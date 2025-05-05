Drought Information

Current Drought Declaration Status
Current Status
The following changes were made after the Commonwealth Drought Task Force met on July 29, 2026:
Counties returned to Normal status: Blair, Montgomery, Philadelphia
Some areas of Pennsylvania have seen strong improvement. However, there is still significant recovery needed in many regions of Pennsylvania, which is why Watch and Warning Declarations continue in many counties.
Other areas of the Commonwealth may also be experiencing localized drought issues. Residents should always follow information they receive from their local water supplier. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents to continue conservation measures. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily conserve nonessential water use.
See current conservation measures applied by public water suppliers below.
Complete look at current status
8 counties currently in Drought Watch: Adams, Bedford, Bucks, Dauphin, Delaware, Northampton, Perry, York
8 counties currently in Drought Warning: Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh
51 counties currently in Normal Status: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lawrence, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, Wyoming
How Drought Declarations are Made in Pennsylvania
The Commonwealth Drought Coordinator manages drought-related activities and monitors drought conditions statewide. Drought watch and warning are informational declarations issued by the Coordinator with input from the Drought Task Force. Drought emergency declarations, which have mandatory conservation requirements, follow a similar process but require final approval by the Governor.
Drought declarations are not based on a single factor. DEP considers four key indicators: stream flow, groundwater levels, precipitation, and soil moisture. Each has an established normal range. Declarations are made after assessing how far conditions have deviated from normal over the past 3 to 12 months. More information on how different indicators are used can be found on the Drought Monitoring Tools and Links page.
One of the most important sources of ground truth are public water suppliers who have the best understanding of their sources. DEP frequently reaches out to suppliers to report on dry conditions in their respective service areas.
- Adamstown Boro Water Sys (7360001), Lancaster County
- Bethlehem Wil Mar Manor (3480079), Northampton County
- Indian Lake Camp Corp (7280055), Franklin County
- Irvona Muni Auth (6170025), Clearfield County
- Lenape Hills Mhp (3060016), Berks County
- Lykens Boro Auth (7220022), Dauphin County
- Mercersburg Boro Auth (7280021), Franklin County
- Mont Alto Muni Auth (7280040), Franklin County
- Rolling Hills Estates (7210013), Cumberland County
- Bethlehem Country Squire Est (3480056), Northampton County
- Bethlehem Shady Lane System (3480022), Northampton County
- Brady Twp Water Assn (6170036), Clearfield Count
- Doylestown Boro Water(Dbwd) (1090081), Bucks County
- Driftwood Boro (6120001), Cameron County
- Elizabethtown Area Water Auth (7360124), Lancaster County
- Galeton Boro Water Auth (6530010), Potter County
- Herndon Boro Muni Water Sys (4490020), Northumberland County
- Lebanon City Auth (7380010), Lebanon County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Allentown Div (3390024), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Arcadia West Div (3391001), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Beverly Hills Div (3390035), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Central Div (3390073), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Heidelberg Heights Div (3390047), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Mill Creek (3390080), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Ncsa Clearview Farms Div (3480028), Northampton County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Nlsa Madison North Div (3390115), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth North Whitehall Div (3390055), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Upper Milford Central Div (3390076), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Washington Twp(Consec Sys) (3390078), Lehigh County
- Lehigh Cnty Auth Wlsa Emmaus(Consec Sys) (3390075), Lehigh County
- Lyons Boro Muni Auth (3060096), Berks County
- Mt Gretna Auth (7380024), Lebanon County
- Pa Amer Water Co Berwick Dist (4190013), Columbia County
- Pa Amer Water Co Boggs (4140101), Centre County
- Pa Amer Water Co Butler Dist (5100012), Butler County
- Pa Amer Water Co Clarion Dist (6160001), Clarion County
- Pa Amer Water Co Ellwood Dist (6370011), Lawrence County
- Pa Amer Water Co Frackville Dist (3540032), Schuylkill County
- Pa Amer Water Co Glen Alsace Dist (3060088), Berks County
- Pa Amer Water Co Golden Oaks Res Dist (3060126), Berks County
- Pa Amer Water Co Hershey Dist (7220017), Dauphin County
- Pa Amer Water Co Indiana Dist (5320025), Indiana County
- Pa Amer Water Co Lake Heritage Dist (7010035), Adams County
- Pa Amer Water Co Mcewensville (4490298), Northumberland County
- Pa Amer Water Co Mechanicsburg Dist (7210029), Cumberland County
- Pa Amer Water Co New Castle Dist (6370034), Lawrence County
- Pa Amer Water Co Nittany (4140081), Centre County
- Pa Amer Water Co Penn Dist (3060069), Berks County
- Pa Amer Water Co Philipsburg Moshannon Dist (4140087), Centre County
- Pa Amer Water Co Punxsutawney Dist (6330010), Jefferson County
- Pa Amer Water Co Turbotville Sys (4490016), Northumberland County
- Pa Amer Water Co Warren Dist (6620020), Warren County
- Pa Amer Water Co White Deer Dist (4490023), Northumberland County
- Pa Amer Water Steelton (7220036), Dauphin County
- Palmerton Muni Water Auth (3130012), Carbon County
- Roulette Twp Water Auth (6530007), Potter County
- Shippensburg Boro Auth (7210043), Cumberland County
- Stewartstown Boro Water Auth (7670062), York County
- Bethlehem City (3480046), Northampton County
Contact
Jason Minnich
Commonwealth Drought Coordinator
jaminnich@pa.gov
Questions from media:
Email ra-epnews@pa.gov
Questions from all others:
Email: droughtinfo@pa.gov
Phone: 717-772-4048
Water Conservation Tips for Social Media
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