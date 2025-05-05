Public Participation in the Regulatory Process

Public participation is encouraged during the regulatory process. Interested persons can submit written comments on a proposed regulation using our online comment system or by postal mail. For some proposed rulemakings, public hearings are also held where testimony can be provided. See below for more details.

Proposed Regulations

Regulations Currently Open for Comment

There are no regulations currently open for comment. To view regulations previously open for comment, please visit eComment and click the Regulations radio button.

For some proposed regulations, public hearings will be held. Public hearings provide individuals with an opportunity to give verbal testimony regarding a proposed regulation. All relevant written and verbal comments that are received at a public hearing will be considered when finalizing a regulation.​

​​What Happens at the Close of the Comment Period

DEP reviews all comments and drafts a formal comment and response document. The comment and response document then becomes part of the package for the final regulation. The formal comment and response document will be distributed to the EQB and available publicly prior to the EQB meeting when the final rulemaking will be considered.

To view public comments submitted to the EQB, please visit eComment or the Independent Regulatory Review Commission's Regulations Search page. Using the Agency Name search field, select Environmental Quality Board.

Regulatory Update

DEP Regulatory Update (PDF)



Regulatory Agend​a - Commonwealth Agencies under the Governor's Jurisdiction