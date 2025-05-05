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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Solar Energy

    Solar Energy to Power Your Business

    Many Pennsylvania businesses are turning to solar energy to reduce operating costs, lower their carbon footprint, and promote resiliency and sustainability. On-site solar photovoltaics (PV) is a way to produce clean, renewable electricity generation for your business. Here are some resources to review when deciding to power your business with solar:

    Incentives

    State Programs and Available Financing

    Federal Programs

    Solar Technology Development