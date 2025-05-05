Regulatory and Non-Regulatory Agendas

Twice each year, the Governor’s Office publishes an agenda of regulations under development or consideration by agencies, including DEP. The agendas are published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin in February and July and are compiled to increase public participation in the regulatory process.
DEP maintains a chart detailing of the current status of the regulations included on the regulatory agenda.
DEP also publishes a Non-Regulatory Agenda that includes a list of documents, manuals and technical guidance that DEP follows when developing policies and procedures.