Solar Energy to Power Your Business

Many Pennsylvania businesses are turning to solar energy to reduce operating costs, lower their carbon footprint, and promote resiliency and sustainability. On-site solar photovoltaics (PV) is a way to produce clean, renewable electricity generation for your business. Here are some resources to review when deciding to power your business with solar:

Incentives

State Programs and Available Financing

Federal Programs

The Database of State Incentives for Renewable Energy (DSIRE) provides information on incentives and policies that support renewable energy and energy efficiency throughout the country.

Solar Technology Development