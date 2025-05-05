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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    2026

    Meetings of the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) are held on the second Tuesday of every month. Meetings will only be held when there are a sufficient number of agenda items for consideration. The agenda and meeting materials are posted two weeks prior to a meeting.

    All meetings will convene at 9:00 a.m. and will be held in-person in Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, as well as having a remote participation option.

    The meeting dates are as follows:

    In-Person Location

    Room 105
    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Microsoft Teams meeting
    Date and Time:     Tuesday, Date, 2026 9:00 am EDT 

    Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
    Click here to join the meeting 
    Meeting ID: 256 095 982 024 019
    Passcode: jJ9kw9Aw
    Download Teams  | Join on the web

    Or call in (audio only)
    Phone Number: 267-332-8737
    Phone Conference ID: 955 716 972#
     

    • September 8, 2026
    • October 13, 2026
    • November 10, 2026
    • December 8, 2026

    Contact: Laura Griffin, Regulatory Coordinator, Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA, 17105-8477, laurgriffi@pa.gov, (717) 772-3277