Beginning in April, DEP’s Tick Surveillance and Testing Program surveys and targets the nymphal life stage of the Blacklegged tick. These ticks are highly implicated with the transmission of tickborne illness due to their small size. Host seeking nymphs are collected from the environment in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Every nymph is tested for the presence of the pathogens that cause Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, and Babesiosis.

The map above shows the relative risk of encountering a nymph in August that is infected with Lyme Disease. The risk is determined by calculating the density of infected nymphs (DIN). DIN is an ecological indicator of Lyme disease risk. The DIN is calculated using the average density of host seeking nymphs that were collected from 2021-2025 delineated by DEP Region.