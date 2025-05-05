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    Advisory Committees

    Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee (LLWAC)

    Learn about what LLWAC does, and access bylaws, member list, and previous meeting's minutes and information.

    View the Bylaws

    Overview

    The Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee has 23 members. They represent local government, businesses, environmental groups, health experts, schools, engineers, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The committee was created by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act of 1988. They give advice to the department about how to carry out this law.

    The Low-Level Radioactive Waste Advisory Committee meets every year in Room 105 of the:

    Rachel Carson State Office Building
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    The next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2026. Details to follow.

    Low Level Waste Advisory Committee Bylaws (PDF)

    September 25, 2026 Meeting (Hybrid)

    10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

    MS Teams link: Join the meeting now
    Meeting ID: 290 216 914 597 6
    Passcode: jZ3Zb6XK

    or

    Call-in Only
    Audio Conference: 1-267-332-8737
    Access Code: 979 911 117#

     

    Contact us

    For more information, please contact:

    David Baracco
    Bureau of Radiation Protection
    PO Box 8469
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469
    Phone: 717-787-2147

    If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please reach out to the contact person for each board or committee. You can also call the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) for assistance.