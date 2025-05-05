Local governments in Pennsylvania play an important role in the deployment of solar energy in Pennsylvania not only by regulating where and how solar projects can be built, but also acting as a potential customer in procuring solar energy for use at municipal facilities. Many of these projects will be developed in rural communities with open tracts of land and bring economic opportunities to the area. Local governments may have to develop ordinances and setbacks for accessory use solar and for grid scale solar. Local governments can also take an active role in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and work with developing and procuring renewable energy such as solar.

Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania

The DEP Energy Programs Office provided support to Penn State Extension to develop a Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania. This guide was developed and published in order to inform municipal and county officials about grid-scale solar development so they have the ability to add clear and regionally consistent language to zoning ordinances and other land use regulations that govern these types of projects. Additionally, the guide provides a resource for officials to reference when addressing questions raised by landowners, community members, and other stakeholders when grid-scale solar projects are proposed in their jurisdiction. The goal of the guide is to build local knowledge resulting in a well informed decision-making process.

The guide is organized around the following topic areas:

Grid-Scale Solar “Basics” Grid-Scale Solar Technologies Physical Impacts of Grid-Scale Solar Development Environmental Impacts of Grid-Scale Solar Development Land Conversion Issues with Grid-Scale Solar Development Localized Economic Impacts of Grid-Scale Solar Development Tax Implications of Land Conversions for Grid-Scale Solar Development Ordinance Considerations for Grid-Scale Solar Development

Each topic area includes expanded discussions about items related grid-scale solar development, as well as a glossary and links to external resources for additional information. Development of the guide was funded by DEP’s State Energy Program funds from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Grid-Scale Solar Siting Policy Statement

A working group of Commonwealth Agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Conservation and Natural Resources, Environmental Protection, and General Services developed a Grid-Scale Solar Siting Policy to provide guiding principles to stakeholders, including landowners, solar developers, and municipal governments, to consider when evaluating proposed grid-scale solar projects.

In summary, the Commonwealth seeks to:

Prioritize reuse and repurposing of previously impacted lands to make these sites viable alternatives for hosting grid-scale solar development compared to greenfield areas such as agricultural and forested lands.

Balance potential opportunities of grid-scale solar energy projects with priorities and benefits of agricultural preservation and sustainable forest management.

Support project siting that elevates equitable sharing of environmental, health, social, and economic benefits while advancing the Commonwealth’s environmental and climate justice goals.

Respect local decision-making on the siting of projects within parameters established in existing and informed community-based comprehensive planning efforts.

Protect landowner interests and safeguard future land uses through informed project planning that includes project decommissioning plans to ensure site restoration following project closure.

The full Grid-Scale Solar Siting Policy can be found here.

Zoning and Permitting Resources for Residential and Commercial Scale Solar Development

Residential and commercial scale solar projects are usually considered as Accessory Solar Energy Systems (ASES). Accessory Solar Energy Systems are intended to primarily reduce on-site consumption of utility power or fuels. These systems are usually roof mounted, but can also include free-standing ground mounted solar arrays providing energy for use on-site, and are typically regulated in permitted similar to other types of home and building improvements. Examples of information that can be helpful for local governments considering solar zoning and permitting include:

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission created a framework as a resource for municipalities as they develop and update zoning ordinances to govern the siting of small-scale solar PV energy systems in their community. The purpose of this framework is to provide clear, regionally consistent guidance on how to construct solar PV zoning ordinance. The framework assists municipalities in identifying ways to regulate solar PV in their zoning codes, subdivision codes, and other regulations and ordinances in a way that aligns with their local land use and community goals.

Additional information on these topics can be found in the Solar Energy Toolkit.

