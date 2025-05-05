Northeast Regional Office
2 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915
Regional Director: Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.
Office Hours: 8am - 4pm
Phone: 570-826-2511 (24 hours/day)
File Reviews: 570-826-5472
Fax: 570-830-3054
Counties Served
Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming.
Directions to Northeast Regional Office
Take exit 170B off Route 81 (Rt. 115S/Wilkes-Barre Exit). You’ll pass a Red Roof Inn on your right. You are now on Route 309 (a.k.a. the North Cross Valley Expressway). Stay in the two left lanes and then take EXIT 2. At the bottom of the exit ramp is a traffic light at a T-intersection. Make a left onto Wilkes Barre Boulevard.
Additional public parking is available at:
The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
Take exit 105 off the turnpike (Bear Creek exit). At the end of the turnpike ramp, make a left onto Route 115 (North). Follow the road down the mountain. Go through a traffic light and then cross over Route 81. You are now on Route 309 (a.k.a. the North Cross Valley Expressway). You'll pass a Red Roof Inn on your right. Stay in the two left lanes and then take EXIT 2. At the bottom of the exit ramp is a traffic light at a T-intersection. Make a left onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.
At the first traffic light (Conyngham Ave.) go straight. Continue straight through lights at Butler, Scott and Coal Streets. At the next light, make a right onto Market Street. Continue straight ahead through lights at Pennsylvania Boulevard and Washington Street. At the next light you'll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street.
Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP.
Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.
Additional public parking is available at:
The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
Take exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) off Rt. 81 North and continue down a relatively long ramp. You will see an arena on your right. At the T-intersection at the bottom of the ramp, make a left. Continue down this road through a light at the entrance to Wegman's supermarket. At the second light continue going straight, and this will put you onto Coal Street. Continue through a third light, and at the bottom of the hill at a T-intersection, turn left onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and stay in the right lane. At the first light, make a right onto Market Street.
Continue straight ahead through two lights at intersections with Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street. At the third light you'll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street.
Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP.
Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.
Additional public parking is available at:
The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.
District Offices
Scranton District Office
321 Biden Street, Suite 300
Scranton, PA 18503
Office Hours:
8am - 4pm
Phone:
570-963-4521 (business hours)
570-826-2511 (after hours)
Pocono (Stroudsburg) District Office
2174B, Route 611
Swiftwater, PA 18370-7746
Office Hours:
8am - 4pm
Phone:
570-895-4040 (business hours)
570-826-2511 (after hours)
Pottsville District Mining Office
5 West Laurel Blvd
Pottsville, PA 17901
Office Hours:
8am - 4pm
Phone:
570-621-3118 (business hours)
570-826-2511 (after hours)
Bethlehem District Office
4530 Bath Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Office Hours:
8am - 4pm
Phone:
610-861-2070 (business hours)
570-826-2511 (after hours)
Northeast Community Information
DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially those issues that are of significant local interest and impact over an extended period of time. It is the purpose of the Community Involvement section to make information about major environmental issues within the 11 counties of northeastern Pennsylvania conveniently located and accessible to all residents.
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Alliance Landfill
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Bethlehem Landfill Expansion
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Betz Court Warehouse Project
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BRADS Landfill
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CES Landfill
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CORE 5 at Route 100 Warehouse Project
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ERSI Landfill
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Keystone Cement
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Keystone Landfill
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Liberty Soils
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Natural Soil Products
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North East Waste Systems
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Nova Coal, LLC
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Panther Creek Electric Generating Facility
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Swoyersville Culm Bank Removal Project
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Taylor Recycling, Inc.
Data Centers
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Joint Permit E4002224-013A Major Modification PackageFuture Data Center in Hazle Township, Luzerne County
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Joint Permit E4002224-013A DrawingsFuture Data Center in Hazle Township, Luzerne County
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NPDES Permit PAD400093 A-1 Notice of IntentFuture Data Center in Hazle Township, Luzerne County
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NPDES Permit PAD400093 A-1 E&S PlansFuture Data Center in Hazle Township, Luzerne County
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NPDES Permit PAD400093 A-1 PCSM PlansFuture Data Center in Hazle Township, Luzerne County
Phone Directory
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Director Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.
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Assistant Regional Director Dean Ritter
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Environmental Justice Regional Coordinator Maria Ocasio
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Emergency Response Program Manager Jonathan Ulanoski
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Energy Program Specialist Robert Young
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Regional Communications Manager Patti Monahan
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External Affairs Manager Rob Sax
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Service Representative Concetta Jankoviak
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Environmental Program Manager Mark Wejkszner, P.E.
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Environmental Engineer Manager (New Source Review) Vacant
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Environmental Group Manager (Facilities) Norman Frederick, P.E.
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Environmental Group Manager (Operations) Andrew Schweitzer
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Chief Counsel Lance Zeyher
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Environmental Program Manager Eric Supey
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Environmental Group Manager (HSCA) Robert Lewis
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Environmental Group Manager (Storage Tanks) Tom Coar
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Environmental Group Manager (Land Recycling) Sherry Carlo
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Business Manager Ginny Barney
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Director of Human Resources Christine Appnel
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Administrative Services Dawn Panek
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Environmental Program Manager Roger Bellas
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Compliance & Monitoring Chief Rachel Miller
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Environmental Group Manager (Facilities) Dave Matcho
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Recycling Coordinator Berit Case
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Environmental Program Manager Amy Bellanca, P.E.
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Permits Chief Vacant
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Planning Chief Scott Novatnak
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Operations Chief Patrick Musinski
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Environmental Program Manager Brian Yagiello
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Technical Services Chief Bethany Shrodo, P.E.
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Operations Chief Todd Ostir
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Environmental Program Manager Pamela Kania, P.E.
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Permitting and Technical Services Chief Robert Jevin, P.E.
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Permitting and Technical Services Chief Michael Tarconish
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Operations Section Chief Brian Mackowski, E.I.T.