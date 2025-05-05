Submitting Documents and Payments to DEP

DEP provides a menu of different methods for the submission of documents to the department. Electronic submission is the most efficient way to submit documents and provides the fastest review timeframes for authorizations. Select your preferred submission method from the options below.



ePermitting Submissions

DEP’s e-permitting system for electronic submission is strongly recommended and is DEP’s preferred submission method. The system is designed to ensure that applicants submit the required information at the time of submission, which reduces errors, and provides the most efficient fastest review timeframes for permit authorizations available in e-permitting.

Public Upload with Electronic Payment

DEP accepts permit and authorization applications as well as many other documents via public upload including electronic payments, if applicable. While this submission process is not as efficient as using e-permitting, it provides a much more efficient option than printing and mailing applications with paper checks.

Print, Pay, and Mail

While not the preferred submission method, traditional mail-in submissions are still accepted by DEP offices and delegated county conservation districts. Applications and authorizations are submitted on forms provided by the Department which are available on the DEP’s eLibrary. Applicants print the required forms and submit the payment by paper check if applicable. This is the least efficient option for submitting authorization requests to DEP.