CES Landfill is an existing 484.9-acre landfill located along Commonwealth Road in Foster, Reilly, and Frailey Townships. CES is proposing an expansion of the landfill involving new disposal areas as well as a vertical expansion over existing disposal areas.

First Environmental Review Letter

The Department's environmental review letter to determine the harms/benefits related to the CES Landfill permit application for expansion.

DEP has determined that CES has demonstrated that the benefits to the public from the project clearly outweigh the known and potential harms posed by it. DEP will now proceed with the technical review of the application.

Applications received

Municipal Waste Landfill Permit Renewal Application

CES Landfill has applied to renew its current landfill operating permit for an additional 10 years.