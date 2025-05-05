CES Landfill is an existing 484.9-acre landfill located along Commonwealth Road in Foster, Reilly, and Frailey Townships. CES is proposing an expansion of the landfill involving new disposal areas as well as a vertical expansion over existing disposal areas.
First Environmental Review Letter
The Department's environmental review letter to determine the harms/benefits related to the CES Landfill permit application for expansion.
- First Environmental Assessment Review Letter (4/14/25) (PDF)
- Second Environmental Assessment Review Letter (9/10/25) (PDF)
DEP has determined that CES has demonstrated that the benefits to the public from the project clearly outweigh the known and potential harms posed by it. DEP will now proceed with the technical review of the application.
- CES Landfill Southwest Expansion Environmental Assessment Letter (PDF)
- CES Revised Form 25 (7/15/26) (PDF)
Applications received
Municipal Waste Landfill Permit Renewal Application
CES Landfill has applied to renew its current landfill operating permit for an additional 10 years.
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Transmittal Letter
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Table of Contents
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General Information Form
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Form A Application for Municipal or Residual Waste Permit
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Form B Professional Certification
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Form B1 Application Form Certification
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Form HW-C Compliance History
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Form L Contingency Plan for Emergency Procedures
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Permit Renewal Remaining Landfill Capacity
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Form 46 Relationship Between Municipal Waste Management Plans and Permits
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Republican Herald Proof of Publication
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Renewal Application Acceptance Letter (February 10, 2026)
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Renewal Distribution Letter (February 10, 2026)
Air Quality Plan Approval Application
CES Landfill has applied to the PA Department of Environmental Protection for an Air Quality Plan Approval that would allow the facility in Schuylkill County to continue to operate its existing enclosed flares and one utility flare to control landfill gas from the existing landfill and the proposed expansion but it’s expected a third party renewable natural gas (RNG) facility will take the majority of the LFG generated by the landfill and convert the LFG to natural gas pipeline quality gas.
Municipal Waste Landfill Application for Major Permit Modification
CES Landfill in Hegins, Schuylkill County has applied to the department for a permit modification to its existing Waste Management permit to expand its facility. The application requests an expansion of the landfill involving new disposal areas as well as a vertical expansion over existing disposal areas. The proposed expansion would increase the life of the landfill by approximately 28 years.
- Permit Application (PDF)
- Acceptance Letter (PDF)
- Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Plain Language Summary (PDF)
Community Outreach and DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ)
- DEP has long worked with communities around Pennsylvania to further environmental justice in line with the statutes and authorities administered by the DEP and will continue to reach out to communities living in EJ areas when they are facing an environmental crisis or dealing with a newly permitted facility.
- In an effort to build long-lasting relationships with EJ communities outside of individual projects or emergencies, the Shapiro Administration has directed DEP to increase proactive outreach and engagement. OEJ’s goal is to increase strategic community education, outreach, engagement, and capacity building through intentional action.
- More information on DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) is available on OEJ’s webpage.
For any questions, please email Northeast Regional Coordinator, Maria Ocasio, at mocasio@pa.gov.