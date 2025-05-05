​Bureau of District Mining Operations

Note: The California District Office is the only office that permits for bituminous deep mine operations.
Director's Office
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
Organizational Chart
Organizational Chart (PDF)
Counties Served: All of Pennsylvania
Mining Topics
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Mining Permits (Link No Longer Available)
- Fees for Mining Permits
- Bonding Rates
- Surface Subsidence Agent Program
- eInitiatives and ePermits (Link No Longer Available)
- Treatment Trust Funds
- Act 54 Report
- Blasting and Explosives
- Water Supply Replacement
- Public Notification for Mining Permits
- Permits and Technical Services (Bureau of Mining Programs)
- eFACTS on the Web
- Elibrary (forms, Technical Guidance documents)
Permit Decision Guarantee
Recent News
For recent permitting news, please visit the Permits and Technical What's New page.