performance Grants
|Closes December 31, 2026
|Orphan Well Plugging Grant
|Open until funding is exhausted
|WIIN 2107: Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction Grant
|Open until funding is exhausted
|901 County Planning Grants/HHW/Battery Management Grants
|Open year round
|Application Siting Review Municipal/Hazardous
|Open year round
|Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program
|Open year round
|Household Hazardous Waste Collection Grant
|Open year round
|Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant
|Open year round
|Underground Storage Tank Heating Oil Cleanup
|Open year round
The Department of Environmental Protection values working with partners who share our view that diversity and equity are integral to success in restoring and protecting the environment for all Pennsylvanians. As we work to demonstrably improve the inclusivity of our programs and processes, we also encourage our partners to pursue increased inclusivity in their operations. In this way, Pennsylvania's natural resources are best protected as "the common property of all the people," as identified in our state constitution.
Photos: Bennett Branch Watershed Association acid mine drainage cleanup project, Sinnemahoning Creek Bennett Branch, Growing Greener Grant recipient; Green Playces student ambassadors project, Pittsburgh, Environmental Education Grant recipient; City of Harrisburg electric car charging stations project, Driving PA Forward Grant recipient. Above: City of Altoona stormwater management project, Growing Greener Grant recipient.
Grantee/Vendor Assistance
For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number:
Help & Resources
For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation:
Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination:
Non-Discrimination Information
Investment Tracker
For a listing of awarded grants, please see DEP’s Investment Tracker*
*Currently, DEP’s Investment Tracker is only displaying information for grants awarded using the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. Historic data for all awards not contained in this current report will be added in the near future.
Funding Programs
Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Most applications are submitted online through the Enterprise eGrants System Applications.
Use this list to find information on application periods, eligibility, where to apply, and other details for all grant programs managed by the DEP Grants Office. For more general questions, call the Grants Office at (717) 705-5400. For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.
Grant Lists By Organization Type
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Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate ProgramDEP will offer an opportunity to Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate when they purchase a new alternative fuel vehicle (AFV). The Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program was established under ACT 178 of 2004 to help reduce Pennsylvania's dependence on imported oil and to improve the environmental quality by using alternative fuels. Rebate request must be submitted no later than six months after the vehicle is purchased. The rebate will be offered on a first come-first served basis if funding is available. Eligible Applicants: Pennsylvania Residents
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Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG)DEP is offering grant funding for clean, alternative fuel projects in Pennsylvania and investment in Pennsylvania’s energy sector. DEP receives approximately $5 million in funding each year through the utilities gross receipts tax collected during each fiscal year to carry out the provisions of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act. The primary goals of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) are to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality and reduce consumption of imported oil through the use of homegrown alternative fuels that will help the Commonwealth’s economy and environment. Eligible Applicants: School Districts, Municipal Authorities, Political subdivisions, Incorporated nonprofit entities, Corporations, Limited liability companies or partnerships registered to do business in the Commonwealth.
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Environmental Education Grants ProgramDEP’s Environmental Education Grants Program welcomes applications for the development of innovative formal and non-formal education projects that: 1) Address grant program priorities; 2) Provide opportunities to expand the public’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues; and 3) Develop skills required to make informed decisions and take responsible action on behalf of the environment. Eligible Applicants: (submissions by ineligible organizations will not be considered) Public schools and school districts (K-12) (includes Intermediate Units and Charter Schools), Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement), Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions, Universities and colleges, County conservation districts, Incorporated nonprofit organizations, Businesses (must be registered to conduct business in Pennsylvania)
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Pennsylvania Grid Resilience Grants (PA GRG) ProgramThe Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is offering competitive grant funding to provide financial assistance to improve the all-hazards resilience of the electric grid and prevent disruptive events. The Pennsylvania Grid Resilience Grants (PA GRG) Program is funded under Section 40101(d) Formula Grant Program of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). DEP has been allocated approximately $40.5 million over a five-year period to improve the resilience of our electric grid.
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Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant ProgramThe Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program funds projects that improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by decreasing emissions from diesel-powered highway and non-road vehicles and equipment. The program will support projects reduce diesel related emissions by replacing, re-powering, or retrofitting diesel powered vehicles and equipment. Eligible Applicants: organizations that operate diesel-powered fleets throughout Pennsylvania.
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Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant (Pump and Plug)Grants are issued to eligible tank owners who own six or fewer regulated underground tanks in Pennsylvania. Tanks must be underground tanks which have not been upgraded to comply with technical requirements of federal and state regulations, regulated, and which are registered with DEP prior to tank closure. The grant shall not exceed $2,500 per tank and the grant application must be submitted after all work is finished. Eligible costs may include: pumping regulated product out of the tank; disposal of product; tank cleaning and grouting the fill pipe.
