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    Northeast Regional Office

    Waste Reduction, Recycling & Transfer Inc (WRRT)

    This page was last updated August 24, 2026

    Site Facts

    Municipality/County:
    Hanover Township, Luzerne County

    Site Location:
    2100 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, PA 18706

    Facility Type:
    Waste Transfer

    DEP Engineer Overseeing the Review:
    David Matcho, 570-830-3111 or dmatcho@pa.gov

    Background

    WRRT is a municipal waste transfer facility located at 2100 Sans Souci Parkway. WRRT is located in an Environmental Justice Area and subject to Enhanced Public Participation under DEP’s Environmental Justice Policy.  On April 1, 2026 WRRT submitted a major permit modification application proposing to increase their daily waste acceptance from 500 tons/day to 1,500 tons/day.  To accommodate the increased daily throughput, WRRT will construct a new internal access road connecting directly to Dundee Road, which intersects Sans Souci Parkway at a signalized intersection.

    Additional Contact Information 

    DEP Permit Related Questions:
    David Matcho
    Reviewing Engineer
    570-830-3111 or
    dmatcho@pa.gov

    DEP Media Inquiries:
    Patricia Monahan
    Regional Communications Manager
    570-826-2035 or 
    pamonahan@pa.gov

    DEP Legislative Inquiries:
    Rob Sax
    External Affairs Manager
    570-826-2471
    or  rsax@pa.gov

     

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