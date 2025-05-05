Meetings of the Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) are held on the second Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. All meetings are held virtually and in person in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, and convene at 12:30 PM. Please see each meeting’s agenda for information on virtually participating in the meeting.

January 13, 2026

February 10, 2026

March 10, 2026

April 14, 2026

May 12, 2026

June 23, 2026

September 1, 2026

October 13, 2026

November 10, 2026

Individuals interested in providing public comments during the meeting must sign up before the start of the meeting by contacting Ian Irvin at iirvin@pa.gov.