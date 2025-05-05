Mission Statement
The Department of Environmental Protection’s mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources and to provide for the health and safety of its residents and visitors, consistent with the rights and duties established under the Environmental Rights Amendment (Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution). We will work as partners with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to conserve and restore our natural resources and to address all current and future environmental challenges including climate change and environmental justice.
Vision
To be a model environmental agency that moves at the speed of business and leads the way in science, innovation, and best practices to ensure clean air, land, and water for the health and safety of present and future generations.
Values
- Public Service: Act in a manner that is fair, efficient, responsive, open, and honest in service of Pennsylvania’s environmental resources and all residents, especially the most vulnerable.
- Environmental Stewardship: Foster and encourage the responsible use of Pennsylvania’s natural environment and protection of public health through sound regulatory and policy decision making.
- Commitment to Customers: Consider and serve the needs of residents, businesses, visitors, and communities through the effective departmental operation with a perspective of inclusivity and respect.
- Excellence and Continuous Improvement: Evaluate policies and processes to embrace and cultivate creativity, scientific advancements, innovation, and partnerships.
- Communication: Provide timely and accurate information to all relevant internal and external partners.
- Accountability: Meet our obligations and accept responsibility while striving to achieve consistent outcomes for all.