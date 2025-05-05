Background

WRRT is a municipal waste transfer facility located at 2100 Sans Souci Parkway. WRRT is located in an Environmental Justice Area and subject to Enhanced Public Participation under DEP’s Environmental Justice Policy. On April 1, 2026 WRRT submitted a major permit modification application proposing to increase their daily waste acceptance from 500 tons/day to 1,500 tons/day. To accommodate the increased daily throughput, WRRT will construct a new internal access road connecting directly to Dundee Road, which intersects Sans Souci Parkway at a signalized intersection.