Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Hanover Township, Luzerne County
Site Location:
2100 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, PA 18706
Facility Type:
Waste Transfer
DEP Engineer Overseeing the Review:
David Matcho, 570-830-3111 or dmatcho@pa.gov
Background
WRRT is a municipal waste transfer facility located at 2100 Sans Souci Parkway. WRRT is located in an Environmental Justice Area and subject to Enhanced Public Participation under DEP’s Environmental Justice Policy. On April 1, 2026 WRRT submitted a major permit modification application proposing to increase their daily waste acceptance from 500 tons/day to 1,500 tons/day. To accommodate the increased daily throughput, WRRT will construct a new internal access road connecting directly to Dundee Road, which intersects Sans Souci Parkway at a signalized intersection.
Additional Contact Information
DEP Permit Related Questions:
David Matcho
Reviewing Engineer
570-830-3111 or
dmatcho@pa.gov
DEP Media Inquiries:
Patricia Monahan
Regional Communications Manager
570-826-2035 or
pamonahan@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Rob Sax
External Affairs Manager
570-826-2471
or rsax@pa.gov