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Small Business Advantage Grant programThe Small Business Advantage Grant program provides assistance to small businesses (100 or fewer employees) to undertake energy efficiency, pollution prevention or natural resource protection projects designed to enhance a small business's competitiveness while simultaneously improving the environment for Pennsylvania residents. Eligible Applicants: PA Small Businesses
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Underground Storage Tank Heating Oil Cleanup Grant ProgramThis program provides reimbursement of environmental cleanup costs resulting from a release of heating oil from an underground tank system. Reimbursements are subject to a $1,000 deductible, which is satisfied by the first $1,000 of eligible costs paid by the applicant. Remaining eligible costs paid by the applicant may be reimbursed up to a maximum of $4,000. You may be eligible for reimbursement if you are/were the tank owner; the heating oil tank is an underground (buried) tank; the tank capacity is 3,000 gallons or less; the tank stored fuel that was used for heating on the premises; there was a release of heating oil to the environment from the tank, the associated lines/pipes, or resulting from a spill or overfill due to a failure of the tank system that occurred or was discovered on or after January 30, 1998; and an environmental cleanup has been completed or is in progress.
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WIIN 2107: Voluntary School and Child Care Lead Testing and Reduction GrantThis grant program provides reimbursement funding for public schools and regulated child care facilities located in Pennsylvania for lead reduction activities at water fixtures with appropriate sample results that exceed the remediation trigger level of 5 parts per billion (ppb), such as hydration stations or point-of-use (POU) device purchases and labor costs to install units.
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Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management GrantThe Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and authorized through Section 319(h) of the federal Water Pollution Control Act. The program’s primary purpose is to implement Section 319 Program Watershed Implementation Plans. Ninety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage (AMD), urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. Pennsylvania’s Nonpoint Source Management Program established an overall strategy to implement watershed restoration and protection activities. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association, County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of government, Non-profit organization, Educational institution, Municipal authority
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Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG)DEP is offering grant funding for clean, alternative fuel projects in Pennsylvania and investment in Pennsylvania’s energy sector. DEP receives approximately $5 million in funding each year through the utilities gross receipts tax collected during each fiscal year to carry out the provisions of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act. The primary goals of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) are to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality and reduce consumption of imported oil through the use of homegrown alternative fuels that will help the Commonwealth’s economy and environment. Eligible Applicants: School Districts, Municipal Authorities, Political subdivisions, Incorporated nonprofit entities, Corporations, Limited liability companies or partnerships registered to do business in the Commonwealth.
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Coastal Zone Management Grant ProgramThe Coastal Zone Management Grant Program provides funding to implement its policies and focus areas in the Delaware Estuary and Lake Erie Coastal Zone, including hazards, wetlands, public access, intergovernmental coordination, ocean resources, and nonpoint pollution. Typical projects funded through grant awards range from studies, planning, design, and research to land acquisition and minor construction projects. Activities must take place within the Coastal Zone boundaries of Pennsylvania. Eligible Applicants: Local Governments, Counties and Municipalities; Area-wide agencies – county and regional planning agencies; Incorporated non-profits; Educational Institutions – School Districts, Intermediate Units, Universities and Colleges; Incorporated Conservation and Educational Organizations; State Agencies; Conservation Districts, Port Authorities and Public Authorities
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Driving PA Forward – DC Fast Charging & Hydrogen Fueling Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding for new, publicly accessible DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling projects built in strategic locations in PA and designed to supply light duty vehicles. Grant funding is available for up to 70% of project costs, capped at $500,000 per award for hydrogen fueling projects and $250,000 for DC fast charging projects. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Electric Cargo Handling Grant ProgramThe Electric Cargo Handling Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the repower or replacement of diesel-powered: forklifts (with a lift capacity of greater than 8,000 pounds), Tier 0-2 airport ground support equipment, and port cargo handling equipment. Eligible vehicles must be scrapped and replaced with the same equipment in an all-electric form. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of project costs for government applicants and up to 40% for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Level 2 EV Charging RebateThis program provides rebates for new Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging projects to be installed in public spaces, workplaces, and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates up to $4,500 per plug are available, though final rebate amount is based upon the project characteristics, cost, and location. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 180-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding to (1) repower or replace diesel-powered, pre-Tier 4 freight switcher locomotives, that operate 1,000 hours or more per year, with any new EPA or CARB-certified diesel, alternative fuel, or all-electric engine, or (2) repower or upgrade unregulated, Tier 1 or Tier 2, diesel-powered marine engines in ferries or tugboats with an EPA Certified Remanufactured system or an EPA Verified Engine Upgrade. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of eligible project costs (up to 80% for electric projects), with no maximum dollar amount per award. The program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward - Medium & and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emissions (MHD-ZEV) Fleet Pilot Grant Program InitiativeThe primary goal of the Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Pilot (“MHD-ZEV”) is to improve the Commonwealth’s air quality by reducing NOX emissions from Class 4-8 trucks while driving the transformation from older, polluting diesel engines to cleaner transportation technologies. See full eligibility information for applicants and projects in the Program Guidelines.
