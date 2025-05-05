Background

ETC Northeast Pipeline, LLC (ETC) is currently authorized to operate its Revolution Cryogenic Plant (Rev Cryo) under Permit OP-63-01001.

The Revolution Cryogenic Plant is located at 76 Rover Lane in Smith Township, Washington County.

What's New?

On June 30, 2025, DEP issued a natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001]. More information on the natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [OP-63-01001] is available in the Permit/Approvals section.

On May 23, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a natural minor Plan Approval [PA-63-01001B] in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. This notice also commences a 30-day public comment period, which expires Tuesday, June 23. More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Permitting/Approvals section.