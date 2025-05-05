Federal Correspondence

Office of the Secretary
August 3, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Department of Energy Request for Information: Updating and Improving the Methodology for Assessing Affordability and Cost-Effectiveness of Building Energy Codes (EERE-2026-BT-BC-0034)
July 16, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule Extending the Compliance Deadline for the PFOA and PFOS Maximum Contaminant Levels (EPA-HQ-OW-2025-1742)
March 24, 2026
On March 24, 2026, DEP replied to DHS’s response to the orders with the following letters regarding the proposed facilities:
March 9, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for Perchlorate (EPA-HQ-OW-2024-0592)
March 6, 2026
On March 6, 2026, DEP issued orders to the federal Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Schuylkill County Municipal Authority, Tremont Township (Schuylkill County), and Upper Bern Township (Berks County) regarding proposed Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.
- Department of Homeland Security:
- Schuylkill County Municipal Authority
- Tremont Township
- Upper Bern Township
February 24, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Interstate Transport Plan Review for the 2015 Ozone NAAQS (EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0192)
February 17, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Rule Updating the Water Quality Certification Regulations (EPA-HQ-OW-2025-2929)
February 9, 2026
- DEP Comments on the U.S. Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration Petitions requesting modification of the existing standards under 30 CFR 75.500(d), 30 CFR 75.507-1(a), and 30 CFR 75.1002(a) (MSHA-2025-0422; MSHA-2025-0423; MSHA-2025-0424; MSHA-2025-0426; MSHA-2025-0427; MSHA-2025-0428; MSHA-2025-0429; and MSHA-2025-0430)
November 26, 2025
- DEP Comments to the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection on the Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for Visibility Protection: Regional Haze State Plan Requirements Rule Revision (EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-1477)
November 3, 2025
- PA DEP Comments to the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection on the Proposed Rulemaking: Reconsideration of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (40 CFR Part 98) EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0186
September 22, 2025
- PA DEP, DCNR, and DOH Comments to the U.S. EPA concerning the Proposed Rulemaking: Reconsideration of 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards (EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0194)
September 3, 2025
- DEP's Comments to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services concerning staffing at the NIOSH Pittsburgh Research Laboratory
August 11, 2025
- DEP’s Comments to the U.S. EPA concerning the Proposed Rulemaking: Repeal of Specific Amendments to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Coal- and Oil-Fired Electric Utility Steam Generating Units (EGUs) (EPA-HQ-OAR-2018-0794)
August 6, 2025
- DEP’s Comments to the U.S. EPA concerning the Proposed Rulemaking: Repeal of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Fossil Fuel-Fired Electric Generating Units (EPA-HQ-OAR-2025-0124)
November 8, 2024
- DEP’s Comments to the U.S. Department of Interior on the Orphaned Wells Program Office Draft State Regulatory Improvement Grants Guidance
October 9, 2024
- DEP's comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the “Interim PFAS Destruction and Disposal Guidance." (EPA-HQ-OLEM-2020-0527)
August 27, 2024
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the “Protection of Visibility: Amendments to Requirements for State Plans Rule.” (EPA-HQ-OAR-2023-0262) (other attachments)
July 29, 2024
- PADEP Comments on USEPA's Proposed Water System Restructuring Assessment Rule (EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0678)
June 13, 2024
- PADEP comments on USEPA Air Plan Approval and Disapproval; Pennsylvania; Reasonably Available Control Technology (RACT) for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Under the 2008 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) proposed rule (EPA-R03-OAR-2019-0562)
March 20, 2024
- PADEP Comments on USEPA’s Draft Guidance for Future National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permitting of Combined Sewer Systems (EPA–HQ–OW–2023–0475)
February 15, 2024
- PADEP comments on USEPA Water Quality Standards to Protect Aquatic Life in the Delaware River proposed rule (EPA-HQ-OW-2023-0222)
February 6, 2024
- Comments in response to EPA’s Notice of Availability – Waste Reduction Model version 16 EPA-HQ-OLEM-2023-0451 (February 6, 2024)
February 5, 2024
December 29, 2023
- PA DEP Comments on USEPA's Clean Water Act § 319 Grant Guidance Update Draft Revision for Public Comment of Nonpoint Source Program and Grants Guidelines for States and Territories (December 29, 2023)
December 19, 2023
- Comments on DOI’s Request for Information to Inform the Orphaned Wells Program Office’s Development of Regulatory Improvement Grants Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. DOI-2023-0014
December 18, 2023
- Comments on EPA’s Vessel Incident Discharge Act Proposed National Standards of Performance Supplemental Notice. EPA-HQ-OW-2019-0482 (October 18, 2023)
December 11, 2023
- Comments on EPA’s Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals from Electric Utilities; Legacy CCR Surface Impoundments. 88 FR 77941 (November 14, 2023)
November 20, 2023
- Comments on EPA’s New Source Performance Standards Review for Volatile Organic Liquid Storage Vessels (Including Petroleum Liquid Storage Vessels). EPA-HQ-OAR-2023-0358.
