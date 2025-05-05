2026

Meetings of the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) are held on the second Tuesday of every month. Meetings will only be held when there are a sufficient number of agenda items for consideration. The agenda and meeting materials are posted two weeks prior to a meeting.

All meetings will convene at 9:00 a.m. and will be held in-person in Room 105, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, as well as having a remote participation option.

The meeting dates are as follows:

In-Person Location

Room 105

Rachel Carson State Office Building

400 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Microsoft Teams meeting

Date and Time: Tuesday, Date, 2026 9:00 am EDT

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 256 095 982 024 019

Passcode: jJ9kw9Aw

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

Phone Number: 267-332-8737

Phone Conference ID: 955 716 972#



September 8, 2026

October 13, 2026

November 10, 2026

December 8, 2026

Contact: Laura Griffin, Regulatory Coordinator, Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA, 17105-8477, laurgriffi@pa.gov, (717) 772-3277