Site Facts
Municipality/County:
Smith Township, Washington County
Site Location:
76 Rover Lane, Smith Township, PA 15019
DEP Permit Reviewer:
Sheri Guerrieri, 414-442-4174 or shguerrier@pa.gov
Background
ETC Northeast Pipeline, LLC (ETC) is currently authorized to operate its Revolution Cryogenic Plant (Rev Cryo) under Permit OP-63-01001.
The Revolution Cryogenic Plant is located at 76 Rover Lane in Smith Township, Washington County.
What's New?
On June 30, 2025, DEP issued a natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001]. More information on the natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001] is available in the Permit/Approvals section.
On May 23, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a natural minor Plan Approval [PA-63-01001B] in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This notice also commences a 30-day public comment period, which expires Tuesday, June 23. More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Permitting/Approvals section.
Permitting/Approvals
An air quality plan approval is required for the applicant to commence construction of an air contamination source and may allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process.
On June 25, 2024, DEP received an air quality plan approval application from ETC. On July 8, 2024, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete.
On January 13, 2025, DEP identified technical deficiencies. On March 31, 2025, DEP received responses to the technical deficiencies with an updated application.
On April 25, 2025, this application was replaced with a minor facility plan approval application (PA-63-01001B). More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Air Quality Plan Approval Application [PA-63-01001B] Section.
An air quality plan approval is required prior to the start of construction of an air contamination source and associated air cleaning device(s) and will allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process.
On April 25, 2025, DEP received ETC’s application for an air quality plan approval to construct and temporarily operate air contamination sources and air cleaning devices associated with the Cyro II project at its Revolution Cryogenic Plant. On April 25, 2025, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete.
On August 28, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter and received a response on October 10, 2025.
DEP received additional revised technical information on February 3, 2026, with an updated application.
Updated Application (PDF)
DEP received additional revised technical information on the following dates March 10, April 13, and April 28, 2026.
On May 23, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a draft plan approval PA-63-01001B to allow the construction and initial temporary operation of new air contamination sources.
Review Memo (PDF)
An Operating Permit is required for the continued operation of the facility and would include all applicable air quality requirements for the facility. On June 30, 2025, DEP issued an air quality natural minor State-Only Operating Permit.
- Issued Operating Permit (PDF)
- Permit Package (PDF)
Additional Contact Information
DEP Permit Related Questions:
Sheri Guerrieri
Permit Reviewer
414-442-4174 or shguerrier@pa.gov
DEP Community and Media Relations:
Laina Aquiline
Regional Communications Manager
412-442-4311 or
laquiline@pa.gov
DEP Legislative Inquiries:
Brian Schimmel
External Affairs Manager
412-442-4199 or brschimmel@pa.gov
Rocco Giammarie
External Affairs Manager
412-442-4189 or
rgiammaria@pa.gov