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Driving PA Forward – Ocean Going Vessel Shorepower Grant ProgramThe Ocean-Going Vessel Shorepower Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the purchase and installation of eligible dock-mounted, containerized, or barge-mounted marine shore power systems at eligible ports in Pennsylvania. Grant funding is available for up to 75% of project costs for government applicants and up to 25% of project costs for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Onroad Rebate ProgramThis program provides rebates for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses and shuttle buses. Rebates vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final rebate amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum rebates are determined by maximum dollar rebate per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the application. Between 1 and 5 vehicles may be submitted per application. Applicants proposing more than 5 vehicles should apply to the Truck and Bus Fleet Grant Program. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 365-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Truck and Bus Fleet Grant ProgramThis program provides grants for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses, and shuttle buses. Grant awards vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final reimbursement amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum reimbursements are determined by maximum dollar amount per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the project. A minimum of 6 vehicles must be submitted per application. Applicants proposing fewer than 6 vehicles should apply to the Onroad Rebate Program. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Environmental Education Grants ProgramDEP’s Environmental Education Grants Program welcomes applications for the development of innovative formal and non-formal education projects that: 1) Address grant program priorities; 2) Provide opportunities to expand the public’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues; and 3) Develop skills required to make informed decisions and take responsible action on behalf of the environment. Eligible Applicants: (submissions by ineligible organizations will not be considered) Public schools and school districts (K-12) (includes Intermediate Units and Charter Schools), Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement), Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions, Universities and colleges, County conservation districts, Incorporated nonprofit organizations, Businesses (must be registered to conduct business in Pennsylvania)
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Growing Greener ProgramNinety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage, urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. The purpose of the Growing Greener program is to address nonpoint source pollution through local, watershed-based planning, restoration and protection efforts for projects funded by Watershed Planning, Restoration and Protection grants. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association; county or municipality; county conservation district; council of governments; educational institution; municipal authority; or other authorized organizations (see guidance document).
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The Mine Map Grant (MMG)The Mine Map Grant (MMG) provides funding to learning institutions and incorporated nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania to process mine maps and mine data into electronic formats that can be used in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other computer applications. Primarily, the MMG will fund the scanning, georeferencing and vectorizing of mine maps. All these efforts will improve the quality, quantity and delivery of mining information to the millions of residents of Pennsylvania's mining regions. The MMG also provides opportunities for learning institutions and nonprofits to train individuals in the use of the emerging geospatial technologies that will be integral to many computer operations, especially governmental operations that provide services and information to the residents of Pennsylvania. However, the experience gained from creating geospatial elements of a geodatabase is applicable to almost any profession or business.
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Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant ProgramThe Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program funds projects that improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by decreasing emissions from diesel-powered highway and non-road vehicles and equipment. The program will support projects reduce diesel related emissions by replacing, re-powering, or retrofitting diesel powered vehicles and equipment. Eligible Applicants: organizations that operate diesel-powered fleets throughout Pennsylvania.
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Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act GrantsThe primary focus of these grant categories is the design, construction and/or rehabilitation of treatment facilities on ABS Legacy AMD discharge sites, but grants may also be awarded for ABS bond forfeited land reclamation projects. Projects most likely to significantly address the impacts of AMD discharges in a cost-effective way will receive preference for funding. Eligible applicants: County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of governments, Municipal authority, School district, Other appropriate incorporated nonprofit organizations
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Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management GrantThe Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and authorized through Section 319(h) of the federal Water Pollution Control Act. The program’s primary purpose is to implement Section 319 Program Watershed Implementation Plans. Ninety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage (AMD), urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. Pennsylvania’s Nonpoint Source Management Program established an overall strategy to implement watershed restoration and protection activities. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association, County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of government, Non-profit organization, Educational institution, Municipal authority
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Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance (AQSBTA) GrantThe Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance (AQSBTA) grant seeks to fund a Pennsylvania non-profit organization with a proven track record providing technical and environmental compliance assistance focused on air quality regulations and requirements to Pennsylvania small businesses. Section 7.7 of Pennsylvania’s Air Pollution Control Act (APCA) and Section 507 of the Clean Air Act (CAA) require Pennsylvania to provide free and confidential environmental compliance assistance to small business stationary sources. The successful AQSBTA grant applicant will fulfill this requirement for the Commonwealth.
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Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG)DEP is offering grant funding for clean, alternative fuel projects in Pennsylvania and investment in Pennsylvania’s energy sector. DEP receives approximately $5 million in funding each year through the utilities gross receipts tax collected during each fiscal year to carry out the provisions of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act. The primary goals of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) are to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality and reduce consumption of imported oil through the use of homegrown alternative fuels that will help the Commonwealth’s economy and environment. Eligible Applicants: School Districts, Municipal Authorities, Political subdivisions, Incorporated nonprofit entities, Corporations, Limited liability companies or partnerships registered to do business in the Commonwealth.
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AML/AMD Grant ProgramThe Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation (BAMR) is authorized through the United States Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to issue grants to eligible applicants for the purpose of abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation and acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment or abatement. The Bureau will be accepting applications for projects that reclaim abandoned coal mines or address mine drainage from abandoned coal mines. For further information, please visit the AML/AMD Grant Program page.