October 24, 2023
- Comments on EPA’s interim final rulemaking entitled Federal “Good Neighbor Plan” for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards; Response to Additional Judicial Stays of SIP Disapproval Action for Certain States.” 88 Fed. Reg. 49,295 (July 31, 2023). EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0668
October 5, 2023
- DEP Comments on EPA’s Proposed Revision to the Air Emission Reporting Requirements. (EPA-HQ-OAR-2004-0489)
September 6, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding Equitrans, L.P.; Notice of Scoping Period Requesting Comment on Environmental Issues for the proposed Swarts and Hunters Cave Well Replacement Project; Greene County, Pennsylvania
August 25, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the interim final rulemaking entitled Federal “Good Neighbor Plan” for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS); Response to Judicial Stays of SIP Disapproval Action for Certain States. (Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0668)
- Attachment: Memorandum: Notice of Forthcoming EPA Action to Address Additional Judicial Stay Orders
August 8, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the proposed new rule on the New Source Performance Standards for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from New, Modified, and Reconstructed Fossil Fuel-Fired Electric Generating Units; Emission Guidelines for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Existing Fossil-Fuel-Fired Electric Generating Units; and Repeal of the Affordable Clean Energy Rule.
June 26, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the National Emission Standards for hazardous air pollutants: Ethylene Oxide Emissions Standards for Sterilization Facilities Residual Risk and Technology Review
June 23, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the Interstate Mining Compact Commissions Proposed Rulemaking – Ten-Day Notices and Corrective Action for State Regulatory Program Issues.
June 22, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the re-designation of certain portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties to nonattainment for the 2010 1-hour sulfur dioxide (SO2) National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS).
June 6, 2023
- DEP Comments on EPA’s Review of Emission Standards for Clean Air Act Section 129 Pollutants from the Large Municipal Waste Combustor Source Category (EPA-HQ-OAR-2022-0920)
May 30, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the proposed PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation rulemaking (EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0114)
March 10, 2023
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives for Fiscal Years 2024-2027 (EPA-HQ-OECA-2022-0981)
February 8, 2022
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the Proposed “Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) and Nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR): Reconsideration of Fugitive Emissions Rule” (EPA-HQ-OAR-2004-0014)
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding the Proposed Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review (EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317)
December 19, 2022
- DEP’s comment letter to the U.S. Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement regarding the “Notice of Information and Collection Request Regarding Submission to the Office of Management and Budget for Review and Approval; Grants to States and Tribes.”
December 13, 2022
December 5, 2022
- DEP and DCNR joint comment letter on EPA’s Request for Information: Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reduction Fund.
- DEP submits a multi-state comment letter to EPA regarding its Request for Information: Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund
November 7, 2022
- DEP comments on EPA proposed rule: Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act Hazardous Substances: Designation of Perfluorooctanoic Acid and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid
July 11, 2022
- DEP submits comments to EPA regarding its proposed rulemaking, “ Federal Implementation Plan Addressing Reasonably Available Control Technology Requirements for Certain Sources in Pennsylvania”.
