F.R. & S. Inc. (doing business as Pioneer Crossing Landfill) applied for a major permit modification for its existing Solid Waste Permit (No. 100346). The existing facility rests on 320.3 acres, of which 219.0 acres encompass the permit area. This major permit modification application sought approval for an additional 69.3 acres of permit area of which 41.15 acres​ is proposed for future disposal area. The project location is 727 Red Lane Road, Birdsboro, Exeter Township, Berks County.​​

