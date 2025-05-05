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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Mining

    ​Bureau of District Mining Operations

    District Mining Office

    Note: The California District Office is the only office that permits for bituminous deep mine operations.

    Director's Office
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    Organizational Chart

    Organizational Chart (PDF)

    Counties Served: All of Pennsylvania

    Mining Topics

    Permit Decision Guarantee

    Recent News

    For recent permitting news, please visit the Permits and Technical What's New page.