DEP Northwest Regional Office
230 Chestnut Street
Meadville, PA 16335
Regional Director: Erin Wells
Office Hours: 8am - 4pm
Phone: 814-332-6945 (Office hours)
File reviews: 814-332-6078
Fax:
Counties Served
Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren
Directions to Northwest Regional Offices
Following Route 322 East, pass through two traffic lights and then cross the Smock Memorial Bridge.
At the far end of the bridge, bear left onto the Meadville Arterial Highway.
At the third traffic light, turn right onto Arch Street.
Follow Arch Street for two traffic lights, turning left at the second light onto Market Street.
The DEP office is on the left at the next intersection (Market and Chestnut).
On-street or ramp parking is available.
Directions to the Knox District Office
Take I-80 toward Clarion. Take Exit 45 and proceed a half-mile on Route 478 toward Emlenton/St. Petersburg.
Turn right onto Route 38.
Drive 1.7 miles and turn right onto Route 208.
Travel 6.9 miles and turn left onto Best Ave.
Drive 150 yards and turn right at DEP sign. Look for parking lot.
Directions to the New Castle District Office
Drive for 0.2 miles. Keep slight left at the fork entering on-ramp toward US-422 W/ I-79 N/ New Castle.
Travel for short distance. Turn left onto US-422 W.
Proceed for 8.6 miles.
Go straight on US-422/business route. Drive for 2.2 miles.
Turn slight right onto E. Washington Street. Drive for 0.6 miles.
Turn right onto N. Mill Street.
District Offices
Knox Disctrict Office
White Memorial Building
310 Best Ave (physical address)
PO Box 669 (mailing address)
Knox, PA 16232
Phone: 814-797-1191
Tom Ridge Environmental Center
301 Peninsula Dr.
Erie, PA 16505
Phone: 814-833-7424
New Castle
121 North Mill Street
New Castle, PA 16101
Phone: 814-656-3160
Northwest Community Information
DEP believes that it is vital for citizens to be informed about environmental issues in their communities, especially those issues that are of significant local interest and impact over an extended period of time. It is the purpose of the Community Involvement section to make information about major environmental issues within the 14 counties of northwestern Pennsylvania conveniently located and accessible to all residents.
Public Hearings
No hearings scheduled at this time
Phone Directory
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Director Erin Wells
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Assistant Regional Director Staci Gustafson
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Environmental Justice Advocate Elspeth Koehle
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Emergency Response Program Manager Dustin Wyant
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Pollution Prevention & Energy Assistance Manager Vacant
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Regional Communications Manager Thomas Decker
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External Affairs Manager Kimberly Yeakle
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Service Representative Bethany Foster
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Information Technology Generalist Vacant
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Environmental Program Manager Lori McNabb
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Environmental Engineer Manager (New Source Review Permitting) Dave Balog, P.E.
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Environmental Group Manager (Facilities Permitting) Matt Williams
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Environmental Group Manager (Operations) Lynn Khalife
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District Supervisor (Meadville/Knox) Kim Fleet
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District Supervisor (New Castle/Knox) Scott Dyll
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Regional Business Manager Jeremy Preston
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Administrative Officer Teresa Willey
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Human Resource Assistant Fallon Phelps
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Regional Counsel Dearald “Bud” Shuffstall
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Supervisory Counsel Angela Erde
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Supervisory Counsel Carl Ballard
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Assistant Counsel Jennifer McDonough
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Assistant Counsel David Hull
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Environmental Program Manager Justin Dickey, P.E.
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Environmental Engineer Manager (Permits Chief) Adam Olesnanik, P.E.
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Environmental Group Manager (Planning Chief & PENNVEST) Cyndi Selby
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Environmental Group Manager (Operations & Compliance Chief) Eric Kicher
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Sewage Planning Specialist Supervisor Donna Ulan-Smith
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor Shawn Kiskadden
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor Sean Singer
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Water Pollution Biologist Supervisor Joe Brancato
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Environmental Program Manager Kammy Halterman
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Hazardous Sites Cleanup Section Chief Charles Byham
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Hazardous Site Cleanup Supervisor Edward Painter
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Storage Tanks Section Chief David Hall
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Storage Tanks Supervisor Vacant
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Land Recycling Section Chief Barry Stanton, P.G.
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Environmental Program Manager Scott Dudzic
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Compliance & Monitoring Manager (Knox) | Water Quality Specialist Supervisor (Knox) Brian Shank
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Compliance & Monitoring Manager Robert Bechtel
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Professional Geologist Manager / Water Supply & Gas Migration Manager Joe Lichtinger, P.G.
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor (Meadville) Mark Madeley
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Water Quality Specialist Supervisor (Meadville) Brian Ayers
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Oil & Gas Inspector Supervisor (Meadville) Rick Willey
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Oil & Gas Inspector Supervisor (Knox) Marshall Wurst
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IIJA Well Plugging Operations Manager (Knox) Steven Lencer
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IIJA Well Plugging Oil & Gas Inspector Supervisor (Knox) Kevin Jordan
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IIJA Well Plugging Oil & Gas Inspector Supervisor (Knox) David Adams
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IIJA Well Plugging Water Quality Specialist Supervisor (Meadville) Nathan Irwin
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Environmental Program Manager (Pittsburgh) Alexandria Barravecchio
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Surface Activity Permits Manager (Meadville) Nicole Peterson, P.E.
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Environmental Program Manager (Pittsburgh) Thomas Donohue, P.G.
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Professional Geologist Manager (Meadville) Susan Price, P.G.
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Environmental Program Manager Justin Blashaw
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Permitting and Technical Services Chief Brad Schott, P.E.
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Operations Section Chief Richard Kirby
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Sanitarian Supervisor (Knox) Alicia MacBeth
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Sanitarian Supervisor Adam Reeher
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Environmental Program Manager Christina Wilhelm
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Environmental Group Manager Kyle Smith
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Solid Waste Supervisor Dennise Campbell
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Solid Waste Supervisor Sarah Lawlor
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Environmental Engineer Manager (Permitting) Shawn Peters, P.E.
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Environmental Protection Specialist Robert Recker
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Environmental Program Manager Ron Lybrook
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Permitting and Technical Services Chief Karl Gross, P.E.
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Assessment and Planning Section Chief Jared Prokopchak
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Black Fly Coordinator Morgan Thompson
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West Nile Virus Coordinator Eric Mosbacher
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Great Lakes Program Coordinator | (717-798-6001) Tim Bruno
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Great Lakes Biologist | (814-217-9636) James Grazio, PhD
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Coastal Resources Coordinator | (814-217-9634) Shelby Clark