Overview
The Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB) gives advice to the Secretary about how to make things better for the environment. They suggest policies and actions that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) can use to support Environmental Justice.
EJAB also helps the Secretary and the Office of Environmental Justice with a policy that encourages the public to get involved.
EJAB is a place where community members can share their environmental concerns. They may hold public meetings to hear comments and questions about Environmental Justice.
If you want to share your thoughts during a meeting, please reach out to RA-EPOEJ@pa.gov or leave a message at 717-783-7753.
If you want to join EJAB or any of DEP’s other groups, please let us know on our DEP Advisory Committees, Boards, and Commissions webpage, or contact us if you have questions.
Correspondence
EJAB Meeting Schedule
The Environmental Justice Advisory Board will meet at the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA. Meetings begin at 10:00 am, unless noted. Additional meeting information is provided below.
February 6, 2026, at 9:30 am
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from November 12, 2025 Meeting (PDF)
May 6, 2026, at 10:00 am
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from February 6, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
August 12, 2026, at 10:00 am
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes from May 6, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
November 10, 2026, at 10:00 am
Contact:
Fernando Treviño | Special Deputy Secretary
Department of Environmental Protection | Office of Environmental Justice
400 Market Street | Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-783-7753 | FTrevinoMa@pa.gov