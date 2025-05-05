​​BRADS Landfill

Consent Order and Agreement (COA)

On April 27, 2026, DEP executed a Consent Order and Agreement to resolve past violations regarding odor, litter, intermediate cover, leachate management and vegetation.

Major Permit Modification

BRADS has submitted an application for major permit modification to include leachate hauling as the primary means for managing leachate.

Permit Renewal Application

The Blythe Recycling and Demolition Site (BRADS) in Blythe Township, Schuylkill County has applied to the PA Department of Environmental Protection for a renewal of its operating permit.

The renewal application requests that DEP allow BRADS to continue accepting construction/ demolition waste, that may include non-friable asbestos waste, for an additional 10 years.

Major Modification Application

BRADS has submitted a permit application to increase its daily maximum tonnage/daily average tonnage from 1500 tons to 3000 tons per day.

DEP has determined that BRADS has demonstrated that the benefits to the public from the project clearly outweigh the known and potential harms posed by it. DEP will now proceed with the technical review of the application.

Technical Review of the Major Modification to increase BRADS daily maximum tonnage/daily average tonnage from 1500 tons to 3000 tons per day