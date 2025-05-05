Talen Montour CT Project

Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Derry Township, Montour County
Site Location:
18 McMichael Road
Derry Township, Pennsylvania
Background
Montour CT Project LLC, an affiliate of Talen Energy, is proposing to construct and operate a new natural gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine (CCCT) generating station adjacent to the existing Montour Steam Electric Station in Derry Township, Montour County, Pennsylvania. The project will be located within the existing Montour power generation complex and will utilize existing site infrastructure, including transmission interconnections and natural gas supply facilities.
The project consists of two new approximately 655-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine trains, for a total generating capacity of approximately 1,310 megawatts. Each unit will include a combustion turbine, heat recovery steam generator, dedicated steam turbine generator, selective catalytic reduction system, oxidation catalyst, and air-cooled condenser.
The project is being developed in response to anticipated growth in regional electricity demand, including increased demand associated with data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification. Construction is currently anticipated to begin in 2028, with commercial operation expected in 2031.
Permitting/Approvals
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Air Quality Monitoring Administrative Completeness Letter (July 1, 2026)
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NCRO Air Quality Administrative Completeness Letter (June 16, 2026)
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Talen Montour CT Permit Application (June 3, 2026)
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DEP Acceptance of Air Quality Modeling Protocol (May 28, 2026)
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Final Air Quality Modeling Protocol (May 26, 2026)
Contact Information
DEP Media Inquiries:
Megan Lehman
Regional Communications Manager
570-327-3659
or meglehman@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Lisa Meade
External Affairs Manager
570-327-3763
or lmeade@pa.gov