Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines

Oil and gas exploration is regulated under the state's oil and gas laws (Oil and Gas Act, Coal and Gas Resource Coordination Act, and Oil and Gas Conservation Law) and the environmental protection laws that include the Clean Streams Law, the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, the Solid Waste Management Act, the Water Resources Planning Act and the Community Right to Know Act.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is not involved in regulating lease agreements between mineral property owners and producers. Lease agreements are contractual matters between private parties. DEP does not audit payments, read or calibrate meters or tanks, or otherwise get involved in lease matters.
Regulations
- Chapter 78 - Oil and Gas Wells *updated 10/08/2016
- Chapter 78a-Unconventional Wells *updated 10/08/2016
- Chapter 79 - Oil and Gas Conservation
- Chapter 91 - General Provisions
- Chapter 95 - Wastewater Treatment Requirements
- Chapter 102 - Erosion and Sediment Control
- Chapter 105 - Dam Safety and Waterway Management
Statutes
- PA Act 13 of 2012 (PDF)
- PA Act 21 of 2026 - Fiscal Code - Omnibus Amendments (PDF)
- PA Act 52 of 2016 - Pennsylvania Grade Crude Development Act (PDF)
- PA Act 57 of 1997 (Administrative Code Amendments) (PDF)
- PA Act 78 of 1992 (Oil and Gas Act - Omnibus Amendments) (PDF)
- PA Act 85 of 2016 - Fiscal Code-Omnibus Amendments (PDF)
- PA Act 85 of 2019 - Cross Unit Drilling for Unconventional Wells
- PA Act 87 of 2012 - Fiscal Code-Omnibus Amendments (PDF)
- PA Act 96 of 2022 - Oil and Gas Well Plugging Oversight, Bonding, Well Plugging Funds and Related Repeal
- PA Act 126 of 2014 - Fiscal Code – Omnibus Amendments Act (PDF)
- PA Act 136 of 2022 Orphan Oil and Gas Well Plugging Grant Program – Omnibus Amendments
- PA Act 153 of 2022 - Oil and Gas Lease Act (Amendments)
- PA Act 173 of 2014 - Unconventional Well Report Act
- PA Act 214 - Coal and Gas Resource Coordination Law (PDF)
- PA Act 223 - Oil and Gas Act (DOC)
- PA Act 359 - Oil and Gas Conservation Law (PDF)
- PA Act 394 - Clean Streams Law (DOC)
- Note: The following statutes are not regulated by the DEP and are provided for informational purposes only.
Policies and Manuals
- Policy for Erosion and Sediment Control and Stormwater Management for Earth Disturbance Associated with Oil and Gas Exploration, Production, Processing or Treatment Operations or Transmission Facilities
- Guidelines for Submitting Oil and Gas Well Bonds (PDF)
- Guidelines for Development and Implementation of Environmental Emergency Response Plan (PDF)
- Oil and Gas Technical Guidance Documents - eLibrary