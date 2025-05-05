MarkWest Harmon Creek Gas Plant

Site Background

MarkWest Liberty Midstream & Resources LLC (MarkWest) is currently authorized to operate its Harmon Creek Gas Plant under GP5-63-01011B and Plan Approval 63-01011.

The Harmon Creek Gas Processing Plant is located at 123 Point Pleasant Road in Smith Township, Washington County.

What’s New

On March 7, 2026, DEP published notice of its intent to issue a natural minor State-Only Operating Permit [PA-63-01011]. More information on the plan approval application and draft are available in the Permitting/Approvals section.

On May 18, 2026, DEP issued the operating permit OP-63-01001. It took effect June 1, 2026, and has an expiration date of May 18, 2031.