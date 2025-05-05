Drought Information

The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on July 29, 2026:

Counties returned to Normal status: Blair, Montgomery, Philadelphia

Some areas of Pennsylvania have seen strong improvement. However, there is still significant recovery needed in many regions of Pennsylvania, which is why Watch and Warning Declarations continue in many counties.

Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.

See current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers below.