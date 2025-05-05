2026
Meetings of the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) are held on the second Tuesday of every month. Meetings will only be held when there are a sufficient number of agenda items for consideration. The agenda and meeting materials are posted two weeks prior to a meeting.
All meetings will convene at 9:00 a.m. and will be held in-person in Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, as well as having a remote participation option.
The meeting dates are as follows:
- March 10, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of December 9, 2025, Meeting (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Water Quality Standards; Class A Stream Redesignations (25 Pa. Code Chapter 93) (#7-583)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- April 14, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of March 10, 2026, Meeting (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Administration of the Land Recycling Program - Chromium (VI) (25 Pa. Code Chapter 250) (#7-588)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Presentation of Regulatory Fee Report: Uniform Environmental Covenants Act (25 Pa. Code Chapter 253)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Fee Report (PDF)
- June 9, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of April 14, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Final Rulemaking: Legal Authority for Delegation of Federal Plans in 40 CFR Part 62 (25 Pa. Code Chapter 122) (#7-585)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking: Safe Drinking Water Revised Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (25 Pa. Code Chapter 109) (#7-576)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- PWS TAC Board Comment Letter (PDF)
- July 14, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of June 9, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Consideration of Final Rulemaking: Administration of the Land Recycling Program (25 Pa. Code Chapter 250) (#7-575)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A, including Tables (PDF)
- Comment Response Document (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Lead White Paper (PDF)
- PAH White Paper (PDF)
- HEAST Updates (PDF)
- Presentation of Regulatory Fee Report: Water Quality Management Fees; NPDES Permit and Annual Fees (25 Pa. Code Chapters 91 and 92a)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 91 Fee Report (PDF)
- Chapter 92a Fee Report (PDF)
- Presentation of Regulatory Fee Report: Erosion and Sediment Control Permit Fees (25 Pa. Code Chapter 102)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF)
- Chapter 102 Fee Report (PDF)
- August 11, 2026
- Agenda (PDF)
- Minutes of July 14, 2026 Meeting (PDF)
- Proposed Rulemaking: Radiological Health and Radon Certification Fees (25 Pa. Code Chapters 218 and 240) (#7-591)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF) (available after meeting)
- Executive Summary (PDF)
- Preamble (PDF)
- Annex A (PDF)
- Regulatory Analysis Form (PDF)
- Radiation Protection Advisory Committee Letter (PDF)
- Fee Report (PDF)
- Rulemaking Petition: Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Aboveground Storage Tanks (25 Pa. Code Chapter 245)
- PowerPoint Presentation (PDF) (available after meeting)
- Petition (PDF)
In-Person Location
Room 105
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Microsoft Teams meeting
Date and Time: Tuesday, Date, 2026 9:00 am EDT
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 256 095 982 024 019
Passcode: jJ9kw9Aw
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
Phone Number: 267-332-8737
Phone Conference ID: 955 716 972#
- September 8, 2026
- October 13, 2026
- November 10, 2026
- December 8, 2026
Contact: Laura Griffin, Regulatory Coordinator, Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA, 17105-8477, laurgriffi@pa.gov, (717) 772-3277