Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG)

About the AFIG Program

The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) was established under Act 166 of 1992 to help create new markets for alternative fuels in Pennsylvania, increasing energy security and improving air quality.

The program invests in the deployment of alternative fuel vehicles, fleets, refueling infrastructure, and technologies, as funded projects build markets for advanced, renewable, and alternative energy transportation technologies. The intent is to provide a stimulus for opportunities that better manage Pennsylvania's fuel resources in a way that also improves the environment, supports economic development, and enhances quality of life in Pennsylvania.

AFIG has approximately $5 million in funding per year available to school districts, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in Pennsylvania that want to transition to cleaner fuel transportation.

Supported alternative fuels include electricity, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, propane, hydrogen, hythane, biodiesel, ethanol, methanol, and other advanced biofuels. Grant funding covers:

Incremental costs related to retrofitting vehicles to operate on alternative fuels;

Incremental costs to purchase alternative fuel vehicles;

Cost to purchase and install the necessary fleet-refueling or home-refueling equipment for alternative fuel vehicles;

Cost to perform research, training, development, and demonstration of new applications or next-phase technology related to alternative fuel vehicles.

Contact

For project and funding inquiries, please contact: Josh Dziubek, Energy Programs Office, at jdziubek@pa.gov or (717) 705-0374.

For updates on the AFIG program, sign up for the AFIG mailing list at RA-AFIG@pa.gov.

AFIG 2022 Informational Webinar

The DEP Energy Programs Office held an informational webinar on the 2022 Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program at 2 PM EDT on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

This webinar is intended for all audiences interested in applying for the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG). The webinar provides an overview of the AFIG program, as well as information on eligibility, types of projects funded, how to apply, changes to the program for 2022, and application best practices.

Annual Reports

Success Stories

Please see our profiles on Nelson Business Enterprises and Pocono Mountain School District. These are just two of many AFIG-funded clean transportation project success stories. More are under development.

“Scranton is known as the Electric City, and we strive to earn that name again over the coming years. We're grateful for these DEP funds, which will help us build toward our goal of a more sustainable energy future.” -- Mayor Paige Cognetti, on the first AFIG funding provided to the City of Scranton for electric vehicles and chargers

"Delaware County is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions through the development of a holistic sustainability and climate action plan. Investing in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure is a critical part of this plan.” – Chief Sustainability Officer Francine Locke, on receiving a grant for the largest fleet electrification project the AFIG program has supported to date

“Allegheny County has been converting our vehicle fleet to electric since early 2020 to reduce tailpipe emissions and air pollution and reduce our carbon footprint. We’ve been fortunate to have received multiple AFIG awards that have supported our efforts, and look forward to continuing to partner with the Department of Environmental Protection, and joining so many other entities in the transition to cleaner vehicles.” – Sustainability Manager Brittany Prischak



Helpful Tools for Applicants

Electric Vehicles in Pennsylvania Fact Sheet (PDF)

2021 Pennsylvania Electric Vehicle Roadmap (PDF)

Alternative Fuels Map

This map shows locations of electric vehicle charging and compressed natural gas, liquified natural gas, and E85 (gasoline containing 85% ethanol) refueling stations in Pennsylvania that were supported by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Commonwealth Finance Authority, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and private funds.

Alternative Fuel Refueling Sites

Find locations in Pennsylvania, or across the country, that offer the following alternative fuel types: compressed natural gas, liquified propane gas, electric charging, liquified natural gas, ethanol (e85), and methanol (m85).

Alternative Fuels Data Center

This site lists vehicles available from manufacturers, national refueling information, emission reduction demonstration studies, and more information.

AFLEET Online

The Alternative Fuel Life-Cycle Environmental and Economic Transportation (AFLEET) Tool. This online version of AFLEET compares new alternative fuel vehicles to gasoline (light-duty) and diesel (heavy-duty) vehicles.

Fleet Buyer's Guide

A website designed to help you understand and acquire AFVs.

Fuel Economy Site

The U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have jointly developed a new website that allows consumers easy access to fuel economy data.

Vehicle Cost Calculator

Use this calculator from the U.S. Department of Energy to compare alternative fuel vehicles with their gasoline-only counterparts.​