Land Use and Zoning Resources for Grid-Scale Solar Development

Grid-scale solar projects are usually considered as Principal Solar Energy Systems (PSES). Principal Solar Energy Systems are intended to supply electricity into the transmission grid for use off-site of where the system is located. These systems are typically large in size, requiring significant amounts of property, and may require updates to subdivision and land use development ordinances and zoning requirements. Examples of information that can be helpful for local governments considering solar zoning and permitting include:

This comprehensive model ordinance was developed by the Cumberland County Planning Department using a variety of ordinances from municipalities in the county and around the state and from ordinances in surrounding states. It provides model ordinances for both accessory use as well as principal use solar energy systems. The model is intended to provide a thorough review of all aspects of solar energy systems that could be regulated. Municipalities are not recommended to implement this entire ordinance without modification. Rather, municipalities should review this ordinance, examine their local situation, and adopt the regulations that make the most sense for their municipality.

Penn State Extension has conducted webinars on topics including solar energy efficiency, land use, state policies and ordinances. Future and archived sessions can be found at Renewable Energy Sources | Penn State Extension

Solar Energy for Use by Local Governments

In order to meet Climate Action Plan or other community goals, Local Governments may choose to use solar energy as the power source for municipal facilities. There are multiple paths to acquire solar energy to power municipal operations, with both on- and off-site installation possibilities.

On-Site Solar Energy Opportunities: On-site solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are installed at the location where the electricity will be consumed. Similar to residential or commercial solar PV installations, they may be placed on rooftops, parking lots, or other suitable areas where a direct connection to the facility consuming the power can be established.

Installing and Operating On-Site Solar PV: In this scenario, the municipality is responsible for procuring, installing, operating, and maintaining the solar PV system, and will realize the full savings on the utility bills at the facilities where systems are installed. Leasing On-Site Solar Energy through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): In this scenario, the local government contracts with a third-party developer who will install and operate a solar PV system at a municipal site, and then purchases electricity from the installation an agreed upon price throughout the life of the lease. This delivery model has the advantage of eliminating operations and maintenance responsibilities for the local government, and may reduce project lifecycle costs as the developer can take advantage of federal tax credit and other financial incentives that are not available to local governments.

Additional information on these options can be found in the Solar Development on Public Facilities and Under-Utilized Land section of SolSmart Toolkit for Local Governments.

Off-Site Solar Energy Opportunities: When adequate locations for solar PV installations are limited, or the energy demand is greater than the available space, local governments have the option to procure solar energy from off-site sources.

Purchasing Off-Site Solar Energy through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): Similar to leasing on-site solar energy through a PPA, large entities with multiple facility locations, such as the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, have been entering into PPAs with third-party developers to construct solar PV facilities off-site to generate electricity for government operations. In this scenario, the power purchaser (government entity) enters into a fixed-price supply agreement with the developer to purchase all of the energy generated from the facility over a specified period of time, and the energy is transmitted through the existing transmission and distribution grid. DEP, through partnership with the Commonwealth’s GreenGov Council, is examining how to provide opportunities for local governments to take advantage of procurement model. Purchasing Off-Site Solar Energy through the Selection of a Preferred Solar Generation Source: Much like the options available to residential and commercial consumers, local governments have the option to designate their energy supplier and select a provider who will source 100% solar energy. The Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML), through the Municipal Utility Alliance (MUA), offers an Electricity Procurement Program that streamlines the process for local governments to enter into one- to two-year contracts for the supply of electricity. When using this method, a municipality may request electricity come from solar, or another renewable source, when requesting a quote. Further information can be found on the MUA website.

Additional Solar Resources for Local Governments

Nonprofit and Solar Advocacy Resources:

Additional Resources:

End-of-Life Management for Solar Photovoltaics: A common concern for local government officials and other concerned stakeholders are end-of-life management plans for solar energy installations.

Solar@Scale Guidebook: EERE SETO funded the development of the Solar@Scale Guidebook (described in greater detail in the Nonprofit and Solar Advocacy Resources section above) .

. Solar Energy Resources for Government Officials: This page was designed to assist local, state, and federal government entities in the United States looking to procure solar for themselves or make it easier for their communities to install solar can utilize best practices and resources already developed by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office.

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