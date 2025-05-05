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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Bureau of District Mining Operations

    ​​California District Mining Office

    California District Mining Office

    25 Technology Drive
    California Technology Park
    Coal Center, PA 15423
    Phone 724-769-1100
    Fax: 724-769-1102
    Email: RA-EPCALIFORNIAMO@pa.gov

    Directions

    Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
    DEP Pottsville District Office -
    5 West Laurel Boulevard
    Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
    Phone: 570-621-3118
    Fax: 570-621-3110

    District Mining Manager: Troy Williams, P.E.
    Compliance Chief: Tyler Brown
    Environmental Group Manager: Matthew Cavanaugh

    Counties Served

    Counties served : Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland

    Organizational Chart

     