Northwest Regional Office

Following Route 322 East, pass through two traffic lights and then cross the Smock Memorial Bridge.

At the far end of the bridge, bear left onto the Meadville Arterial Highway.

At the third traffic light, turn right onto Arch Street.

Follow Arch Street for two traffic lights, turning left at the second light onto Market Street.

The DEP office is on the left at the next intersection (Market and Chestnut).

On-street or ramp parking is available.