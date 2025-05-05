The Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation administers and oversees the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program in Pennsylvania. The bureau is responsible for resolving problems such as mine fires, mine subsidence, dangerous highwalls, open shafts and portals, mining-impacted water supplies and other hazards which have resulted from past coal mining (pre-1977) practices in accordance with requirements established by the federal Office of Surface Mining under authority of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the SMCRA Funded Abandoned Mine Land Program (PDF)
The Office of the Director
Director: Patrick M. Webb, P.E.
Rachel Carson State Office Building
P.O. Box 69205
Harrisburg, PA 17106-9205
Phone: 717-783-2267
FAX: 717-783-0470
Directions
Field Offices for the Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation
Wilkes-Barre Office
Acting Environmental Program Manager: T. J. Matinas, P. E.
2 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1915
Phone: 570-826-2371
Fax: 570-826-2441
Directions
Ebensburg Office (Cambria Office)
Environmental Program Manager: Roger Rummel, P. E.
286 Industrial Park Road
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Phone: 814-472-1800
Fax: 814-472-1839
Directions
View the District Office Territory Map (PDF)
To report an abandoned mine-related problem or hazard, contact the appropriate field office.