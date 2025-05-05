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    Advisory Committees

    Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB)

    Learn more about the purpose and mission of the Environmental Justice Advisory Board. Access information about past and present meetings, the membership list, and bylaws. 

    Overview

    The Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB) gives advice to the Secretary about how to make things better for the environment. They suggest policies and actions that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) can use to support Environmental Justice.

    EJAB also helps the Secretary and the Office of Environmental Justice with a policy that encourages the public to get involved.

    EJAB is a place where community members can share their environmental concerns. They may hold public meetings to hear comments and questions about Environmental Justice.

    If you want to share your thoughts during a meeting, please reach out to RA-EPOEJ@pa.gov or leave a message at 717-783-7753.

    If you want to join EJAB or any of DEP’s other groups, please let us know on our DEP Advisory Committees, Boards, and Commissions webpage, or contact us if you have questions.
     

    Correspondence

    EJAB Meeting Schedule

    The Environmental Justice Advisory Board will meet at the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA. Meetings begin at 10:00 am, unless noted. Additional meeting information is provided below.  

    February 6, 2026, at 9:30 am

    May 6, 2026, at 10:00 am

    August 12, 2026, at 10:00 am

    November 10, 2026, at 10:00 am

    Contact:

    Fernando Treviño | Special Deputy Secretary
    Department of Environmental Protection | Office of Environmental Justice
    400 Market Street | Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-783-7753 | FTrevinoMa@pa.gov