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Coastal Zone Management Grant ProgramThe Coastal Zone Management Grant Program provides funding to implement its policies and focus areas in the Delaware Estuary and Lake Erie Coastal Zone, including hazards, wetlands, public access, intergovernmental coordination, ocean resources, and nonpoint pollution. Typical projects funded through grant awards range from studies, planning, design, and research to land acquisition and minor construction projects. Activities must take place within the Coastal Zone boundaries of Pennsylvania. Eligible Applicants: Local Governments, Counties and Municipalities; Area-wide agencies – county and regional planning agencies; Incorporated non-profits; Educational Institutions – School Districts, Intermediate Units, Universities and Colleges; Incorporated Conservation and Educational Organizations; State Agencies; Conservation Districts, Port Authorities and Public Authorities
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Driving PA Forward – DC Fast Charging & Hydrogen Fueling Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding for new, publicly accessible DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling projects built in strategic locations in PA and designed to supply light duty vehicles. Grant funding is available for up to 70% of project costs, capped at $500,000 per award for hydrogen fueling projects and $250,000 for DC fast charging projects. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward – Electric Cargo Handling Grant ProgramThe Electric Cargo Handling Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the repower or replacement of diesel-powered: forklifts (with a lift capacity of greater than 8,000 pounds), Tier 0-2 airport ground support equipment, and port cargo handling equipment. Eligible vehicles must be scrapped and replaced with the same equipment in an all-electric form. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of project costs for government applicants and up to 40% for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward – Level 2 EV Charging RebateThis program provides rebates for new Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging projects to be installed in public spaces, workplaces, and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates up to $4,500 per plug are available, though final rebate amount is based upon the project characteristics, cost, and location. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 180-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward – Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding to (1) repower or replace diesel-powered, pre-Tier 4 freight switcher locomotives, that operate 1,000 hours or more per year, with any new EPA or CARB-certified diesel, alternative fuel, or all-electric engine, or (2) repower or upgrade unregulated, Tier 1 or Tier 2, diesel-powered marine engines in ferries or tugboats with an EPA Certified Remanufactured system or an EPA Verified Engine Upgrade. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of eligible project costs (up to 80% for electric projects), with no maximum dollar amount per award. The program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward - Medium & and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emissions (MHD-ZEV) Fleet Pilot Grant Program InitiativeThe primary goal of the Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Pilot (“MHD-ZEV”) is to improve the Commonwealth’s air quality by reducing NOX emissions from Class 4-8 trucks while driving the transformation from older, polluting diesel engines to cleaner transportation technologies. See full eligibility information for applicants and projects in the Program Guidelines.
-
Driving PA Forward – Ocean Going Vessel Shorepower Grant ProgramThe Ocean-Going Vessel Shorepower Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the purchase and installation of eligible dock-mounted, containerized, or barge-mounted marine shore power systems at eligible ports in Pennsylvania. Grant funding is available for up to 75% of project costs for government applicants and up to 25% of project costs for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward – Onroad Rebate ProgramThis program provides rebates for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses and shuttle buses. Rebates vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final rebate amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum rebates are determined by maximum dollar rebate per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the application. Between 1 and 5 vehicles may be submitted per application. Applicants proposing more than 5 vehicles should apply to the Truck and Bus Fleet Grant Program. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 365-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Driving PA Forward – Truck and Bus Fleet Grant ProgramThis program provides grants for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses, and shuttle buses. Grant awards vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final reimbursement amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum reimbursements are determined by maximum dollar amount per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the project. A minimum of 6 vehicles must be submitted per application. Applicants proposing fewer than 6 vehicles should apply to the Onroad Rebate Program. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
-
Environmental Education Grants ProgramDEP’s Environmental Education Grants Program welcomes applications for the development of innovative formal and non-formal education projects that: 1) Address grant program priorities; 2) Provide opportunities to expand the public’s understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues; and 3) Develop skills required to make informed decisions and take responsible action on behalf of the environment. Eligible Applicants: (submissions by ineligible organizations will not be considered) Public schools and school districts (K-12) (includes Intermediate Units and Charter Schools), Incorporated private schools (under limited circumstances, private religious schools may be exempted from the incorporation requirement), Incorporated conservation and education organizations and institutions, Universities and colleges, County conservation districts, Incorporated nonprofit organizations, Businesses (must be registered to conduct business in Pennsylvania)
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Food Recovery Infrastructure GrantThe Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant is a reimbursable grant for equipment to help registered not-for-profit organizations operating in Pennsylvania to reduce the amount of fresh and processed foodstuffs entering the waste stream. The intent of the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant program is to reduce, to the greatest extent practicable, the amount of fresh and processed foodstuffs currently entering Pennsylvania’s waste stream. Not-for-profit agencies operating programs in the Commonwealth that provide food to segments of the public (e.g. food banks, soup kitchens, shelters) will be supported in partnering with retailers/wholesalers of foodstuffs operating in the Commonwealth to capture apparently safe and wholesome foods before these items become waste, which can then be made available by these agencies to the public they serve. Eligible costs under this grant include costs for equipment necessary to prepare, transport, or store foodstuffs acquired from retailers/wholesalers, grocery stores, etc. Entities applying for support under this grant program must demonstrate the following: The organization’s not-for-profit status, The financial stability of the organization, The organization must have an existing food utilization/distribution program, The experience of the organization in operating a food distribution program, The current and potential sources for foodstuffs under this proposed program, The ability to operate the expanded/enhanced program for the length of the grant demonstration period, Pre-application conferences with Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinators are required prior to applying for this grant.
