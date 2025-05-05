Skeeter Meter
This Week's Level is: NORMAL
The West Nile virus risk in Pennsylvania this week is NORMAL. This means that West Nile virus has been found infrequently in mosquitoes collected in PA. It’s important to control mosquitoes around your home. Once a week, dump, drain, or treat artificial containers such as tires, buckets, bird baths, ornamental ponds, flowerpots, tarps, toys, etc. to reduce areas where mosquitoes can live. Personal protection measures such as using repellents and wearing pants and long sleeve shirts are encouraged to avoid mosquito bites.
Beginning in April, DEP’s Tick Surveillance and Testing Program surveys and targets the nymphal life stage of the Blacklegged tick. These ticks are highly implicated with the transmission of tickborne illness due to their small size. Host seeking nymphs are collected from the environment in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Every nymph is tested for the presence of the pathogens that cause Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, and Babesiosis.
The map above shows the relative risk of encountering a nymph in August that is infected with Lyme Disease. The risk is determined by calculating the density of infected nymphs (DIN). DIN is an ecological indicator of Lyme disease risk. The DIN is calculated using the average density of host seeking nymphs that were collected from 2021-2025 delineated by DEP Region.
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Mosquitoes, Ticks, and Black Flies
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