Parking at the Northcentral Regional Office

A small, free visitor parking lot is located next to the building along William Street.

On-street meter parking is available around the office for a maximum of two hours. The Third Street Parking Garage is located at 115 West Third Street. Visit Park Williamsport for more information about city parking options.

Handicap parking is available in the visitor lot, a few on-street spaces in front of the building, and in the parking garage.