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Growing Greener ProgramNinety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage, urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. The purpose of the Growing Greener program is to address nonpoint source pollution through local, watershed-based planning, restoration and protection efforts for projects funded by Watershed Planning, Restoration and Protection grants. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association; county or municipality; county conservation district; council of governments; educational institution; municipal authority; or other authorized organizations (see guidance document).
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The Mine Map Grant (MMG)The Mine Map Grant (MMG) provides funding to learning institutions and incorporated nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania to process mine maps and mine data into electronic formats that can be used in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other computer applications. Primarily, the MMG will fund the scanning, georeferencing and vectorizing of mine maps. All these efforts will improve the quality, quantity and delivery of mining information to the millions of residents of Pennsylvania's mining regions. The MMG also provides opportunities for learning institutions and nonprofits to train individuals in the use of the emerging geospatial technologies that will be integral to many computer operations, especially governmental operations that provide services and information to the residents of Pennsylvania. However, the experience gained from creating geospatial elements of a geodatabase is applicable to almost any profession or business.
-
Pennsylvania Grid Resilience Grants (PA GRG) ProgramThe Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is offering competitive grant funding to provide financial assistance to improve the all-hazards resilience of the electric grid and prevent disruptive events. The Pennsylvania Grid Resilience Grants (PA GRG) Program is funded under Section 40101(d) Formula Grant Program of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). DEP has been allocated approximately $40.5 million over a five-year period to improve the resilience of our electric grid.
-
Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant ProgramThe Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program funds projects that improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by decreasing emissions from diesel-powered highway and non-road vehicles and equipment. The program will support projects reduce diesel related emissions by replacing, re-powering, or retrofitting diesel powered vehicles and equipment. Eligible Applicants: organizations that operate diesel-powered fleets throughout Pennsylvania.
-
Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant (Pump and Plug)Grants are issued to eligible tank owners who own six or fewer regulated underground tanks in Pennsylvania. Tanks must be underground tanks which have not been upgraded to comply with technical requirements of federal and state regulations, regulated, and which are registered with DEP prior to tank closure. The grant shall not exceed $2,500 per tank and the grant application must be submitted after all work is finished. Eligible costs may include: pumping regulated product out of the tank; disposal of product; tank cleaning and grouting the fill pipe.
-
Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act GrantsThe primary focus of these grant categories is the design, construction and/or rehabilitation of treatment facilities on ABS Legacy AMD discharge sites, but grants may also be awarded for ABS bond forfeited land reclamation projects. Projects most likely to significantly address the impacts of AMD discharges in a cost-effective way will receive preference for funding. Eligible applicants: County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of governments, Municipal authority, School district, Other appropriate incorporated nonprofit organizations
-
Underground Storage Tank Heating Oil Cleanup Grant ProgramThis program provides reimbursement of environmental cleanup costs resulting from a release of heating oil from an underground tank system. Reimbursements are subject to a $1,000 deductible, which is satisfied by the first $1,000 of eligible costs paid by the applicant. Remaining eligible costs paid by the applicant may be reimbursed up to a maximum of $4,000. You may be eligible for reimbursement if you are/were the tank owner; the heating oil tank is an underground (buried) tank; the tank capacity is 3,000 gallons or less; the tank stored fuel that was used for heating on the premises; there was a release of heating oil to the environment from the tank, the associated lines/pipes, or resulting from a spill or overfill due to a failure of the tank system that occurred or was discovered on or after January 30, 1998; and an environmental cleanup has been completed or is in progress.
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Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grant
The Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management grant funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and authorized through Section 319(h) of the federal Water Pollution Control Act. The program’s primary purpose is to implement Section 319 Program Watershed Implementation Plans. Ninety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage (AMD), urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. Pennsylvania’s Nonpoint Source Management Program established an overall strategy to implement watershed restoration and protection activities. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association, County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of government, Non-profit organization, Educational institution, Municipal authority
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Act 101, Section 901 HHW Education Grant
The Act 101, Section 901 HHW Education Grant is available to all Pennsylvania Counties for the cost of educational programs or pollution prevention, other technical assistance to small business for pollution prevention, and educational programs on household hazardous waste. The grant to a County cannot exceed 80% of the approved project costs. A County may request up to $75,000 every two years for costs associated with HHW educational programs. HHW educational costs incurred on January 1, 2016 or beyond will be eligible for grant funding. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. Pre-application conferences with Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinators are required prior to applying for this grant. Eligible Applicants: Pennsylvania Counties - the Applicant must be the governing body of the county. Authorities and other associated bodies are not eligible to apply.
