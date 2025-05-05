The Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB) gives advice to the Secretary about how to make things better for the environment. They suggest policies and actions that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) can use to support Environmental Justice.

EJAB also helps the Secretary and the Office of Environmental Justice with a policy that encourages the public to get involved.

EJAB is a place where community members can share their environmental concerns. They may hold public meetings to hear comments and questions about Environmental Justice.

If you want to share your thoughts during a meeting, please reach out to RA-EPOEJ@pa.gov or leave a message at 717-783-7753.

If you want to join EJAB or any of DEP’s other groups, please let us know on our DEP Advisory Committees, Boards, and Commissions webpage, or contact us if you have questions.