- Enclosure
June 20, 2022
- DEP comments on EPA’s Proposed Rulemaking: Federal Implementation Plan Addressing Regional Ozone Transport for the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standard
January 31, 2022
- DEP comments on EPA’s Proposed Rule “Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review”
December 2, 2021
- DEP Comments on EPA’s Proposed Disapproval of the Interstate Transport Requirements for the 2008 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards; New York and New Jersey
August 2, 2021
- DEP Comments on EPA’s Notice of Intention to Reconsider and Revise the Clean Water Act Section 401 Certification Rule
May 13, 2021
April 19, 2021
- DEP Comments on EPA’s proposed rule: E15 Fuel Dispenser Labeling and Compatibility with Underground Storage Tanks
April 7, 2021
March 5, 2021
February 19, 2021
November 16, 2020
June 15, 2020
- DEP Comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on the New England Ratepayer Association’s Net Metering Petition
May 11, 2020
April 28, 2020
March 10, 2020
February 20, 2020
February 12, 2020
February 10, 2020
- PA DEP Comments on National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Ethylene Oxide Commercial Sterilization and Fumigation Operations
November 25, 2019
- PA DEP Comments on Oil and Natural Gas Sector: Emission Standards for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources Review (PDF)
November 4, 2019
October 31, 2019
October 22, 2019
October 21, 2019
October 15, 2019
October 4, 2019
September 13, 2019
- PA DEP Comments on Draft Technical Support Document: Implementing the 2018 Recommended Aquatic Life Water Quality Criteria for Aluminum (PDF)
July 22, 2109
- DEP Comments on EPA’s Draft Method 8327 for Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Using External Standard Calibration and Multiple Reaction Monitoring (MRM) Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS/MS)(PDF)
May 24, 2019
April 17, 2019
- DEP comments on proposed rulemaking entitled National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Coal - and Oil-Fired Electric Utility Steam Generating Units – Reconsideration of Supplemental Finding and Residual Risk and Technology Review. (PDF)
April 15, 2019
- Comment Letter to EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Revised Definition of “Waters of the United States” Proposed Rulemaking (PDF)
March 18, 2019
- DEP comments on the proposed rulemaking entitled Review of Standards of Performance for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from New, Modified, and Reconstructed Stationary Sources: Electric Utility Generating Units (PDF)
January 29, 2019
January 18, 2019
- Joint Comment Letter with DOH to EPA on Draft Human Health Toxicity Values for GenX Chemicals and PFBS (PDF)
October 26, 2018
December 17, 2018
- DEP Comment Letter to EPA on the Oil and Natural Gas Sector New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) 0000a Reconsideration Amendments (PDF)
October 31, 2018
October 26, 2018
July 13, 2018
- Joint letter to EPA: Request for Withdrawal or Administrative Stay Of United States Environmental Protection Agency's "Conditional No Action Assurance Regarding Small Manufacturers of Glider Vehicles" (PDF)
April 23, 2018
- DEP comments submitted to EPA on Proposed Withdrawal of the Control Techniques Guidelines (CTG) for the Oil and Natural Gas Industry (PDF)
April 13, 2018
- DEP comments submitted to EPA on the Repeal of the Carbon Pollution Emission Guidelines for Existing Stationary Sources: Electric Utility Generating Units (Clean Power Plan) (PDF)
April 2, 2018
February 26, 2018
- DEP comments submitted to EPA on the Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the State Guidelines for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Existing Electric Utility Generating Units (PDF)
November 1, 2017
October 26, 2017
- DEP comments submitted to EPA regarding EPA's Request for Scientific Views: Draft Updated Aquatic Life Ambient Water Quality Criteria for Aluminum in Freshwater (PDF)
June 19, 2017
- Joint Letter on Proposal to Revise the Clean Water Act Regulatory Definition of "Waters of the United States" (PDF)
June 8, 2017
- Joint Letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt on Midterm Evaluation of Emission Standards for Passenger Cars and Light Duty Trucks (PDF)
May 15, 2017
- DEP comments submitted to EPA regarding Executive Order 13777 "Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda" (PDF)
Safe Drinking Water
Maintaining an effective Safe Drinking Water program is an important goal for both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Pennsylvania has "primacy," or the responsibility of enforcing EPA's Safe Drinking Water regulations, which are administered by DEP. The following correspondence between EPA and DEP reflects concerns from the EPA regarding DEP's staff and resource levels as they pertain to fulfilling the primacy responsibilities.
- Letter from DEP to EPA, January 18, 2018 (PDF)
- Letter from DEP to EPA, July 24, 2017 (PDF)
- Letter to EPA from DEP, July 3, 2017 (PDF)
- Letter from EPA to DEP, December 30, 2016 (PDF)
- Letter from DEP to EPA, February 24, 2017 (PDF)
More information on the proposed fee package described in this letter can be found here (PDF).
March 16, 2017