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Act 101, Section 901 Municipal Waste Planning Grant
The Act 101, Section 901 Municipal Waste Planning Grant is available to all Pennsylvania Counties for the cost of preparing municipal waste management plans; the cost of carrying out related studies, surveys, investigations, inquiries, research and analyses; environmental mediation; feasibility studies and project development for municipal waste processing, disposal or composting facilities, except for facilities for the combustion of municipal waste that are not proposed to be operated for the recovery of energy. A County may not request nor receive more than $75,000 per calendar year for planning nor exceed more than 80% of approved project costs. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. Pre-application conferences with Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinators are required prior to applying for this grant. Eligible Applicants: Pennsylvania Counties - the Applicant must be the governing body of the County. Authorities and other associated bodies are not eligible to apply.
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Act 101, Section 902, Municipal Recycling Program Development and Implementation Grant
The Act 101, Section 902, Municipal Recycling Program Development and Implementation Grant reimburses Counties and Municipalities 90% of eligible recycling program development and implementation expenses. Pre-application conferences with Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinators are required prior to applying for this grant. Fundable costs for the 902 Municipal Recycling Program Development and Implementation Grant include eligible costs associated with the development, public education, collection equipment, processing equipment, building costs, and land associated costs of Municipal or County recycling programs. Eligible Applicants: Municipalities (as defined in Act 101) in Pennsylvania
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903 County Recycling Coordinator Grant
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awards Section 903 grant funds to eligible counties of Pennsylvania for 50 percent reimbursement of the approved cost of their county recycling coordinator’s salary and expenses. The grants are authorized under Section 903 of the Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act (Act 101 of 1988, P.L. 556). Eligible Applicants: Pennsylvania Counties
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Act 101, Section 904, Municipal Recycling Program Performance Grant
The Act 101, Section 904, Municipal Recycling Program Performance Grant is a grant that provides an award to Municipalities in Pennsylvania with recycling programs for their recycling efforts. The grant award is based on the total tons recycled and the applicant’s recycling rate. Eligible Applicants: All Municipalities (as defined in Act 101) in Pennsylvania with recycling programs in the previous calendar year
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Act 167 Stormwater Management Planning Grants
As part of the FY2022-23 budget, Act 54 of 2022 allocated funds to DEP for grants and reimbursements (up to 75% of allowable costs) to municipalities and counties for eligible activities. Counties interested in applying for funding for Act 167 Plan development or revision should reference the 2023 Growing Greener Plus grant guidance. Act 167 funds are not subject to the requirements of the Growing Greener Plus program, but the program is being used to solicit applications for Act 167 funding.
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Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG)
DEP is offering grant funding for clean, alternative fuel projects in Pennsylvania and investment in Pennsylvania’s energy sector. DEP receives approximately $5 million in funding each year through the utilities gross receipts tax collected during each fiscal year to carry out the provisions of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Act. The primary goals of the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) are to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality and reduce consumption of imported oil through the use of homegrown alternative fuels that will help the Commonwealth’s economy and environment. Eligible Applicants: School Districts, Municipal Authorities, Political subdivisions, Incorporated nonprofit entities, Corporations, Limited liability companies or partnerships registered to do business in the Commonwealth.
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AML/AMD Grant Program
The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation (BAMR) is authorized through the United States Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement to issue grants to eligible applicants for the purpose of abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation and acid mine drainage (AMD) treatment or abatement. The Bureau will be accepting applications for projects that reclaim abandoned coal mines or address mine drainage from abandoned coal mines. For further information, please visit the AML/AMD Grant Program page.
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Chesapeake Bay Agriculture Inspection Program Phase 2 Pilot Grant
This program provides funding for coordination and implementation of Countywide Action Plans developed at the county level to achieve specified nutrient and sediment reduction goals established as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan.
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Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan Implementation Grant
Chesapeake Bay Countywide Action Plan Implementation Grant—for developing and carrying out county-level plans to reduce nutrient and sediment water pollution as part of the Phase 3 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Implementation Plan DEP is offering funding for coordination and implementation of Countywide Action Plans developed at the county level to achieve specified nutrient and sediment reduction goals established as part of Pennsylvania’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan. Eligible Applicants: Counties who are or have developed CAPs as part of PA’s Phase 3 WIP.
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Chesapeake Bay Program Engineer Funding
This program provides funding for Chesapeake Bay Program Engineer Specialist and Engineer Assistant positions and is available to county conservation districts within the Pennsylvania portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Funding can be used to employ Engineer personnel, to acquire technical equipment and supplies, or for travel for the purpose of implementing the program.
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Chesapeake Bay Program Technician Funding
This program provides funding for Chesapeake Bay Program Technicians and is available to county conservation districts within the Pennsylvania portion of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Funding for the Technician position can be used to employ technical personnel, obtain technical services, or to acquire technical equipment and supplies for the purpose of implementing the program.
