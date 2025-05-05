The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation administers and oversees the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program in Pennsylvania. The bureau is responsible for resolving problems such as mine fires, mine subsidence, dangerous highwalls, open shafts and portals, mining-impacted water supplies and other hazards which have resulted from past coal mining (pre-1977) practices in accordance with requirements established by the federal Office of Surface Mining under authority of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the SMCRA Funded Abandoned Mine Land Program (PDF)

The Office of the Director

Director: Patrick M. Webb, P.E.

Rachel Carson State Office Building

P.O. Box 69205

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9205

Phone: 717-783-2267

FAX: 717-783-0470

Directions