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    DEP Regional Offices

    Northeast Regional Office

    In case of an environmental emergency, please call our 24-hour hotline:

    570-826-2511

    Report Incidents and Complaints
    Newsroom
    Northeast Regional Office

    Northeast Regional Office

    2 Public Square
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915 

    Regional Director: Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.

    Office Hours: 8am - 4pm

    Phone: 570-826-2511 (24 hours/day)

    File Reviews: 570-826-5472

    Fax: 570-830-3054

    Northeast At-A-Glance (PDF)

    Counties Served

    Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming.

    DEP Southwest Region Counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland.

    Directions to Northeast Regional Office

    Take exit 170B off Route 81 (Rt. 115S/Wilkes-Barre Exit). You’ll pass a Red Roof Inn on your right. You are now on Route 309 (a.k.a. the North Cross Valley Expressway). Stay in the two left lanes and then take EXIT 2. At the bottom of the exit ramp is a traffic light at a T-intersection. Make a left onto Wilkes Barre Boulevard. 

     
    At the first traffic light (Conyngham Ave.) go straight. Continue straight through lights at Butler, Scott and Coal Streets. At the next light, make a right onto Market Street. Continue straight ahead through lights at Pennsylvania Boulevard and Washington Street. At the next light you’ll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle​​​ by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street. 
     
    Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP. 
     
    Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.
    Parking Garage and Google Earth View

    Additional public parking is available at: 

    The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.

    The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.​​​

    Take exit 105 off the turnpike (Bear Creek exit). At the end of the turnpike ramp, make a left onto Route 115 (North). Follow the road down the mountain. Go through a traffic light and then cross over Route 81. You are now on Route 309 (a.k.a. the North Cross Valley Expressway). You'll pass a Red Roof Inn on your right. Stay in the two left lanes and then take EXIT 2. At the bottom of the exit ramp is a traffic light at a T-intersection. Make a left onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

    At the first traffic light (Conyngham Ave.) go straight. Continue straight through lights at Butler, Scott and Coal Streets. At the next light, make a right onto Market Street. Continue straight ahead through lights at Pennsylvania Boulevard and Washington Street. At the next light you'll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street. 

    Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP. 

    Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.

    Parking Garage and Google Earth View

    Additional public parking is available at: 

    The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.

    The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.

    Take exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) off Rt. 81 North and continue down a relatively long ramp. You will see an arena on your right. At the T-intersection at the bottom of the ramp, make a left. Continue down this road through a light at the entrance to Wegman's supermarket. At the second light continue going straight, and this will put you onto Coal Street. Continue through a third light, and at the bottom of the hill at a T-intersection, turn left onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and stay in the right lane. At the first light, make a right onto Market Street. 

    Continue straight ahead through two lights at intersections with Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street. At the third light you'll be facing Public Square and you will enter a traffic circle by making a right. Stay to the right when entering the traffic circle. Immediately take the next right off the circle onto North Main Street. 

    Look for the “Wilkes Barre Public Parking – Park and Lock North”, a 5-story parking garage at 30 North Main Street on your left immediately behind the King’s College Richard Abbas Alley Center for Health Sciences. Enter the public parking garage. Visitors may use the rear entrance of DEP. 

    Visitors may have their parking ticket validated. Be sure to bring your parking ticket along with you and have it validated by the DEP receptionist on the 2nd floor of the DEP building.

    Parking Garage and Google Earth View

    Additional public parking is available at: 

    The “James F. Conahan Intermodal Transportation Facility”, 52 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.

    The Citi Tower Parkade, 27 S. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Validation is not available for this parking garage.​​​

    District Offices

    Scranton District Office

    321 Biden Street, Suite 300
    Scranton, PA 18503

    Office Hours:
    8am - 4pm

    Phone: 
    570-963-4521 (business hours)
    570-826-2511 (after hours)

    Pocono (Stroudsburg) District Office

    2174B, Route 611
    Swiftwater, PA 18370-7746 

    Office Hours:
    8am - 4pm

    Phone: 
    570-895-4040 (business hours)
    570-826-2511 (after hours)

    Pottsville District Mining Office

    5 West Laurel Blvd
    Pottsville, PA 17901 

    Office Hours:
    8am - 4pm

    Phone: 
    570-621-3118 (business hours)
    570-826-2511 (after hours)

    Bethlehem District Office

    4530 Bath Pike
    Bethlehem, PA 18017 

    Office Hours:
    8am - 4pm

    Phone: 
    610-861-2070 (business hours)
    570-826-2511 (after hours)

    Northeast Community Information

    DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially those issues that are of significant local interest and impact over an extended period of time. It is the purpose of the Community Involvement section to make information about major environmental issues within the 11 counties of northeastern Pennsylvania conveniently located and accessible to all residents.

    Data Centers

    Project Gravity Data Center

    Developer: Archbald 25 Developer, LLC — Location is East of Scranton Carbondale Highway, off of Jermyn Road. This project proposes the construction of a data center campus consisting of seven (7) two-story data center buildings with a footprint of 135,000 sq feet each, two (2) secured entrances, private drives and parking areas, and water treatment and storage infrastructure. The existing property is 186.21 acres. Total earth disturbance: 180 acres.

    Project Hazlenut Data Center

    The project will be constructed in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, PA. The site will consist of 15 data centers spread across 800+ acres. It is a 3-phase project, and the anticipated project completion is February 2031.

    Data Center Fact Sheet

    Phone Directory

    • Director Joseph J. Buczynski, P.E.
    • Assistant Regional Director Dean Ritter
    • Environmental Justice Regional Coordinator Maria Ocasio
    • Emergency Response Program Manager Jonathan Ulanoski
    • Energy Program Specialist Robert Young
    • Regional Communications Manager Patti Monahan
    • External Affairs Manager Rob Sax
    • Service Representative Concetta Jankoviak

    • Environmental Program Manager Mark Wejkszner, P.E.
    • Environmental Engineer Manager (New Source Review) Vacant
    • Environmental Group Manager (Facilities) Norman Frederick, P.E.
    • Environmental Group Manager (Operations) Andrew Schweitzer

    • Chief Counsel Lance Zeyher

    • Environmental Program Manager Eric Supey
    • Environmental Group Manager (HSCA) Robert Lewis
    • Environmental Group Manager (Storage Tanks) Tom Coar
    • Environmental Group Manager (Land Recycling) Sherry Carlo

    • Business Manager Ginny Barney
    • Director of Human Resources Christine Appnel
    • Administrative Services Dawn Panek

    • Environmental Program Manager Roger Bellas
    • Compliance & Monitoring Chief Rachel Miller
    • Environmental Group Manager (Facilities) Dave Matcho
    • Recycling Coordinator Berit Case

    • Environmental Program Manager Amy Bellanca, P.E.
    • Permits Chief Vacant
    • Planning Chief Scott Novatnak
    • Operations Chief Patrick Musinski

    • Environmental Program Manager Brian Yagiello
    • Technical Services Chief Bethany Shrodo, P.E.
    • Operations Chief Todd Ostir

    • Environmental Program Manager Pamela Kania, P.E.
    • Permitting and Technical Services Chief Robert Jevin, P.E.
    • Permitting and Technical Services Chief Michael Tarconish
    • Operations Section Chief Brian Mackowski, E.I.T.