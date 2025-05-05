General Announcements

Oil and Gas Annual Report

The annual reports for “Control of VOC Emissions from Unconventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” (25 Pa. Code §§ 129.121 – 129.130) and “Control of VOC Emissions from Conventional Oil and Natural Gas Sources” (25 Pa. Code §§ 129.131-129.140) are due.

Both regulations require annual reporting of specific compliance information. Annual reports must now be submitted each year by June 1st covering the period of the previous calendar year. Annual reports should be submitted through the Department’s Greenport Public Upload System and we highly recommend the use of the reporting templates found on the Annual Reporting for the VOC Rules for Oil and Natural Gas Sources webpage to ensure that all the necessary information is included.

Small businesses can seek help with the reporting requirements through the Environmental Management Assistance Program (EMAP).



Emissions Inventory Report

New Emissions Inventory Instructions have been released. Please review the new instructions and other relevant information which can be found on the Emissions Inventory webpage prior to submitting your emissions report to the Bureau of Air Quality.



Air Quality Fees

Update: Beginning May 1st, 2026, payments made to the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will include a 2% credit card processing fee. Customers have the option to select ACH (Telecheck) when submitting payments to avoid the new credit card processing fees.

Effective January 1, 2026, all air quality applications, Permits, Requests for Determinations and initial Asbestos Notifications are subject to increased fees. Any air quality application, Requests for Determination or initial Asbestos Notification received on or after January 1, 2026, must be accompanied by the appropriate updated fee. The Annual Permit Maintenance Fees for calendar years 2026 through 2030 are $10,000 for Title V (TV) Permitted Facilities, $5,000 for Synthetic Minor Permitted facilities and $2,500 for Natural Minor Permitted facilities The Annual Permit Maintenance Fees are due annually no later than December 31 for the next calendar year and do not replace the annual TV emission fees due September 1 by most TV facilities. The air quality fee regulations can be found at 25 Pa. Code Chapter 127.701 – 127.710.

Facilities are able to pay Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees online through DEP’s Quick Pay system or the ePermitting application on Greenport. Please visit the Air Quality Fee Payment Instructions webpage for more information.



Proposals Open for Comment:

There are currently no proposals open for comment.





Recent Department Comments to EPA or other Proposals:

Comments to the EPA and other proposals can be found by accessing the Department's Federal Correspondence webpage.



Find the Information You Want

Look for these links in the menu to your right to find out what we do and who to talk to:

Advisory Groups — The Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee, Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee, and the Climate Change Advisory Committee meeting times and materials.

Automobiles — The Clean Vehicles program, emissions inspection, diesel idling and retrofits, and general automobile emissions information.

Business Topics — Asbestos, Continuous Emission Monitoring, Emission Inventory, Small Business Assistance, and Source Testing information.

General Information —Information on the Bureau of Air Quality, other links, Open Burning, and ragweed pollen.

Monitoring Topics — The Air Quality Index and ambient monitoring of pollutants in the air.

Permits — Plan Approvals, Operating Permits, General Permits, Requests for Determination, Emission Reduction Credits, and the control of carbon emissions from power plants.

Pollutants — The different types of pollutants, their standards in ambient air and as emissions, the amounts being emitted from sources, and the transport of pollutants between regions.

Regulations and Clean Air Plans —Revisions to the State Implementation Plan, attainment of standards around the state, existing and proposed regulations, and Control Techniques Guidelines.