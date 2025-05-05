Meetings of the Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) are held on the second Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. All meetings are held virtually and in person in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, and convene at 12:30 PM. Please see each meeting’s agenda for information on virtually participating in the meeting.
- January 13, 2026
- February 10, 2026
- March 10, 2026
- April 14, 2026
- May 12, 2026
- June 23, 2026
- September 1, 2026
- October 13, 2026
- November 10, 2026
Individuals interested in providing public comments during the meeting must sign up before the start of the meeting by contacting Ian Irvin at iirvin@pa.gov.
Meeting Agendas/Minutes/Handouts
- Agenda (PDF)
- May 2026 CAC Report (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting April 14, 2026 (PDF)
- Guide - 2026 Data Center Ordinance (PDF)
- Presentation - Air Pollution Study Modeling (PDF)
- Presentation - Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Agriculture and Wastewater Treatment (PDF)
- Agenda (PDF)
- April 2026 CAC Report (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting March 10, 2026 (PDF)
- Amended Minutes of CAC Meeting January 13, 2026 (PDF)
- Presentation - Repurposing Abandoned Gas and Oil Wells in West (PDF)
- Presentation - Washington Geothermal Regulatory Structure (PDF)
- Presentation - Combined Sewer Overflow (Philadelphia Water Department) (PDF)
- Agenda (PDF)
- March 2026 CAC Report (PDF)
- Presentation - Delegation of Authority (PDF)
- Supporting Documentation (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting February 10, 2026 (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting January 13, 2026 (PDF)
- Act 54 Report - Outreach Letter (PDF)
- Environmental Justice Policy (PDF)
- Comment Response Document - Environmental Justice Policy & PennEnviroScreen Methodology (PDF)
- Agenda (PDF)
- January 2026 CAC Report (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting October 14, 2025 (PDF)
- Minutes of CAC Meeting November 12, 2025 (PDF)
- EQB Petition Policy (PDF)
- Presentation - Data Center Water Use (PDF)
- Presentation - EQB Petition Policy Overview (PDF)
- Presentation - Oil & Gas Update from Acting Deputy Secretary M. Seth Pelepko (PDF)
- Public Comment - Ann Vinatieri (PDF)
- Public Comment - Dean Druckenmiller (PDF)
- Public Comment - Sherri Homanko (PDF)