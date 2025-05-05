​​​Mission Statement

The Department of Environmental Protection’s mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources and to provide for the health and safety of its residents and visitors, consistent with the rights and duties established under the Environmental Rights Amendment (Article 1, Section 27 of the Pennsylvania Constitution). We will work as partners with individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to conserve and restore our natural resources and to address all current and future environmental challenges including climate change and environmental justice.

Vision

To be a model environmental agency that moves at the speed of business and leads the way in science, innovation, and best practices to ensure clean air, land, and water for the health and safety of present and future generations.

Values