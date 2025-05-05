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    DEP Regional Offices

    Northcentral Regional Office

    In case of an environmental emergency, please call our 24-hour hotline:

    570-327-3636

    Report Incidents and Complaints
    Northcentral Newsroom
    Northcentral regional office

    Northcentral Regional Office

    208 West Third Street
    Suite 101
    Williamsport, PA 17701

    Office Hours: 8am—4pm

    Phone: 570-327-3636 (24 hours)

    Regional Director: Jared Dressler
     

    Northcentral At-A-Glance (PDF)

    Counties Served

    Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union.

    DEP Northcentral region counties: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union.

    Parking at the Northcentral Regional Office

    A small, free visitor parking lot is located next to the building along William Street.

    On-street meter parking is available around the office for a maximum of two hours. The Third Street Parking Garage is located at 115 West Third Street. Visit Park Williamsport for more information about city parking options.

    Handicap parking is available in the visitor lot, a few on-street spaces in front of the building, and in the parking garage.

    District Offices

    Moshannon District Mining Office

    186 Enterprise Drive
    Philipsburg, PA 16866

    Phone: 
    814-342-8200 (business hours)
    570-327-3636 (after hours)

    Scranton District Office

    321 Biden St.
    Suite 300
    Scranton, PA 18503

    Phone: 
    570-346-5530 (business hours)
    570-327-3636 (after hours)

    Northcentral Community Information

    DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially when they are of significant local interest and may have an impact over an extended period of time.

    This Community Information section is intended to provide residents with convenient, accessible information about major environmental issues within the 14 counties of DEP's Northcentral Region. Please note the "Related Information" column to the right containing topics of interest, in addition to other items posted below. 