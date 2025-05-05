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    Mining

    Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation

    The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation administers and oversees the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program in Pennsylvania. The bureau is responsible for resolving problems such as mine fires, mine subsidence, dangerous highwalls, open shafts and portals, mining-impacted water supplies and other hazards which have resulted from past coal mining (pre-1977) practices in accordance with requirements established by the federal Office of Surface Mining under authority of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the SMCRA Funded Abandoned Mine Land Program (PDF)

    The Office of the Director
    Director: Patrick M. Webb, P.E.
    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    P.O. Box 69205
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-9205
    Phone: 717-783-2267
    FAX: 717-783-0470
    Directions

     

    Field Offices for the Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation

    Wilkes-Barre Office
    Acting Environmental Program Manager: T. J. Matinas, P. E.
    2 Public Square
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915
    Phone: 570-826-2371
    Fax: 570-826-2441
    Directions
     

    Ebensburg Office (Cambria Office)
    Environmental Program Manager: Roger Rummel, P. E.
    286 Industrial Park Road
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: 814-472-1800
    Fax: 814-472-1839
    Directions

    View the District Office Territory Map (PDF)

     

    To report an abandoned mine-related problem or hazard, contact the appropriate field office.