Northeast Regional Office

Take exit 170B off Route 81 (Rt. 115S/Wilkes-Barre Exit). You’ll pass a Red Roof Inn on your right. You are now on Route 309 (a.k.a. the North Cross Valley Expressway). Stay in the two left lanes and then take EXIT 2. At the bottom of the exit ramp is a traffic light at a T-intersection. Make a left onto Wilkes Barre Boulevard.

At the first traffic light (Conyngham Ave.) go straight. Continue straight through lights at Butler, Scott and Coal Streets. At the next light, make a right onto Market Street. Continue straight ahead through lights at Pennsylvania Boulevard and Washington Street. At the next light you’ll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle​​​ by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street.

Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP.

Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.