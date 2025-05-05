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    Northcentral Regional Office

    Talen Montour CT Project

    This page was last updated July 8, 2026

    Site Facts

    Municipality/County:
    Derry Township, Montour County 

    Site Location:
    18 McMichael Road
    Derry Township, Pennsylvania

    Background

    Montour CT Project LLC, an affiliate of Talen Energy, is proposing to construct and operate a new natural gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine (CCCT) generating station adjacent to the existing Montour Steam Electric Station in Derry Township, Montour County, Pennsylvania. The project will be located within the existing Montour power generation complex and will utilize existing site infrastructure, including transmission interconnections and natural gas supply facilities.

    The project consists of two new approximately 655-megawatt natural gas-fired combined cycle combustion turbine trains, for a total generating capacity of approximately 1,310 megawatts. Each unit will include a combustion turbine, heat recovery steam generator, dedicated steam turbine generator, selective catalytic reduction system, oxidation catalyst, and air-cooled condenser.

    The project is being developed in response to anticipated growth in regional electricity demand, including increased demand associated with data centers, advanced manufacturing, and electrification. Construction is currently anticipated to begin in 2028, with commercial operation expected in 2031.

    Permitting/Approvals

    Contact Information 

    DEP Media Inquiries:
    Megan Lehman
    Regional Communications Manager
    570-327-3659
    or meglehman@pa.gov

    DEP Legislative Inquiries:
    Lisa Meade
    External Affairs Manager
    570-327-3763
    or  lmeade@pa.gov

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