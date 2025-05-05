F.R. & S. Inc. (doing business as Pioneer Crossing Landfill) applied for a major permit modification for its existing Solid Waste Permit (No. 100346). The existing facility rests on 320.3 acres, of which 219.0 acres encompass the permit area. This major permit modification application sought approval for an additional 69.3 acres of permit area of which 41.15 acres is proposed for future disposal area. The project location is 727 Red Lane Road, Birdsboro, Exeter Township, Berks County.
- Pioneer Crossing Landfill Information Sheet (PDF)
- Application for Major Permit Modification for the Northern Expansion (Cells 8-14) Vol 1 (PDF)
- Application for Major Permit Modification for the Northern Expansion (Cells 8-14) Vol II (PDF)
- Application for Major Permit Modification for the Northern Expansion (Cells 8-14) Vol III (PDF)
- Sheet Set 001 - Sheet Name Existing Plans (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 002 - Sheet Name Cell 1-7 Asbuilt (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 003 - Sheet Name Part 1 Subgrade (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 003.1 - Sheet Name Part 1 Stage 1 Subgrade (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 003.2 - Sheet Name Part 1 Stage 1 Intermediate (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 003.P1P2 - Sheet Name Proposed Part 1 and Part 2 Subgrade (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 004 - Sheet Name Borepit (February 20, 2024) (PDF)
- Sheet Set 007 - Sheet Name Landfill Final Grades (February 29, 2024) (PDF)
- Major Permit Modification Environmental Assessment (June 5, 2024) (PDF)
- Major Permit Modification Cells 8-14 Expansion (October 2, 2026) (PDF)
- Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit Cover Letter (October 2, 2026) (PDF)
- Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit (October 2, 2026) (PDF)