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Coastal Zone Management Grant Program
The Coastal Zone Management Grant Program provides funding to implement its policies and focus areas in the Delaware Estuary and Lake Erie Coastal Zone, including hazards, wetlands, public access, intergovernmental coordination, ocean resources, and nonpoint pollution. Typical projects funded through grant awards range from studies, planning, design, and research to land acquisition and minor construction projects. Activities must take place within the Coastal Zone boundaries of Pennsylvania. Eligible Applicants: Local Governments, Counties and Municipalities, Area-wide agencies – county and regional; planning agencies, Incorporated non-profits, Educational Institutions – School Districts, Intermediate Units, Universities and Colleges, Incorporated Conservation and Educational, Organizations, State Agencies, Conservation Districts, Port Authorities and Public Authorities
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Conservation District Fund Allocation Program (CDFAP)
Program funding is available to Pennsylvania’s 66 County Conservation Districts. Funding is provided for Manager, Erosion and Sediment Control Technicians, other technical positions and Administrative Assistance. Funding is allocated by the State Conservation Commission to County Conservation Districts in accordance with the CDFAP Statement of Policy to assist districts with carrying out the mission of Conservation Districts.
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Conservation District Watershed Specialist Grant
This grant is to assist in funding County Conservation District Watershed Specialist positions. These positions will be employees of the County Conservation Districts. The purpose of the Watershed Specialist position is to restore and protect watersheds and foster environmental stewardship. Funds will provide a maximum of 80% for the cost associated with this position based on availability of funds. Eligible Applicants: County Conservation Districts
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Driving PA Forward – DC Fast Charging & Hydrogen Fueling Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding for new, publicly accessible DC Fast Charging and Hydrogen Fueling projects built in strategic locations in PA and designed to supply light duty vehicles. Grant funding is available for up to 70% of project costs, capped at $500,000 per award for hydrogen fueling projects and $250,000 for DC fast charging projects. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Electric Cargo Handling Grant ProgramThe Electric Cargo Handling Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the repower or replacement of diesel-powered: forklifts (with a lift capacity of greater than 8,000 pounds), Tier 0-2 airport ground support equipment, and port cargo handling equipment. Eligible vehicles must be scrapped and replaced with the same equipment in an all-electric form. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of project costs for government applicants and up to 40% for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Level 2 EV Charging RebateThis program provides rebates for new Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging projects to be installed in public spaces, workplaces, and multi-unit dwellings. Rebates up to $4,500 per plug are available, though final rebate amount is based upon the project characteristics, cost, and location. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 180-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Marine and Rail Freight Movers Grant ProgramThis is a competitive grant program that provides funding to (1) repower or replace diesel-powered, pre-Tier 4 freight switcher locomotives, that operate 1,000 hours or more per year, with any new EPA or CARB-certified diesel, alternative fuel, or all-electric engine, or (2) repower or upgrade unregulated, Tier 1 or Tier 2, diesel-powered marine engines in ferries or tugboats with an EPA Certified Remanufactured system or an EPA Verified Engine Upgrade. Grant funding is available for up to 60% of eligible project costs (up to 80% for electric projects), with no maximum dollar amount per award. The program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward - Medium & and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emissions (MHD-ZEV) Fleet Pilot Grant Program InitiativeThe primary goal of the Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Pilot (“MHD-ZEV”) is to improve the Commonwealth’s air quality by reducing NOX emissions from Class 4-8 trucks while driving the transformation from older, polluting diesel engines to cleaner transportation technologies. See full eligibility information for applicants and projects in the Program Guidelines.
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Driving PA Forward – Ocean Going Vessel Shorepower Grant ProgramThe Ocean-Going Vessel Shorepower Grant Program is a competitive grant program that provides funding for the purchase and installation of eligible dock-mounted, containerized, or barge-mounted marine shore power systems at eligible ports in Pennsylvania. Grant funding is available for up to 75% of project costs for government applicants and up to 25% of project costs for non-government applicants. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Onroad Rebate ProgramThis program provides rebates for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses and shuttle buses. Rebates vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final rebate amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum rebates are determined by maximum dollar rebate per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the application. Between 1 and 5 vehicles may be submitted per application. Applicants proposing more than 5 vehicles should apply to the Truck and Bus Fleet Grant Program. The application period is rolling and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants are issued a 365-day voucher, which can be redeemed for the approved rebate amount upon successful completion of the project and submittal of required documentation. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Driving PA Forward – Truck and Bus Fleet Grant ProgramThis program provides grants for Class 4-8 local freight trucks, drayage trucks, school buses, transit buses, and shuttle buses. Grant awards vary based on vehicle type, fuel, type, and vehicle owner, though the final reimbursement amount is based upon actual project costs. Maximum reimbursements are determined by maximum dollar amount per vehicle or engine, or percentage of total project costs, whichever is less, combined for all vehicles in the project. A minimum of 6 vehicles must be submitted per application. Applicants proposing fewer than 6 vehicles should apply to the Onroad Rebate Program. This program is part of the Driving PA Forward suite of financial incentive programs utilizing funds from the VW settlement to improve Pennsylvania’s air quality.
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Growing Greener ProgramNinety-six percent of water-quality-impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted because of nonpoint source pollution, such as abandoned mine drainage, urban and agricultural runoff, atmospheric deposition, on-lot sewage systems, earthmoving, stream hydromodification and timber harvesting. The purpose of the Growing Greener program is to address nonpoint source pollution through local, watershed-based planning, restoration and protection efforts for projects funded by Watershed Planning, Restoration and Protection grants. Eligible Applicants: Incorporated watershed association; county or municipality; county conservation district; council of governments; educational institution; municipal authority; or other authorized organizations (see guidance document).
