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    Northeast Community Information

    Natural Soil Products

    This page was last updated July 16, 2026

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    Natural Soil Products is a bio-solids processing company in Tremont, Schuylkill County owned by Tully Environmental Services of New York, that holds Waste Management Permit number 101628 from the department.

    Compliance and Enforcement

     

    Minor Permit Modification (Gore Composting System)

     

    Minor Permit Modification for “Drying Phase” after Gore Composting

     

    Permit Renewal Application