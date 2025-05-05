Federal Correspondence

Office of the Secretary​

August 3, 2026

July 16, 2026

March 24, 2026

On March 24, 2026, DEP replied to DHS’s response to the orders with the following letters regarding the proposed facilities:

March 9, 2026

March 6, 2026

On March 6, 2026, DEP issued orders to the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Schuylkill County Municipal Authority, Tremont Township (Schuylkill County), and Upper Bern Township (Berks County) regarding proposed Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.

February 24, 2026

February 17, 2026

February 9, 2026

November 26, 2025

November 3, 2025

September 22, 2025

September 3, 2025

August 11, 2025

August 6, 2025

November 8, 2024

October 9, 2024​​​​​​​​​​



August 27, 2024

July 29, 2024​​​​​​​​​​

June 13, 2024​

March 20, 2024



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December 2, 2021

August 2, 2021

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November 16, 2020

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November 25, 2019

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July 22, 2109



May 24, 2019



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January 29, 2019

January 18, 2019

October 26, 2018

December 17, 2018

October 31, 2018

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July 13, 2018

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April 2, 2018

February 26, 2018

November 1, 2017

October 26, 2017

June 19, 2017

June 8, 2017

May 15, 2017

Safe Drinking Water

Maintaining an effective Safe Drinking Water program is an important goal for both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Pennsylvania has "primacy," or the responsibility of enforcing EPA's Safe Drinking Water regulations, which are administered by DEP. The following correspondence between EPA and DEP reflects concerns from the EPA regarding DEP's staff and resource levels as they pertain to fulfilling the primacy responsibilities.

More information on the proposed fee package described in this letter can be found here (PDF).

March 16, 2017



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