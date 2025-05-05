California District Mining Office
25 Technology Drive
California Technology Park
Coal Center, PA 15423
Phone 724-769-1100
Fax: 724-769-1102
Email: RA-EPCALIFORNIAMO@pa.gov
Bureau Director: Randy Shustack
DEP Pottsville District Office -
5 West Laurel Boulevard
Pottsville, PA 17901-2522
Phone: 570-621-3118
Fax: 570-621-3110
District Mining Manager: Troy Williams, P.E.
Compliance Chief: Tyler Brown
Environmental Group Manager: Matthew Cavanaugh
Counties Served
Counties served : Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland