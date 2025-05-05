Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    About DEP

    Federal Correspondence

    Office of the Secretary​

    August 3, 2026

    July 16, 2026

    March 24, 2026

    On March 24, 2026, DEP replied to DHS’s response to the orders with the following letters regarding the proposed facilities:

    March 9, 2026

    March 6, 2026

    On March 6, 2026, DEP issued orders to the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Schuylkill County Municipal Authority, Tremont Township (Schuylkill County), and Upper Bern Township (Berks County) regarding proposed Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.

    February 24, 2026

    February 17, 2026

    February 9, 2026

    November 26, 2025

    November 3, 2025

    September 22, 2025

    September 3, 2025

    August 11, 2025

    August 6, 2025

    November 8, 2024

    October 9, 2024​​​​​​​​​​

    August 27, 2024

    July 29, 2024​​​​​​​​​​

    June 13, 2024​

    March 20, 2024

    February 15, 2024

    February 6, 2024

    February 5, 2024

    December 29, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    November 20, 2023

    October 24, 2023

    October 5, 2023

    September 6, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    August 8, 2023

    June 26, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    June 22, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    May 30, 2023

    March 10, 2023

    February 8, 2022

    December 19, 2022

    December 13, 2022

    December 5, 2022

    November 7, 2022

    July 11, 2022

    June 20, 2022

    January 31, 2022

    December 2, 2021

    August 2, 2021

    May 13, 2021

    April 19, 2021

    April 7, 2021

    March 5, 2021

    February 19, 2021

    November 16, 2020

    June 15, 2020

    May 11, 2020

    April 28, 2020

    March 10, 2020

    February 20, 2020

    February 12, 2020

    February 10, 2020

    November 25, 2019

    November 4, 2019

    October 31, 2019

    October 22, 2019

    October 21, 2019

    October 15, 2019

    October 4, 2019

    September 13, 2019

    July 22, 2109

    May 24, 2019

    April 17, 2019

    April 15, 2019

    March 18, 2019

    January 29, 2019

    January 18, 2019

    October 26, 2018

    December 17, 2018

    October 31, 2018

    October 26, 2018

    July 13, 2018

    April 23, 2018

    April 13, 2018

    April 2, 2018

    February 26, 2018

    November 1, 2017

    October 26, 2017

    June 19, 2017

    June 8, 2017

    May 15, 2017

    Safe Drinking Water

    Maintaining an effective Safe Drinking Water program is an important goal for both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Pennsylvania has "primacy," or the responsibility of enforcing EPA's Safe Drinking Water regulations, which are administered by DEP. The following correspondence between EPA and DEP reflects concerns from the EPA regarding DEP's staff and resource levels as they pertain to fulfilling the primacy responsibilities.

    More information on the proposed fee package described in this letter can be found here (PDF).

    March 16, 2017