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Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant ProgramThe Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program funds projects that improve Pennsylvania’s air quality by decreasing emissions from diesel-powered highway and non-road vehicles and equipment. The program will support projects reduce diesel related emissions by replacing, re-powering, or retrofitting diesel powered vehicles and equipment. Eligible Applicants: organizations that operate diesel-powered fleets throughout Pennsylvania.
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Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant (Pump and Plug)Grants are issued to eligible tank owners who own six or fewer regulated underground tanks in Pennsylvania. Tanks must be underground tanks which have not been upgraded to comply with technical requirements of federal and state regulations, regulated, and which are registered with DEP prior to tank closure. The grant shall not exceed $2,500 per tank and the grant application must be submitted after all work is finished. Eligible costs may include: pumping regulated product out of the tank; disposal of product; tank cleaning and grouting the fill pipe.
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Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act GrantsThe primary focus of these grant categories is the design, construction and/or rehabilitation of treatment facilities on ABS Legacy AMD discharge sites, but grants may also be awarded for ABS bond forfeited land reclamation projects. Projects most likely to significantly address the impacts of AMD discharges in a cost-effective way will receive preference for funding. Eligible applicants: County or municipality, County conservation district, Council of governments, Municipal authority, School district, Other appropriate incorporated nonprofit organizations
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Underground Storage Tank Heating Oil Cleanup Grant ProgramThis program provides reimbursement of environmental cleanup costs resulting from a release of heating oil from an underground tank system. Reimbursements are subject to a $1,000 deductible, which is satisfied by the first $1,000 of eligible costs paid by the applicant. Remaining eligible costs paid by the applicant may be reimbursed up to a maximum of $4,000. You may be eligible for reimbursement if you are/were the tank owner; the heating oil tank is an underground (buried) tank; the tank capacity is 3,000 gallons or less; the tank stored fuel that was used for heating on the premises; there was a release of heating oil to the environment from the tank, the associated lines/pipes, or resulting from a spill or overfill due to a failure of the tank system that occurred or was discovered on or after January 30, 1998; and an environmental cleanup has been completed or is in progress.
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Host Municipality Independent Review of Permit Application/Siting Plan GrantsGrants are available to host municipality and host county inspectors for the independent review of permit applications for commercial hazardous waste disposal facilities. The grants come as reimbursements of up to $50,000 for qualifying reviews. Eligible Applicants: Host municipalities/counties within Pennsylvania.
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Host Municipality Independent Review of Permit ApplicationsGrants are available to municipalities for assistance with independent review of permit applications for new municipal waste landfills or resource recovery facilities, or expansion of an existing facility. The grants come as reimbursements of up to $10,000 for qualifying reviews. Eligible Applicants: Municipalities.
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Host Municipality Inspector ProgramGrants are available to municipalities that have a municipal waste landfill, resource recovery facility, or commercial hazardous waste storage, treatment, or disposal facility located within its geographic borders. Municipalities are eligible for reimbursement of up to 50% of the authorized employment costs and expenses incurred in a calendar year from employing up to two Certified Host Municipality Inspectors. Eligible Applicants: Host municipalities/counties within Pennsylvania.
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Household Hazardous Waste Program Reimbursement GrantUnder the PA Household and Small Business Pollution Prevention Act, the Department of Environmental Protection offers 50 percent reimbursement collection program grants to municipalities and non-profits. Eligible Applicants: Municipalities and non-profit organizations
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Mosquito Disease ControlThis program exclusively funds Pennsylvania counties for mosquito control activities to reduce the risk of transmission from mosquito-borne disease (West Nile Virus, Zika Virus, etc.). Applicants are required to execute a contract with DEP and comply with appropriate commonwealth requirements for the reimbursement funding. This includes appropriate surveillance and control activities as recommended by DEP, data reporting, submission of quarterly invoices and additional information as requested. Eligible Applicants: Approved Counties
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Municipal Opportunities for Retrofits and Energy Efficiency ProgramThe Municipal Opportunities for Retrofits and Energy Efficiency (MORE) Program is a financing program that will support local governments who did not receive an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) from the Department of Energy to cost effectively deploy energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The program consists of two financial incentive instruments working together, a MORE Grant and a MORE Loan. The MORE Program’s primary goal is to improve energy efficiency for local government buildings and facilities by reducing the barriers to obtaining a low or even zero interest loan to accomplish larger, more effective energy efficiency projects. Eligible Applicants: All units of local government in Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for up to $50,000 under the MORE Grant Program, except those that were eligible for an EECBG award directly from DOE[2]. Eligible units of local government include: Counties, Cities, Boroughs, Towns, Townships, Municipal Authority
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Nutrient and Manure Management DelegationDelegation Agreement for nutrient and manure management programs between County Conservation Districts, State Conservation Commission, and the Department of Environmental Protection. Only County Conservation Districts that have received authorizations may apply. Eligible Entities: Approved Conservation Districts.