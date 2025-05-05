Northcentral Regional Office
208 West Third Street
Suite 101
Williamsport, PA 17701
Office Hours: 8am—4pm
Phone: 570-327-3636 (24 hours)
Regional Director: Jared Dressler
Counties Served
Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union.
Parking at the Northcentral Regional Office
A small, free visitor parking lot is located next to the building along William Street.
On-street meter parking is available around the office for a maximum of two hours. The Third Street Parking Garage is located at 115 West Third Street. Visit Park Williamsport for more information about city parking options.
Handicap parking is available in the visitor lot, a few on-street spaces in front of the building, and in the parking garage.
District Offices
Moshannon District Mining Office
186 Enterprise Drive
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Phone:
814-342-8200 (business hours)
570-327-3636 (after hours)
Scranton District Office
321 Biden St.
Suite 300
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone:
570-346-5530 (business hours)
570-327-3636 (after hours)
Northcentral Community Information
DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially when they are of significant local interest and may have an impact over an extended period of time.
This Community Information section is intended to provide residents with convenient, accessible information about major environmental issues within the 14 counties of DEP's Northcentral Region. Please note the "Related Information" column to the right containing topics of interest, in addition to other items posted below.
- Joint Permit Application – August 31, 2026 (PDF)
- ESCGP-4 Application Materials – August 31, 2026
- Act 14 and PHMC Letters (PDF)
- Delegation of Authority (PDF)
- ePermitting Modules (PDF)
- Geotechnical Report (PDF)
- Post-Construction Stormwater Management (PCSM) Calculations (PDF)
- Site Plans and Erosion and Sedimentation (E&S) Calculations (PDF)
- PNDI Delineation (PDF)
- Previous Deficiency Response Letter (PDF)
- Site Location Map (PDF)
- Denial Letter– May 6, 2026 (PDF)
- Permit Summary – May 6, 2026 (PDF)
- Engineer Record of Decision – May 6, 2026 (PDF)
- Biologist Record of Decision – May 6, 2026 (PDF)
- Comment Response Document – May 6, 2026 (PDF)
- PGE Response to Pre-Denial – March 20, 2026 (PDF)
- Pre-Denial Response Extension Email – March 9, 2026 (PDF)
- Mitigation Ratio Email – March 4, 2026 (PDF)
- Response Extension Email – February 27, 2026 (PDF)
- USACOE Meeting Email – February 27, 2026 (PDF)
- Pre-Denial Technical Deficiency Letter – February 9, 2026 (PDF)
- Pre-Denial TDL email – February 9, 2026 (PDF)
- Transcript of Virtual Public Hearing - February 3, 2026 (PDF)
- Notice of Virtual Public Hearing – February 3, 2026 (PDF)
- Cross Sections Email – January 29, 2026 (PDF)
- USACOE Email – January 27, 2026 (PDF)
- DCNR Comment Email – December 24, 2025 (PDF)
- PFBC Project Comments – November 18, 2025 (PDF)
- Permit Application Materials for Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit 4 (ESGP-4) - October 3, 2025 (PDF)
- Permit Application Materials for the Joint Permit Application:
- DCNR-DEP Correspondence - December 24, 2025 (PDF)
- Administrative Completeness Letter - October 14, 2025 (PDF)
- PGE Response to Technical Deficiency January 7, 2026 (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Cover Email - November 20, 2025 (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter - November 20, 2025 (PDF)
- Joint Permit Application Package - October 3, 2025 (PDF)
- Mitigation Ratio Email - December 22, 2025 (PDF)
- Saluda ESCGP-4 Plans - October 2025 (PDF)
- DEP Authorization of ESCGP-3 (9-24-2024) (PDF)
- DEP Authorization of PASPGP-6 A (9-24-2024) (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (9-24-2024) (PDF)
- Transcript of July 2, 2024, virtual public hearing (PDF)
- Slides from virtual public hearing on July 2, 2024 (PPT)
- Notice of virtual public hearing on July 2, 2024 for the PGE Phase IV Pipeline in Lycoming County (PDF). PGE has submitted for an Erosion and Sediment Control General Permit-3(ESCGP-3), file number ESG294123017-00, and a Joint Application for PA Chapter 105 Water Obstruction and Encroachment Permit and USACOE Section 404 Permit(JPA), file number E4129223-006.
- ESCGP-3 application available through DEP's e-permitting system
- Chapter 105 JPA application documents:
- 2nd Technical Deficiency Response Letter/Revisions (6-12-2024) (PDF)
- Clarification Email (5-8-2024) (PDF)
- 1st Technical Deficiency Response Letter/Revisions (4-5-2024) (PDF)
- Pipeline Response Extension (3-8-2024) (PDF)
- Meeting Notes (3-6-2024) (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (1-12-2024) (PDF)
- Administrative Completeness Letter (9-25-2023) (PDF)+
- Application (9-12-2023) (PDF)
-
CO Testing Clarification (December 11, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Issued Plan Approval (October 9, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Compiled Documents Received (October 9, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Comment Response Document (October 9, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Plan Approval Addendum Memo (October 9, 2025) (PDF)
-
Water Usage Information (September 22, 2025) (PDF)
-
Corporate Structure and Gas Supplier Information (August 15, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Proposed Plan Approval (June 30, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Proposed Emissions Inventory (June 9, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Air Quality Plan Approval—Klondike Response to Second Technical Deficiency Letter (May 6, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Air Quality Plan Approval Second Technical Deficiency Letter (April 23, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Air Quality Plan Approval—Klondike Response to Technical Deficiency Letter (March 21, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Air Quality Plan Approval Technical Deficiency Letter (March 7, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Withdrawal of Confidentiality Request (February 20, 2025) (PDF)
-
Wyalusing Energy Center Air Quality Plan Approval Application (Revised February 12, 2025) (PDF)
- Dept. of Health/DEP Fact Sheet: Preparing to Put Out the Fire (7-8-2024) (PDF)
- 2nd Notice of Violation Mid-Valley Coal 6-11-2024 (PDF)
- PA DEP Presentation Slides from Sen. Culver Public Meeting 6-6-2024 (PDF)
- 1st Notice of Violation Mid-Valley Coal 11-22-2023 (PDF)
- Cross Section View of Bank Fire Area (PDF)
- Aerial Photo of Bank Fire Area (PDF)