Natural Soil Products is a bio-solids processing company in Tremont, Schuylkill County owned by Tully Environmental Services of New York, that holds Waste Management Permit number 101628 from the department.
Compliance and Enforcement
- Consent Order and Agreement (COA) (May 25, 2023) (PDF)
- COA Termination Request and DEP Response Letter (January 25, 2024) (PDF)
- Notice of Violation (December 2, 2025) (PDF)
- Response to December 2, 2025 Notice of Violation (December 18, 2025) (PDF)
Minor Permit Modification (Gore Composting System)
Minor Permit Modification for “Drying Phase” after Gore Composting
- Application (February 20, 2023) (PDF)
- Technical Deficiency Letter (April 8, 2026) (PDF)
- NSP Response to Technical Deficiency Letter (June 25, 2026)