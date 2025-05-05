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    Southwest Community Information

    Revolution Cryogenic Plant

    This page was last updated on July 8, 2026

    Site Facts

    Municipality/County:
    Smith Township, Washington County

    Site Location:
    76 Rover Lane, Smith Township, PA  15019

    DEP Permit Reviewer:
    Sheri Guerrieri, 414-442-4174 or shguerrier@pa.gov

    Background

    ETC Northeast Pipeline, LLC (ETC) is currently authorized to operate its Revolution Cryogenic Plant (Rev Cryo) under Permit OP-63-01001. 

    The Revolution Cryogenic Plant is located at 76 Rover Lane in Smith Township, Washington County. 

    What's New?

    On June 30, 2025, DEP issued a natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001]. More information on the natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001] is available in the Permit/Approvals section. 

    On May 23, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a natural minor Plan Approval [PA-63-01001B] in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This notice also commences a 30-day public comment period, which expires Tuesday, June 23. More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Permitting/Approvals section.

    Permitting/Approvals

    An air quality plan approval is required for the applicant to commence construction of an air contamination source and may allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process. 

    On June 25, 2024, DEP received an air quality plan approval application from ETC. On July 8, 2024, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete. 

    On January 13, 2025, DEP identified technical deficiencies. On March 31, 2025, DEP received responses to the technical deficiencies with an updated application.

    On April 25, 2025, this application was replaced with a minor facility plan approval application (PA-63-01001B). More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Air Quality Plan Approval Application [PA-63-01001B] Section.

    An air quality plan approval is required prior to the start of construction of an air contamination source and associated air cleaning device(s) and will allow for temporary operation. A plan approval is not the same as an operating permit, which is required for long-term operation. Publication of a draft air quality plan approval and notice of intent signals that DEP has performed its evaluation of the application and begins the regulatory public participation process. 

    On April 25, 2025, DEP received ETC’s application for an air quality plan approval to construct and temporarily operate air contamination sources and air cleaning devices associated with the Cyro II project at its Revolution Cryogenic Plant. On April 25, 2025, DEP determined the application to be administratively complete.  

    On August 28, 2025, DEP issued a technical deficiency letter and received a response on October 10, 2025. 

    DEP received additional revised technical information on February 3, 2026, with an updated application. 

    DEP received additional revised technical information on the following dates March 10, April 13, and April 28, 2026.

    On May 23, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a draft plan approval PA-63-01001B to allow the construction and initial temporary operation of new air contamination sources. 

    An Operating Permit is required for the continued operation of the facility and would include all applicable air quality requirements for the facility. On June 30, 2025, DEP issued an air quality natural minor State-Only Operating Permit. 

    Additional Contact Information 

    DEP Permit Related Questions:
    Sheri Guerrieri
    Permit Reviewer
    414-442-4174 or shguerrier@pa.gov

    DEP Community and Media Relations:
    Laina Aquiline
    Regional Communications Manager
    412-442-4311 or 
    laquiline@pa.gov

    DEP Legislative Inquiries:
    Brian Schimmel
    External Affairs Manager
    412-442-4199 or  brschimmel@pa.gov

    Rocco Giammarie
    External Affairs Manager
    412-442-4189 or 
    rgiammaria@pa.gov

     

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