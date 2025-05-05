The Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee has 23 members. They represent local government, businesses, environmental groups, health experts, schools, engineers, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The committee was created by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act of 1988. They give advice to the department about how to carry out this law.

The Low-Level Radioactive Waste Advisory Committee meets every year in Room 105 of the:

Rachel Carson State Office Building

400 Market Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2026. Details to follow.

Low Level Waste Advisory Committee Bylaws (PDF)

September 25, 2026 Meeting (Hybrid)

10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

MS Teams link: Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 290 216 914 597 6

Passcode: jZ3Zb6XK

or

Call-in Only

Audio Conference: 1-267-332-8737

Access Code: 979 911 117#