Overview
The Low-Level Waste Advisory Committee has 23 members. They represent local government, businesses, environmental groups, health experts, schools, engineers, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The committee was created by the Pennsylvania Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Act of 1988. They give advice to the department about how to carry out this law.
The Low-Level Radioactive Waste Advisory Committee meets every year in Room 105 of the:
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
The next meeting is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2026. Details to follow.
Low Level Waste Advisory Committee Bylaws (PDF)
September 25, 2026 Meeting (Hybrid)
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
- Agenda (PDF)
- Review of the September 26, 2025, Meeting Minutes (PDF)
- Review of Appalachian Compact LLRW Disposal Information (PDF)
- Transportation of Radwaste (PDF)
MS Teams link: Join the meeting now
Meeting ID: 290 216 914 597 6
Passcode: jZ3Zb6XK
or
Call-in Only
Audio Conference: 1-267-332-8737
Access Code: 979 911 117#
Contact us
For more information, please contact:
David Baracco
Bureau of Radiation Protection
PO Box 8469
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8469
Phone: 717-787-2147
If you need accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, please reach out to the contact person for each board or committee. You can also call the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-800-654-5984 (TDD) for assistance.