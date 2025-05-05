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    Citizens Advisory Council

    2026 ​​​Meeting Schedule

    Meetings of the Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) are held on the second Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. All meetings are held virtually and in person in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, Harrisburg, PA, and convene at 12:30 PM. Please see each meeting’s agenda for information on virtually participating in the meeting.

    • January 13, 2026
    • February 10, 2026
    • March 10, 2026
    • April 14, 2026
    • May 12, 2026
    • June 23, 2026
    • September 1, 2026
    • October 13, 2026
    • November 10, 2026

    Individuals interested in providing public comments during the meeting must sign up before the start of the meeting by contacting Ian Irvin at iirvin@pa.gov.

    Meeting Agendas/Minutes/Handouts