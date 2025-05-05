Historically, barriers to increased solar deployment at schools include the cost of the system, lack of understanding about the long-term financial and environmental benefits, and access to information about how to evaluate solar system potential and the steps necessary to construct and operate solar installations.

However, new tools and resources are available to help school districts overcome these barriers. To support Pennsylvania school districts explore solar deployment, DEP has developed a Pennsylvania Solar for Schools Toolkit to assist them in navigating the process of deploying solar projects on K-12 educational facilities across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Solar for Schools Toolkit