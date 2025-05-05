Consent Order and Agreement (COA)
On April 27, 2026, DEP executed a Consent Order and Agreement to resolve past violations regarding odor, litter, intermediate cover, leachate management and vegetation.
Major Permit Modification
BRADS has submitted an application for major permit modification to include leachate hauling as the primary means for managing leachate.
- Major Permit Modification Application (PDF)
- Acceptance Letter (PDF)
- BRADS Information Sheet Regarding Major Mod to Haul Leachate (PDF)
Permit Renewal Application
The Blythe Recycling and Demolition Site (BRADS) in Blythe Township, Schuylkill County has applied to the PA Department of Environmental Protection for a renewal of its operating permit.
The renewal application requests that DEP allow BRADS to continue accepting construction/ demolition waste, that may include non-friable asbestos waste, for an additional 10 years.
- BRADS Landfill Operation Permit Renewal (April 30, 2026) (PDF)
- BRADS Letter to St. Clair letter Police Department (November 17, 2025) (PDF)
- Second Technical Deficiency Letter for BRADS Landfill Permit Renewal Application (September 19, 2025) (PDF)
- First Technical Deficiency Letter for BRADS Landfill Permit Renewal Application (July 30, 2024) (PDF)
- BRADS Renewal Distribution Letter (January 29, 2024) (PDF)
- BRADS Permit Renewal Acceptance Letter (January 29, 2024) (PDF)
- BRADS Permit Renewal Application (January 25, 2024) (PDF)
Major Modification Application
BRADS has submitted a permit application to increase its daily maximum tonnage/daily average tonnage from 1500 tons to 3000 tons per day.
- First Environmental Assessment Review Letter (April 18, 2023) (PDF)
- Permit Expansion Acceptance Letter (January 19, 2023) (PDF)
- BRADS Permit Modification/Expansion Application – Daily Tonnage Increase (November 2, 2022) (PDF)
DEP has determined that BRADS has demonstrated that the benefits to the public from the project clearly outweigh the known and potential harms posed by it. DEP will now proceed with the technical review of the application.
Technical Review of the Major Modification to increase BRADS daily maximum tonnage/daily average tonnage from 1500 tons to 3000 tons per day